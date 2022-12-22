You can't upgrade the RAM in the Yoga 7i, but you can upgrade the storage, though we don't suggest it.

Even if you buy a fully-kitted Lenovo device like the Yoga 7i (2022), you might want to upgrade the storage and RAM later. After all, added storage gives you more room for your precious files, and more RAM can boost the speeds of your new laptop. Unfortunately, Lenovo has made it difficult to upgrade the Yoga 7i (2022). The RAM is soldered down to the motherboard.

While the storage can be changed, we don't suggest opening your Yoga 7i just to upgrade the storage. Doing so can void your warranty and damage your system if you don't know what you're doing. But if you really want more storage, you can do so on your own by removing the rear cover and getting into the system.

Upgrading RAM on the Yoga 7i (2022)

As we mentioned before, it's impossible to upgrade the RAM on the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022). Lenovo's documentation for the 14-inch and 16-inch versions says they feature soldered memory and aren't upgradeable. If you want more RAM, be sure to choose the correct amount at checkout. Just as a reminder, both the 14-inch and 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i allow for up to 16GB of RAM. We included pricing for RAM upgrades below.

RAM upgrade Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch) Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch) Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch with Intel Arc) 8GB Stock Stock N/A 16GB +$60 +$60 Stock

Upgrading the storage on the Yoga 7i (2022)

Lenovo has a repair guide for both the 14-inch Yoga 7i and the 16-inch Yoga 7i, but we wouldn't recommend using it to upgrade your storage if you're a novice to working inside a laptop. However, you can replace the storage by following Lenovo's guide. If downloaded to your PC, Mac, or phone, the instructions begin on page 34 of the PDF and page 28 if you printed the physical guide.

Of course, if you do decide to upgrade your machine, back up your files first and make sure you have Windows 11 installation media on a USB stick. Replacing the solid-state drive means you won't have an operating system.

But, generally, if you want to replace the SSD you can follow the steps below. Just keep safety precautions in mind, like grounding yourself, fully powering off the system, removing the AC adapter, and avoiding static electricity.

Remove the seven T5 screws from the bottom of the casing. Pry up the latches on the left and right sides and the bottom and top to remove the lower casing from the base. Disconnect the battery pack cable. Remove the screw from the M.2 SSD. Carefully slide it out and place the new SSD into the slot to align it with the pins on the board. (Optional) Put the thermal pad on your new SSD by removing it from the original drive. Plug back in the battery cable. Put back the cover and make sure it clips into place. Screw back the screws at the bottom of the casing.

Once the new SSD is in place, you can restart your Yoga 7i and boot it from Windows 11 installation media. Then, install Windows 11.

As you can tell, the storage upgrade process on the Yoga 7i is quite drawn out. We highly suggest you configure the system with storage that fits your needs to avoid all this trouble. This doesn't stop it from being one of the best Lenovo laptops, though, and if you want to check it out, you can buy one with the links below.