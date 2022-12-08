Apple and Lenovo both make great mainstream laptops, but should you go for the regular clamshell or the 2-in-1 convertible?

The MacBook Air (2022) has been dubbed by many as the best mainstream laptop on the market, thanks to the power of the M2 chip inside. Yet there are many Windows laptops that seek to take it down. One of those is the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022), which is another stylish mainstream laptop with a ton of value, along with a 2-in-1 form factor.

So, how do the two compare? Well, this is a proverbial apple-to-oranges comparison since these two devices are significantly different. One is an Apple clamshell laptop, while the other is a Windows 2-in-1 that can be used as a tablet and a laptop. From that overall design difference to the underlying performance and display, we take a closer look at which one is for you.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) vs MacBook Air (2022): Price and availability

Both the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) and the MacBook Air (2022) are available for purchase today. You can configure the Yoga 7i at Lenovo.com and the MacBook Air at the Apple Store. Pre-built models are also for sale at popular retailers like Best Buy.

There are three Yoga 7i models available. The cheapest base 14-inch Yoga 7i model comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and a 2240 x 1400 resolution display for $989. A 16-inch Yoga 7i model, meanwhile, comes with the Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and a bigger 16-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution display for $1,170. Finally, there's the 16-inch Yoga 7i model with Intel Arc graphics. This comes with the i5-12500H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and a 2560 x 1600 resolution display. The cost of this top model starts at $1,400 and is most comparable in price to the MacBook Air (2022) model.

As for the MacBook Air, things are a bit more simple. It starts at $1,500, which gets you an Apple M2 chip, 8GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) vs MacBook Air (2022): Specs

MacBook Air (2022) Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) Operating system macOS Ventura Windows 11 Home CPU Apple M2 (8-Core GPU)

Apple M2 (10-Core GPU) 14-inch: Intel Core i5-1235U (Up to 4.40 GHz, 12MB Cache, 10 cores 2 P 8 E, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1255U (Up to 4.70 GHz, 12MB Cache, 10 cores, 2 P, 8E, 12 threads) 16-inch: Intel Core i5-1240P (Up to 4.40 GHz, 12MB Cache, 12 cores, 4P, 8E, 16 threads)

Intel Core i7-1260P (Up to 4.70 GHz, 18MB Cache, 12 cores, 4 P, 8E, 16 threads) 16-inch with Intel Arc: Intel Core i5-12500H (Up to 4.50 GHz, 18MB Cache, 12 cores, 4P, 8E, 16 threads)

Intel Core i7-12700H (UP to 4.70 GHz, 24 MB Cache, 14 cores, 6P, 8 E, 20 threads) Graphics 8-core GPU

10-core GPU 14-inch & 16-inch Intel Iris Xe 16-inch with Intel Arc: Intel Arc A370M 4GB GDDR6 Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), up to 500 nits peak brightness, True Tone technology 14-inch: 14-inch 2.2K LCD (2240 x 1400 resolution) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, 60 Hz, 16:10, Low Blue Light 16-inch: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600 resolution) IPS, glossy, touchscreen with Dolby Vision, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, low blue light Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB 14-inch: 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 TLC SSD

1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD 16-inch: 256GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD

512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 TLC SSD

1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD 16-inch with Intel Arc: 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 TLC SSD

1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD RAM 8GB Unified Memory

16GB Unified Memory

24GB Unified Memory 8GB LPDDR5-4800MHz

16GB LPDDR5-4800MHz Battery 52.6Whr battery

Up to 18 hours of video playback

30W charger 14-inch: Li-Polymer 71Wh battery 16-inch: Li-Polymer 71Wh battery 16-inch with Intel Arc: Li-Polymer 99.99Wh battery Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

MagSafe 3 port

Headphone jack 14-inch: 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 1 x HDMI 2.01 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 16-inch: 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 1 x HDMI 2.01 1 1 x SD Card Reader, 2 x USB-A, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, Audio Four-speaker sound system with wide stereo sound and spatial audio support when playing Dolby Atmos content 14-inch: 4 x speakers (2 x 2W tweeter, 2 x 2W woofer) 16-inch: 4 x speakers (2 x 2W tweeters 2 x 3W woofers) Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FHD IR Camera with Privacy Shutter Biometric authentication Touch ID on the keyboard Fingerprint reader, Windows Hello IR Webcam Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 AX

Bluetooth 5.1 Color Silver

Starlight

Space Gray

Midnight 14-inch: Storm Grey, Stone Blue 16-inch: Arctic Grey or Storm Grey Size (WxDxH) 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 14-inch: 12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 16-inch: 14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches Weight 2.7 pounds 14-inch 3.1 pounds 16-inch 4.19 pounds Price Starts at $1,500 14-inch: Starts at $989 16-inch: Starts at $1,170 16-inch with Intel Arc Starts at $1,400

Operating System: macOS vs Windows 11

We can't compare the MacBook Air to the Lenovo Yoga 7i without mentioning the operating systems. This is one part of the apples-to-oranges comparison. Apple's MacBooks are currently powered by macOS Ventura. On the Yoga 7i, it's Windows 11. We can't tell you which operating system to go with since it comes down to personal preference, the work you do, and which type of phone you own.

Windows 11 brings a fresh design compared to Windows 10 and looks quite modern, with many new productivity features like Snap layouts for multitasking and a centered Start Menu. Microsoft also recently released the 22H2 update, which brings back features missing from Windows 10 while also adding new ones, like tabs in File Explorer. Besides those basics, Windows 11 is great with Android phones thanks to Microsoft's Phone Link app. You can see your texts and photos from your Android phone on your PC and even mirror your Android device. There's even the option to run Android apps on Windows 11 through the Windows Subsystem for Android. All around, it's a great OS for those who are into productivity.

The MacBook Air is great for content creation and those with iPhones, but the Lenovo Yoga 7i is better for productivity and those with Android phones.

On the other side, there's macOS, which is great for creative types. Macs run popular video production software like Final Cut Pro. Beyond that, Macs obviously play nicer with iPhones, allowing you to see your text messages on your MacBook and AirDrop photos on your Mac. You can even use select iOS apps on Macs via the Apple App store thanks to the M2 Apple Silicon.

Design: Convertible 2-in-1 vs clamshell laptop

Other than the operating system, the design of the Lenovo Yoga 7i and the MacBook Air are also vastly different. The MacBook Air is a traditional clamshell laptop that opens and closes just one way. With the Lenovo Yoga 7i, you get a convertible form factor. Thanks to the 360-degree hinges, you can flip the screen into tent, stand, tablet, and laptop modes.

If you want a more versatile computer that can also pass as a tablet, then the Yoga 7i is for you. But if you don't care about using your computer other than as a laptop, then the MacBook is what you'd want to consider.

However, these laptops are similar when it comes to materials. Both are ultra-premium without any plastic on the surface. The Lenovo Yoga 7i is made of aluminum, with a soft, thin profile and rounded corners. You'll find that Apple also uses aluminum on the MacBook Air, but this material is recycled, so it's more eco-friendly. The corners on the Mac are also quite rounded, just like the Yoga 7i, but not as intense.

The MacBook Air is a traditional clamshell laptop that opens and closes just one way. With the Lenovo Yoga 7i, you get a convertible form factor.

They're also both quite lightweight. The MacBook Air is one of the thinnest computers you can buy, weighing about 2.7 pounds. As for the Yoga 7i, the 14-inch model weighs about 3.1 pounds, while the 16-inch model is heavier at 4.1 pounds. This makes the MacBook Air much more portable than the Yoga 7i.

Finally, we have the colors. The Yoga 7i only has Storm Grey and Stone Blue options on the 14-inch model, and Arctic Grey or Storm Grey on the 16-inch model. Apple's MacBook Air has much better color options with Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, or Midnight.

Performance: Intel 12th gen tries to beat the M2 chip

You probably already know about Apple's M2 chip inside the MacBook Air and its efficiency. It's hard for any laptop maker to beat what Apple has done, but Lenovo tried with the Yoga 7i. It sports options for just about all of Intel's newest 12th-generation mobile CPUs, which have a hybrid architecture that combines performance and efficiency cores for increased productivity performance over last year's 11th-generation chips.

This brings the Yoga 7i close to the performance of the MacBook Air. However, Apple's MacBook Air (2022) will still be way more powerful than the Yoga 7i for video editing and content creation. But if you want a system just for productivity and web browsing, any model of the Yoga 7i will do.

On the 14-inch Yoga 7i model, you'll also find options for the 15-watt Intel U-series chips. The 16-inch model, meanwhile, has either 28-watt Intel P-series chips or higher-end 45-watt Intel H-class chips with the dedicated Intel Arc GPU. If you want the very best performance, you'll want to pick up the 16-inch Yoga 7i with Intel Arc GPU. It'll power you through video editing and some light gaming well, but battery life will suffer.

We reviewed the 14-inch Yoga 7i with the Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, which ran at 15 watts for great general productivity and prolonged battery life.

The Yoga 7i won't perform much differently than a MacBook Air 2022 for everyday tasks, but the MacBook will do better for video editing.

Here's how it benchmarks against the MacBook Air 2022. You can see that the results are quite close, with the Apple M2 barely passing the Yoga 7i in a few tests. The M2 is just better in multi-core scoring due to the GPU cores, which Intel's performance and efficiency cores on 12th-gen chips compete with.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (Intel Core i7-1255U) MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Apple M2 Geekbench 5 (Single/Multi) 1,694/8,370 1,904 / 8,952 Cinebench R23 (Single/Multi) 1,763/7,315 1,589 / 7,907 CrossMark 1,492 / 1,420 / 1,661 / 1,251 1,499 / 1,382 / 1,825 / 1,059 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Not run 6,790

As far as battery life goes, both machines are great, but we give the win to Apple. The MacBook Air (2022) can hit all-day battery life, and we didn't have to think about charging it when we had it. The Yoga 7i, meanwhile, hit about five hours and 18 minutes. If you want to live a life free of your charger, the MacBook will be better for you.

Display: Touchscreen vs non-touch

The display differences between the Lenovo Yoga 7i and the MacBook Air 2022 have a lot to do with the underlying display technology. The Yoga 7i supports touch, while the MacBook Air 2022 does not. You also can draw on the screen of the Yoga 7i using a pen. You can connect your iPad to a MacBook and use Sidecar on your iPad to draw on the screen, but that's an extra purchase. If you find yourself touching your laptop screen a lot, drawing, or inking, then there's no question the Yoga 7i is better for you.

In terms of display specifications, the MacBook Air 2022 has a notch at the top for the 720p webcam and other sensors. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display hits a 2560 x 1664 native resolution and is tuned at 224 pixels per inch with 500 nits of brightness. Some people might find the notch distracting, but menus adapt to it, so it's not too much of an eyesore.

Over on the Lenovo Yoga 7i, there are actually two options. The Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch has a 14-inch 2240 x 1400 resolution display panel that hits 300 nits of brightness. Both the 16-inch Yoga 7i with Intel Arc Graphics and without have a bigger 16-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution display panel that hits 400 nits of brightness. All models have a 1080p webcam, which is better than the 720p webcam on the MacBook Air.

As you can tell, the MacBook has a better display, even if it doesn't support touch. It hits higher brightness and will be a lot more color accurate. The bezels are quite slim, too, just like the Lenovo Yoga 7i.

Keyboard and trackpad: The haptic trackpad wins

The Lenovo Yoga 7i has a traditional trackpad and keyboard. We found the keyboard was excellent, as the keys don't wobble and are quiet. The trackpad is large and takes up a lot of space, which is great for scrolling. The keyboard on the MacBook is just as good as the one on the Yoga 7i, but it is hard to beat the MacBook Air's haptic trackpad. This gives you good feedback when scrolling and clicking, as you can click the surface anywhere.

Ports: You can't beat the Yoga 7i

It's almost not a contest here; the Yoga 7i wins hands down against the MacBook Air for port selection. Apple's MacBooks always had limited ports, so it's no surprise that the MacBook Air continues the trend. There's just a MagSafe 3 charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt ports onboard. You'll need a dongle with this system.

In comparison, the Yoga 7i has two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, one microSD Card Reader, one USB-A port, and an audio combo jack. USB-A and HDMI mean you can avoid dongles with this mainstream 2-in-1. The larger 16-inch version adds an extra USB-A port, too.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) vs MacBook Air (2022): Which should you buy?

It's hard not to suggest buying the Yoga 7i over the MacBook Air. The Yoga 7i is a great everyday Windows device that'll power you through most tasks just fine. It also has the added benefit of more ports, a touchscreen, a convertible design, and a slightly lower price. The MacBook Air (2022,) though, excels when it comes to video editing. It all depends on your needs, but the Yoga 7i wins for us and competes with the best Windows laptops.

