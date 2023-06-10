Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) $550 $885 Save $335 The 14-inch and 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i comes with new 13th-generation Intel CPUs. There are not many design differences over the previous generations, and it's still a great 2-in-1. Pros Great design Good speakers Good keyboard Cons Display is dim 16-inch model is heavy No OLED option as of yet $900 at Lenovo (14-inch) $550 at Lenovo (16-inch)

HP Spectre x360 (2023) There are two models of the HP Spectre x360 (2023) that you can buy. The 2023 HP Spectre x360 13.5 packs 13th-generation Intel Core processors in a sleek and stylish design. The 2023 HP Spectre x360 16 comes with upgraded Intel processors and optional Intel Arc graphics for workloads that require more GPU power. Pros Has OLED option Fancy design Some models come with pen Cons Expensive Not everyone will like the striking design $1500 at Best Buy (14-inch) $1649 at Best Buy (16-inch)



The best Windows convertibles come in all shapes and sizes, and they also come from different manufacturers. You'll see a product from HP like the HP Spectre x360, right alongside one from Lenovo, the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) on store shelves or online at retailers like Best Buy. Both of these Windows 11-powered devices come in two sizes that are somewhat similar, and both variants are great in their own right.

But, are you wondering how they compare? Obviously, the design is one part since the Spectre x360 is much more stylish, but there's more to it. Performance, port selection, and displays are all different on both of these devices. So, if you're considering either one of these devices, we're here to help. Here's a full-on comparison.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) vs HP Spectre x360: Price, specs, and availability

There's no need to worry about the availability of these devices. Both are devices you can buy right now at HP.com and Lenovo.com and even Best Buy. The thing to consider, though, is the different pricing. The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i starts at $850 at Lenovo.com. If you step things up, the 16-inch model is cheaper, starting at $800. On the other side of things, the HP Spectre x360 has a 13.5-inch model that currently starts at $1,550 (cheaper models should be available at some point), and the 16-inch model is $1,700 at HP.com, outside of sales.



Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) HP Spectre x360 (2023) Brand Lenovo HP Color Storm Grey 14-inch: Nocturne blue/ 16-inch: black Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen4 14-inch: 1TB/16-inch: up to 2TB CPU 14-inch model: 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U, or Core i7-1335U/ 16-inch model: 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U, Intel Core i5-1340P, Intel Core i7-1355, or Intel COre i7-1360P 14-inch: 13th-generation Core i7-1355U/16-inch: 13th-generation Core i7-1360P, Core i7-13700H Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz 14-inch: 16GB LPDDR4/ 16-inch: 16GB or 32GB RAM Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Ports 14-inch model: 1x USB A 3.2, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI, microSD, headphone jack 16-inch model: / 2x USB A 3.2, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x microSD card, 1x headphone jack 14-inch: 1x USB-A, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1x headphone jack/ 16-inch: 1x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x Smart pin, 1x headphone jack Camera 1080p Windows Hello 5MP IR Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch model: 14-inch 2.2K 2240 x 1400 resolution/ 16-inch model: 16-inch 2.5K 2560 x 1600, or 1290 x 1200 14-inch: 1920 x 1280 resolution/ 16-inch: 3072x1920 IPS, 3840 x 2400 OLED Weight 14-inch model: 3.42 pounds/16-inch model: 4.49 pounds 14-inch:/3.04 pounds/ 16-inch: 4.74 lb Dimension 14-inch model: 12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65/ 16-inch model: 14.25 x 9.84 x 0.66 inches 14-inch: 14.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches/ 16-inch: 14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Wi-Fe 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers 2 x 2W speakers Quad speakers by B&O

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) vs HP Spectre x360: A stylish or a more subdued convertible?

Spectre x360

The primary difference between the Yoga 7i (2023) and the HP Spectre x360 has a lot to do with the way these devices look. The Yoga 7i (2023) isn't nearly as fancy looking as that HP Spectre x360 is. The Yoga features standard brushed aluminium edges. On the other side of things, the Spectre has rounded corners on the front, and somewhat pointed corners on the rear. It also has a dual-tone look with stronger accents with a thin metallic silver line on the side. For sure, if you want a more stylish laptop, the Spectre wins but those who want a more subtle device will love the Yoga instead.

The Yoga 7i (2023) isn't nearly as fancy looking as that HP Spectre x360 is.

In terms of dimensions, it's a bit of a mix. The 13.5-inch Spectre x360 weighs about 3.04 pounds, so it's lighter than the 3.42-pound 14-inch Yoga 7i. For the larger model, the 16-inch Yoga 7i weighs about 4.44 pounds, so it's lighter than the 16-inch Spectre x360 which is 4.74 pounds. These laptops share a different footprint, too, though. The 14-inch Yoga 7i is 12 inches in length, and the 13.5-inch Spectre is 11.73 inches in length. The 16-inch models are about the same. Again, it's a tough choice here if these dimensions matter to you, both devices are almost the same.

Ports, though, are different. The Yoga 14-inch Yoga 7i has the 13.5-inch Spectre x360 outmatched since there's an additional HDMI port, in addition to a microSD card slot and two Thunderbolt ports. The Spectre only has USB-A, Thunderbolt, and a headphone jack. With 16-inch models, the Yoga has two USB-A, two Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and microSD card connectivity. The Spectre x360 16 is similar, but it only has one USB Type-A port.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) vs HP Spectre x360: Do you need an OLED display and a better webcam?

If the display is a concern for you between these models we're here to help. The Spectre ends up being a better device for multimedia, whereas the Yoga is better suited for casual computing and web browsing.

The display on the Spectre is better for multimedia, whereas the Yoga's display is better suited for casual computing

To be more specific here, it's the screen resolutions that matter. On the Yoga 7i 14-inch model, you get a 14-inch 2.2K (2240x1400) resolution panel. It's set in the 16:10 aspect ratio. The HP product, on the other hand, has a 13.5-inch Full HD+ (1920x1280) resolution panel set in the 3:2 aspect ratio. For productivity, you might enjoy the taller 3:2 aspect ratio more. But we know that some people like the 16:10 display instead.

Additionally, a 14-inch model with a 2800x1800 OLED display of the Yoga 7i is on the way. But we have to see it listed on Lenovo.com. The Spectre x360 13.5-inch model has an OLED option, too, and it has a resolution of 3000x2000.

On the 16-inch models, meanwhile, the Yoga 7i has a 16-inch 2560x1600 resolution panel or a 1290x1200 resolution panel. The Spectre one-ups things with two resolution options. You can choose either 3072x1920 IPS or 3840x2400 OLED. For sure, that OLED panel wins for us. It's vibrant and much more color accurate. Especially because when we reviewed the Yoga 7i, we found its display was too dim, only hitting 300 nits. All of HP's Spectre x360 models hit a higher 400 nit brightness.

And yes, the webcams are better on the HP. All of HP's Spectre products now use 5MP webcams. The Lenovo Yoga laptops still have 1080p webcams using a 2MP sensor. The bigger sensor on the HPs results in better image quality.

These displays do support pens, too. It's MPP pens on the Spectre, and Wacom AES on the Lenovo Yoga models. Some models may or may not come with pens across both devices, so you'll have to check your listings to be sure you'll be getting one.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) vs HP Spectre x360: The performance situation is complicated

Spectre x360

Alright, when it comes to the performance of these devices, there's a big note. Indeed, all of these convertibles sport 13th-generation Intel CPUs. These are all hybrid CPUs that have both efficiency and performance cores. However, there are different chips for the different-sized models. In the end, the standard 13.5-inch HP Spectre and the 14-inch Yoga 7i share similar performance. However, when you get to the 16-inch models, there's much more power on HP's side.

These devices all have hybrid CPUs, but the HP Spectre x360 16-inch model is more powerful

Looking at the 13.5-inch and 14-inch models, 15W U-series CPUs from Intel that are being used across both devices. As we found in our Yoga 7i review, these CPUs are great for everyday multitasking and web browsing. You should have no issues. You'll get both 15W Core i5 and Core i7 options on the Yoga, but with the Spectre, it's just a Core i7 option, hence the bump in price. It is always nice to see more CPU options, though, so we're leaning toward Lenovo here.

Anyway, on the 16-inch models, things are different. While Lenovo is giving up the same U-series chips as the 14-inch model, there's also an option for P-series Core i7 or Core i5 chips that run at 28W. These are slightly faster and better for tasks that need a boost in power, like light gaming and video editing. Of course, you have to keep expectations in check, though, as integrated graphics aren't ideal for these tasks since it bogs down and stresses the CPU.

HP also offers a bonus option on the 16-inch Spectre. You can pick that P-series CPU, or a 45W H-series CPU, which is Intel's second most powerful CPU series behind the HX series in gaming laptops. You also can pair that P-series CPU we mentioned earlier with a dedicated graphics card, the Intel Arc A370M. This makes it truly powerful for high-end tasks that need extra power for true video editing and light gaming.

You'll want to consider the HP Spectre x360 first

We love the HP Spectre x360 (2023). This convertible carries a higher price, but it really will be worth the money. With this device, you get the option for a better 16-inch model with an OLED display, and also more ports, and even a great webcam. It's something that'll be great for multimedia and not just basic productivity. You even can configure the 16-inch model with a dedicated graphics card if you please.

HP Spectre x360 (2023) A better convertible $1400 $1700 Save $300 There are two models of the HP Spectre x360 (2023) that you can buy. The 2023 HP Spectre x360 13.5 packs 13th-generation Intel Core processors in a sleek and stylish design. The 2023 HP Spectre x360 16 comes with upgraded Intel processors and optional Intel Arc graphics for workloads that require more GPU power. $1549 at HP (14-inch) $1500 at Best Buy (14-inch) $1400 at HP (16-inch) $1649 at Best Buy (16-inch)

Over on the other side of things, the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) is a system that is a more everyday device. It's toned down in design, has just enough ports, and isn't all too powerful. We suggest it if you don't want a flashy system. It's not as good as the HP Spectre x360 (2023) but it's still a great laptop.