Thinking of buying the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) and wondering about the connectivity? Alongside the HDMI, microSD Card Reader, headphone jack, and USB-A port, this new Lenovo PC does in fact have Thunderbolt 4 ports.

There's a total of two Thunderbolt 4 ports on board, supporting power delivery, DisplayPort, and USB 4. You'll find that both Thunderbolt ports are on the left side of the Lenovo Yoga 7i. This is actually quite common for a 2-in-1 device, and even on the best laptops, so you need not worry if this is a critical part of your buying decision.

Thunderbolt on the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022), explained

Thunderbolt ports are found on many popular Lenovo laptops, and also on Apple's Mac devices. It is a technology developed by Intel, which is up to its fourth generation at this point. Thunderbolt 4 is what you'll find on most laptops in 2022, including the Yoga 7i.

Even though Thunderbolt 4 uses the USB-C connector, you really shouldn't confuse it with regular USB-C. It offers technologies that you won't get with standard USB-C like PCIe signaling, and support for connecting up to two 4K displays at 60Hz. This allows you to use powerful Thunderbolt accessories, some of which we've included below. The most notable benefit, though, is support for external GPUs, since you can boost your computing power with a dedicated graphics card while sitting at your desk.

    ThinkVision P27u-20 27-inch Monitor

    This Lenovo monitor pairs up nicely with the Yoga 7i's Thunderbolt 4 port. It is color accurate, great for creators, and has a USB hub for connecting accessories.

    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    You can't go wrong with this official Thunderbolt 4 dock from Lenovo. It has ThinkPad branding, but it'll let you add additional USB-A ports to your Yoga 7i and even additional external displays.

    LaCie Rugged SSD
    LaCie Rugged SSD Pro

    This SSD from LaCie supports Thunderbolt data transfer speeds. And it is built tough, allowing you to transfer your files with speed, and safely travel with them, too.

    Razer Core X
    Razer Core X

    This is one of the best external GPU enclosures on the market. It has a sleek design, and a 650W PSU, so it works with the latest desktop GPUs from Nvidia to give your Yoga 7i a boost for gaming. Of course, you have to provide your own GPU.

    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    This is yet another Thunderbolt 4 docking station. This one is sleek since it's made of all metal. It adds a ton of ports to your Yoga 7i like USB-A, two HDMI ports, and ethernet.

    Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD
    Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD

    The Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD is another Thunderbolt-certified SSD for the Yoga 7i. You'll get data transfer speeds of up to 2800MB/S.

That's all there is to know about Thunderbolt on the Yoga 7i. Answering the question, the 2-in-1 from Lenovo goes in fact have Thunderbolt 4 ports, and you can enjoy that port by connecting up one of the accessories we've mentioned above. If you don't already own the Yoga 7i, though, you can check it out with the link below.

    Lenovo Yoga 7i
    Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch)

    The 14-inch model of the Lenovo Yoga 7i includes 12th-generation Intel Core U-series processors and a 2.2K IPS display, offering a great balance of performance and battery life in a sleek chassis.

    Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch) with Arc Graphics
    Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch)

    The Lenovo Yoga 7i is an excellent convertible laptop with a ton of processing power and a decent GPU for light gaming and photo and video editing.

    Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch Intel Arc)

    This 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i features Intel Arc, the company's first dedicated graphics card. It offers a great boost for users who want to do some light gaming and photo editing.

