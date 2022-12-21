Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

A great way to boost your productivity when using the Lenovo Yoga 7i is with an external monitor. Monitors come in all shapes and sizes from all kinds of different brands. Even though the 16:10 aspect ratio screen on the Yoga 7i is great, in line with other Lenovo laptops, a second screen gives you room to open even more windows and other content. There's a lot you can buy, but we just collected nine that you'll likely enjoy from companies like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and even Samsung.

  • 61E9GAR6US-560x450-01.9576fc436f3cbe6a
    Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20

    This 27-inch Lenovo monitor sports a crisp QHD resolution that'll give you more pixels for multitasking. There's also a cell phone holder at the bottom where you can prop your phone to monitor it while you work.

  • Front view of the Lenovo ThinkVision P34w-20
    Lenovo ThinkVision P34w-20

    Ultrawide monitors are great for work since you can open more windows at once without worrying about screen space. This 34-inch one from Lenovo packs 3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution and has a USB-C port for quick connections with your Yoga 7i.

  • 91K9SyGiyzL._AC_SL1500_-removebg-preview
    Acer 23-inch FHD Monitor

    You don't need to spend a ton of money to add a second screen to your Yoga 7i. This is an affordable 23-inch FHD resolution monitor from Acer.

  • If color accuracy and image quality are everything to you, the 100% coverage of Adobe RGB, sRGB, and Rec. 709 on this monitor are probably pretty enticing already. Add in 4K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 600, and you can't ask for much more.
    ASUS ProArt PA329C
    ASUS ProArt PA329C 32-inch 4K Monitor

    This Asus monitor is for those who want the very best color accuracy on a display. It sports 100% coverage across the Adobe RGB, sRGB, and Rec. 709 spectrums which means it's great for editing photos with the higher-end Yoga 7i with Intel Arc graphics.

  • This Alienware monitor comes in at a more-compact 24.5-inches, packing a 240Hz refresh rate. It's a perfect monitor for popular esports titles, and it's at an all-time low price right now on Amazon.
    Alienware 24.5-inch 240Hz IPS 1080p
    Dell Alienware 24.5-inch 240Hz IPS FHD Gaming Monitor

    Even though the Yoga 7i isn't a gaming machine, this Alienware monitor is still great. It has a 240Hz refresh rate that'll bring content on your screen to life, and has a low profile design.

  • While the Surface Pro X isn't a gaming machine, you might want a 4K display with a super fast refresh rate. That's why the LG UltraGear 27GN950-B makes our list.
    LG UltraGear 27GN950-B
    LG 27 UltraGear 4k Monitor

    This is a great 17-inch 4K monitor from LG, it is well-balanced in price at $800.There's a lot of great connectivity, too, with DisplayPort, and HDMI, with support for HDR technology.

  • What if your monitor could still be useful without your PC around? This 4K Samsung Smart Monitor lets you expand your workspace, but when you don't have your computer, you can still stream TV shows, connect your phone, and even access your PC remotely. This one uses a USB Type-C connection, so you don't need any adapters for it.
    Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32
    Samsung Smart Monitor M7

    This is a monitor for your Yoga 7i that's quite smart. It has 2 HDMI ports, and USB-C, and it is powered by Samsung's Tizen OS, so you can watch and stream content without even turning on your PC thanks to the included remote.

  • Front view of the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE monitor
    Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor

    Dell's UltraShap 32 4K is one of the most popular 4K resolution monitors right now. It uses IPS black technology for accurate color reproduction. It also has a USB-C port so you can connect your Yoga 7i to it in a hurry.

  • Lenovo-ThinkVision-M14-D-(2)-1
    Lenovo ThinkVision M14d

    The Lenovo ThinkVision M14d is a super portable USB-C monitor. It has a 2440 x 1400 resolution and comes with a carrying case. Unlike other portable monitors, it also has a 16:10 aspect ratio.

These are some of the top monitors for the Yoga 7i. Naturally, these all work with some of the other best laptops, as there are multiple inputs on these displays. It's why we suggest picking up a monitor like the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 which has 3 total ports. Other than that, you can't go wrong with a color-accurate display like the Asus ProArt, or the Dell UltraSharp 32. But if budget is your worry, the Acer 23-inch monitor is just as good.

