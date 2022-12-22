The Lenovo Yoga 7i does in fact have Thunderbolt 4 ports, enabling you to connect to your favorite accessories.

Thinking of buying the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) and wondering about the connectivity? Alongside the HDMI, microSD Card Reader, headphone jack, and USB-A port, this new Lenovo PC does in fact have Thunderbolt 4 ports.

There's a total of two Thunderbolt 4 ports on board, supporting power delivery, DisplayPort, and USB 4. You'll find that both Thunderbolt ports are on the left side of the Lenovo Yoga 7i. This is actually quite common for a 2-in-1 device, and even on the best laptops, so you need not worry if this is a critical part of your buying decision.

Thunderbolt on the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022), explained

Thunderbolt ports are found on many popular Lenovo laptops, and also on Apple's Mac devices. It is a technology developed by Intel, which is up to its fourth generation at this point. Thunderbolt 4 is what you'll find on most laptops in 2022, including the Yoga 7i.

Even though Thunderbolt 4 uses the USB-C connector, you really shouldn't confuse it with regular USB-C. It offers technologies that you won't get with standard USB-C like PCIe signaling, and support for connecting up to two 4K displays at 60Hz. This allows you to use powerful Thunderbolt accessories, some of which we've included below. The most notable benefit, though, is support for external GPUs, since you can boost your computing power with a dedicated graphics card while sitting at your desk.

That's all there is to know about Thunderbolt on the Yoga 7i. Answering the question, the 2-in-1 from Lenovo goes in fact have Thunderbolt 4 ports, and you can enjoy that port by connecting up one of the accessories we've mentioned above. If you don't already own the Yoga 7i, though, you can check it out with the link below.