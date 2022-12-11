Dell and Lenovo make great 2-in-1 PCs, but which one is better for your money?

The Lenovo Yoga 7i isn't the only Windows 2-in-1 that you can buy for close to $1,000. Dell also offers up the Inspiron 7000 series for those who want a more mainstream 2-in-1 for everyday tasks like web browsing. Both of these systems have what it takes to be the best laptop for many people, as they share the same form factor, design, and even CPU class. Yet there are a few areas where they depart from each other. We'll compare the two and look at which one will work for you. One is better for basic tasks and those on a budget, while the other will give you better all-around performance.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1: Price and availability

You can buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i or the Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 today. The best way to get the configurations you want is to go shopping at their respective manufacturer's websites — so either Lenovo.com or Dell.com.

With the Lenovo Yoga 7i, there are three models you can buy. The entry-level model has a 14-inch screen, the mid-range has a 16-inch screen, and the high-end has a 16-inch screen but adds an Intel Arc dedicated mobile GPU. The cheapest 14-inch Yoga 7i starts at $989, the mid-range comes in at $1,170, and the high-end model comes in at $1,400

On the Dell Inspiron 7000, there are four models that you can buy. The cheapest is the Inspiron 14 2-in-1, which comes in at $600. The next one up is the same model but with an AMD chip for $800. The mid-range is the Inspiron 16 2-in-1, which comes in at $749. Finally, there's the highest-end Inspiron 16 2-in-1, which comes in at $1,200 with an OLED display and Nvidia MX550 graphics.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 7000: Specs

To see what further separates all the models from each other, you can check out the table below.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU 14-inch: Intel Core i5-1235U (Up to 4.40 GHz, 12MB Cache, 10 cores 2 P 8 E, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1255U (Up to 4.70 GHz, 12MB Cache, 10 cores, 2 P, 8E, 12 threads) 16-inch: Intel Core i5-1240P (Up to 4.40 GHz, 12MB Cache, 12 cores, 4P, 8E, 16 threads)

Intel Core i7-1260P (Up to 4.70 GHz, 18MB Cache, 12 cores, 4 P, 8E, 16 threads) 16-inch with Intel Arc: Intel Core i5-12500H (Up to 4.50 GHz, 18MB Cache, 12 cores, 4P, 8E, 16 threads)

Intel Core i7-12700H (UP to 4.70 GHz, 24 MB Cache, 14 cores, 6P, 8 E, 20 threads) Inspiron 14 2-in-1: Intel Core i5-1235U (Up to 4.40 GHz, 12MB cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1255U (Up to 4.70 GHz, 12MB cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (8 cores, 20 MB cache) Inspiron 16 2-in-1: Intel Core i5-1235U (Up to 4.40 GHz, 12MB cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1260P (Up to 4.70 GHz, 18MB cache, 12 cores, 16 threads) Graphics 14-inch & 16-inch Intel Iris Xe 16-inch with Intel Arc: Intel Arc A370M 4GB GDDR6 Intel Iris Xe

Nvidia GeForce MX550, 2 GB GDDR6 (Inspiron 16 2-in-1 only) Display 14-inch: 14-inch 2.2K LCD (2240 x 1400 resolution) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, 60 Hz, 16:10, Low Blue Light 16-inch: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600 resolution) IPS, glossy, touchscreen with Dolby Vision, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, low blue light Inspiron 14 2-in-1: 14-inch FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution, 60 Hz, Touch, Narrow border, Pen support Inspiron 16 2-in-1: 16-inch FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution, 60 Hz, touch, 300 nit, ComfortView Plus

16-inch UHD+ 3840 x 2400 resolution, OLED, 400 nit, ComfortView Plus Storage 14-inch: 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 TLC SSD

1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD 16-inch: 256GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD

512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 TLC SSD

1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD 16-inch with Intel Arc: 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 TLC SSD

1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR5-4800MHz

16GB LPDDR5-4800MHz 8GB DDR4 3200 MHz (2x 4GB sticks)

16GB DDR4 3200 MHz (2 x 8GB sticks) Battery 14-inch: Li-Polymer 71Wh battery 16-inch: Li-Polymer 71Wh battery 16-inch with Intel Arc: Li-Polymer 99.99Wh battery Inspiron 14 2-in-1: 4 Cell, 54 Wh, integrated Inspiron 16 2-in-1: 6 Cell, 87 Wh, integrated Ports 14-inch: 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 1 x HDMI 2.01 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 16-inch: 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 1 x HDMI 2.01 1 1 x SD Card Reader, 2 x USB-A, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, Inspiron 14 2-in-1: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 1 x headset port, 1 x HDMI 1.4 port (The maximum resolution supported over HDMI is 1920x1080 @60Hz. No 4K/2K output.) Inspiron 16 2-in-1: 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 1 x headset port, 1 x HDMI 1.4 port (The maximum resolution supported over HDMI is 1920x1080 @60Hz. No 4K/2K output.) Audio 14-inch: 4 x speakers (2 x 2W tweeter, 2 x 2W woofer) 16-inch: 4 x speakers (2 x 2W tweeters 2 x 3W woofers) Inspiron 14 2-in-1: Stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro, 2 W x 2 = 4 W total Inspiron 16 2-in-1: Quad speakers with Waves MaxxAudio® Pro, 2 W x 4 = 8 W total Camera 1080p FHD IR Camera with Privacy Shutter Inspiron 14 2-in-1: 1080p at 30 FPS, FHD camera Inspiron 16 2-in-1: 1080p at 30 fps, FHD camera with FHD+ display

1080p at 30 fps, FHD+IR camera with UHD+ OLED display Biometric authentication Fingerprint reader, Windows Hello IR Webcam Fingerprint reader, Windows Hello IR Webcam Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 AX

Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz) AX211 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Color 14-inch: Storm Grey, Stone Blue 16-inch: Arctic Grey or Storm Grey Inspiron 14 2-in-1: Platinum Silver Inspiron 16 2-in-1: Platinum Silver

Dark Green Size (WxDxH) 14-inch: 12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 16-inch: 14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches Inspiron 14 2-in-1: 12.36 x 8.96 x 0.70 inches Inspiron 16 2-in-1: 14.05 x 9.91 x 0.72 inches Weight 14-inch 3.1 pounds 16-inch 4.19 pounds Inspiron 14 2-in-1: 3.61 pounds Inspiron 16 2-in-1: 5 pounds with UHD+ panel

4.62 pounds with FHD+ panel Price 14-inch: Starts at $989 16-inch: Starts at $1,170 16-inch with Intel Arc Starts at $1,400 Inspiron 14 2-in-1: Intel model starts at $600

AMD model starts at $800 Inspiron 16 2-in-1: Starts at $749

Nvidia graphics starts at $1,200

Design: Both of these are 2-in-1s

There's not much to say about the overall design differences between these 2-in-1 devices. Both share the same form factor and design elements. Both products also come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. There are small differences in regards to weight, keyboard design, and color options, but they're all minor.

Both models are made of premium aluminum materials and not plastic. There are slight differences between the keyboards. While the keyboard deck on the Yoga 7i is metal, Dell offers a carbon fiber keyboard deck, but only on the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 with Nvidia graphics.

As for colors, the Yoga 7i has a more vibrant look with either Storm Grey or Storm Blue. The 16-inch Yoga 7i model, though, looks a bit flatter with either Arctic Grey or Storm Grey. Dell's Inspiron comes in Platinum Silver, but the 16-inch model has a neat Dark Green color.

On portability, it is pretty much an even match between these devices, except for weight The Yoga 7i 14-inch model weighs 3.1 pounds, while the 16-inch model weighs 4.19 pounds. Compare that to the Inspiron, and you'll probably feel a difference. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 weighs 3.61 pounds, so it is heavier, while the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is heavier than the 16-inch Yoga 7i at 4.62 pounds.

Display: Both are 16:10, but the Lenovo packs more pixels

Both the Lenovo Yoga 7i and the Dell Inspiron 7000 series share similar 16:10 aspect ratio fully convertible displays. This means whichever 2-in-1 you choose, you'll be able to multitask and stack windows side by side pretty easily. You'll also be able to use the devices in multiple modes: tent, stand, tablet, or laptop. Finally, since both support pen input, you also can ink on the screen with the optional stylus (separate purchases on both models).

As you can tell from the table at the top of this article, Lenovo's 14-inch Yoga 7i has a 14-inch 2240 x 1400 resolution display as standard. The 16-inch Yoga 7i steps that up to a 2560 x 1600 resolution panel. Those models pack in more pixels for multitasking when compared to the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 or the Inspiron 16 2-in-1's, which only come with 1920 x 1200 resolution. If you want a higher resolution Dell 2-in-1, you'll have to buy the Inspiron 16 with an OLED panel, which kicks things up to 3840 x 2400 resolution.

We'll give Lenovo the win for its display, as the Yoga 7i has a higher-resolution panel standard. Dell, though, has an OLED option on the higher-end model, so if you want the very best image quality, this might be the option for you.

Ports and connectivity: The 14-inch Yoga 7i has Thunderbolt and microSD storage

If ports are important to you, then you'll want to keep in mind that the Lenovo Yoga 7i will have one advantage over the Dell Inspiron 7000 series. You see, even though there's USB-C, HDMI, and USB-A on both the 14-inch Yoga 7i and the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, there are two additional ports on the Yoga that we like: Thunderbolt and microSD card storage.

Lenovo offers all models of the Yoga 7i with Thunderbolt 4 as well as microSD card storage. However, since the Dell Inspiron 14 comes with an AMD option, you won't get that Thunderbolt on the cheaper model. You'll only get it on the higher-end Inspiron 16 2-in-1. Thunderbolt isn't important for everyone, but it does let you drive dual external displays natively, as well as connect up an external GPU.

As far as webcams and Wi-Fi go, both devices have 1080p webcams and Wi-Fi 6E. However, Windows Hello is optional with the Dell Inspiron 7000 series. On the Yoga, it's standard.

Performance: The Lenovo Yoga 7i has more CPU options

Being able to customize your CPU options is a huge plus, which is why we give the Yoga 7i the win here. It has a lot of different CPU options, including Intel's 15-watt U-series chips on the 14-inch model, Intel's 28-watt P-series chips on the 16-inch model, and Intel's H-series 45-watt chips on the Intel Arc graphics model. All of these chips have performance and efficiency cores for added performance benefits. As for RAM, well, both devices have 8GB or 16GB options.

The only thing the Dell Inspiron 7000 series lineup has over the Yoga 7i is the AMD option, which will give you battery life improvements. It doesn't offer Intel's H-class chips and maxes out with the 28-watt P-series CPU.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i offers more CPU options than the Dell Inspiron 7000 series across the different models.

For most people, the U-series chips in the base model Yoga 7i and the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 will be great. This CPU is exactly the same on both entry-level models. Considering that the Inspiron is cheaper at $600, it would be better for everyday tasks like web browsing or office work if you don't mind the lower-resolution screen.

If you need more performance for tasks like video editing or light gaming, though, we suggest you buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch with Intel Arc graphics. That model has a 45-watt chip, whereas the highest-end Inspiron 16 2-in-1 only has a 28-watt chip. The Intel Arc A370M 4GB GDDR6 graphics will also perform better than Nvidia's MX550 graphics on the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 due to the higher VRAM. You'll just be missing out on the OLED screen with Dell.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1: Which should you buy?

For the best value for your money, you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i. It has a higher-resolution display than the Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 and packs in better ports and CPUs. If price is a factor for you, though, the Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 is the product to buy, as it is cheaper at $600 vs. the $900 Yoga 7i, and the base model should still offer great performance, especially for everyday tasks.

