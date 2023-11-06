Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch (2023) $500 $850 Save $350 The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a great plus-sized convertible that has a massive 16-inch screen that's excellent for multitasking and fantastic speakers that really elevate your movie-watching experience. Best of all, it's a convertible, which means you can enjoy the laptop in different forms, making it an extremely versatile product. Right now, you can save big on the Yoga 7i, with Best Buy knocking up to $350 off for a limited time. $500 at Best Buy

Best Buy's getting things started early this year with big discounts on some of its most popular products during its early Black Friday sale. On top of great discounts, the retailer is also offering special pricing for its My Best Buy members. Furthermore, with the holiday shopping season in effect, shoppers get extended return periods, making it easier to purchase gifts early.

With that said, Lenovo's Yoga 7i 16-inch convertible laptop is now on sale, with the retailer knocking $300 off for a limited time. My Best Buy members can save an additional $50 off, bringing the price down to just $500. So if you've been looking to buy a new laptop, and needing something with a lot of screen real estate and versatility, this one's going to be for you.

What's great about the Lenovo Yoga 7i?

The showstopper for the Yoga 7i is going to be the large 16-inch touchscreen display that looks good from all angles. The laptop is powered by Intel's Core i5-1335U processor, 16GB RAM, and has 512GB of internal SSD memory. As mentioned before, this is a convertible laptop so you have the flexibility of using this as a laptop, tablet, and even in tent mode.

When it comes to connectivity, you're getting two Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and a microSD card slot. Of course, you're going to also have a FHD webcam, 3.5mm headphone jack, and fingerprint reader for added security. The laptop comes in 0.75 inches thin an runs Windows 11. For the most part, you're getting a really good unit here with plenty of power and lots of screen. Just make sure to pick it up while it's still on sale, you'll save $300 or $350 if you're a My Best Buy member.