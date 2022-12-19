Even though it might not seem important when you initially buy your new laptop, a product warranty is quite critical. If you purchased a Windows device like the Yoga 7i (2022) and see that something is wrong with it right out of the box, the product warranty will come into play and help you get a replacement — but only if that issue is at no fault to you. So, as required by law in the U.S., the Yoga 7i has a good and standard one-year limited warranty for these situations.

What you need to know about Lenovo Yoga 7i's warranty

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is backed by Lenovo with a one-year warranty, similar to the other best Lenovo laptops. It is valid from the date you purchased your new Yoga 7i 2-in-1. It covers things and damage that aren't of your own creation. The full terms are listed on Lenovo's website, but it basically only covers the workmanship or manufacturing. If you want, you also can buy a warranty extension to go beyond the one year.

This means that if you end up dropping your Yoga 7i, breaking the keyboard, or causing a serious issue with Windows, it's not covered under warranty. For those issues, you'll need to buy Lenovo's Accidental Damage Protection plan.

What is Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection plan?

If you want a better warranty from Lenovo, then you'll want to invest in the Lenovo Accidental Protection Plan. This is in addition to the one-year limited warranty and offers protection for accidents of your own creation — things like spills, bumps, cracks, and other physical damage. You can add it when you check out at Lenovo.com or by calling Lenovo while you still own the device. Note that you also can get Lenovo Premiere Support, too, which lets you call Lenovo over the phone for technical assistance.

Even if it only lasts one year, the Lenovo Yoga 7i does in fact have a good warranty, and there's even an option to add extra protection for damages and other incidents. So regardless, you should be covered.