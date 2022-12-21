Boost your productivity with these nine best external monitors, from Lenovo, HP, Dell, Samsung, and more

A great way to boost your productivity when using the Lenovo Yoga 7i is with an external monitor. Monitors come in all shapes and sizes from all kinds of different brands. Even though the 16:10 aspect ratio screen on the Yoga 7i is great, in line with other Lenovo laptops, a second screen gives you room to open even more windows and other content. There's a lot you can buy, but we just collected nine that you'll likely enjoy from companies like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and even Samsung.

Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 This 27-inch Lenovo monitor sports a crisp QHD resolution that'll give you more pixels for multitasking. There's also a cell phone holder at the bottom where you can prop your phone to monitor it while you work. See at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkVision P34w-20 Ultrawide monitors are great for work since you can open more windows at once without worrying about screen space. This 34-inch one from Lenovo packs 3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution and has a USB-C port for quick connections with your Yoga 7i. See at Amazon

Acer 23-inch FHD Monitor You don't need to spend a ton of money to add a second screen to your Yoga 7i. This is an affordable 23-inch FHD resolution monitor from Acer. See at Amazon

ASUS ProArt PA329C ASUS ProArt PA329C 32-inch 4K Monitor This Asus monitor is for those who want the very best color accuracy on a display. It sports 100% coverage across the Adobe RGB, sRGB, and Rec. 709 spectrums which means it's great for editing photos with the higher-end Yoga 7i with Intel Arc graphics. See at Amazon

Alienware 24.5-inch 240Hz IPS 1080p Dell Alienware 24.5-inch 240Hz IPS FHD Gaming Monitor Even though the Yoga 7i isn't a gaming machine, this Alienware monitor is still great. It has a 240Hz refresh rate that'll bring content on your screen to life, and has a low profile design. See at Amazon

LG UltraGear 27GN950-B LG 27 UltraGear 4k Monitor This is a great 17-inch 4K monitor from LG, it is well-balanced in price at $800.There's a lot of great connectivity, too, with DisplayPort, and HDMI, with support for HDR technology. See at Best Buy

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32 Samsung Smart Monitor M7 This is a monitor for your Yoga 7i that's quite smart. It has 2 HDMI ports, and USB-C, and it is powered by Samsung's Tizen OS, so you can watch and stream content without even turning on your PC thanks to the included remote. See at Best Buy

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor Dell's UltraShap 32 4K is one of the most popular 4K resolution monitors right now. It uses IPS black technology for accurate color reproduction. It also has a USB-C port so you can connect your Yoga 7i to it in a hurry. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d The Lenovo ThinkVision M14d is a super portable USB-C monitor. It has a 2440 x 1400 resolution and comes with a carrying case. Unlike other portable monitors, it also has a 16:10 aspect ratio. See at CDW

These are some of the top monitors for the Yoga 7i. Naturally, these all work with some of the other best laptops, as there are multiple inputs on these displays. It's why we suggest picking up a monitor like the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 which has 3 total ports. Other than that, you can't go wrong with a color-accurate display like the Asus ProArt, or the Dell UltraSharp 32. But if budget is your worry, the Acer 23-inch monitor is just as good.