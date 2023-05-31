There are no shortages of great Lenovo laptops, but if you're looking for something that can be used in more ways than one, then the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) is for you. I loved this Windows convertible when I reviewed it, especially for productivity tasks. However, I wouldn't recommend it gaming. It's primarily intended as a productivity and multimedia laptop, and not for higher-end tasks like video editing.

Why isn't the Lenovo Yoga 7i great for gaming?

There are two reasons why the Yoga 7i isn't great for gaming. First, it has Intel 13th-generation CPUs. You can get a Core i7 or Core i5 from either the Intel Core P-series or U-series CPU lineup. These CPUs might be hybrid with performance and efficiency cores, but they are not designed intensive tasks like gaming.

If you buy a Yoga 7 model that has the P-series CPU, that CPU will run at 28W, while the U-series CPU will run at 15W. For serious gaming, you'll want a CPU that's rated at 45W or higher. These chips are usually found in devices with much better thermals, and not a convertible like the Yoga 7i. For example, the MSI Prestige 14 Evo has a 13th-generation H-series CPU that runs at that 45W. It's much more capable for gaming, even if it's marketed as a business laptop.

The second thing keeping the Yoga 7i from being a good gaming laptop is that it doesn't come with a dedicated discrete GPU. It has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Integrated graphics run on the CPU, and take a performance toll on the processor. Gaming laptops have what's known as discrete graphics, which are separate from the CPU for more performance.

That doesn't mean you can't play games at all on the Yoga 7i

So unfortunately, if you want a great laptop for gaming, you'll have to look elsewhere. That being said, you can still play games on it. Less graphically intense games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive can run on the Yoga 7i, as I did during my review period, but you'll have to keep your expectations in check and lower the graphical settings.

You might also want to consider a cloud streaming service. There's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to games on a console and PC. Three months of it is actually included when you purchase the Yoga 7i. You also can try another service like Nvidia GeForce Now. These games will run on the internet, and not locally, but that'll allow servers elsewhere to do the heavy lifting. But it is an option if you absolutely must game on your new Yoga 7i.