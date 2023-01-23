The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a versatile 2-in-1 and it's nearly 33% off through the end of the month.

Lenovo Yoga 7i Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop $865 $1300 Save $435 The 14-inch model of the Lenovo Yoga 7i includes 12th-generation Intel Core U-series processors and a 2.2K IPS display, offering a great balance of performance and battery life in a sleek chassis. $865 at Lenovo

In search of a new Windows 11 powered 2-in-1 to kick off the new year? You might want to head over to Lenovo. From now until January 29, the company is offering discounted prices on the Yoga 7i 2-in-1. What this means is that you can save nearly 33% on a versatile device that's great for work, school, and beyond and grab the Yoga 7i for just $865 instead of the usual price of $1,300.

The specific Yoga 7i model that's on sale is one with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12345U processor, 16GB of RAM, as well as a 512GB SSD. As for the display, well, it's a great 16:10 aspect ratio display panel tuned to the 2240 x 1400 resolution. We reviewed a similar model to this sale unit and loved it. The overall design felt personal but not flashy, and the rounded matte edges helped set the device apart from others we've reviewed. Not to forget, the comfortable and accurate keyboard and solid performance with Intel's 12th generation U-series CPUs for everyday things like web browsing and work.

Of course, if you feel as though the Yoga 7i isn't for you, then don't worry too much. There are other devices that are being discounted at Lenovo, with most deals running through February 5 while supplies last. We collected a selection of some other Lenovo laptops that you might enjoy. There are some great gaming laptops, ThinkPad laptops, and even a sweet deal on one of the best ChromeOS tablets.

Business folks might enjoy the ThinkPad P16s for its Nvidia T550 GPU ($1,280 off). For gamers, the 16-inch Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 ($570 off) is a great buy thanks to the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, as well as the 12th generation Intel CPUs and the 165Hz screen. Finally, there's the always popular Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 which is now $85 off. All of these offers require no coupon code.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s $1269 $2549 Save $1280 $1269 at Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Lenovo Legion 5i Pro $1560 $1950 Save $390 The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is a very powerful gaming laptop with top-tier specs and a great display $1560 at Lenovo

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 $385 $470 Save $85 With a vibrant OLED display, spacious keyboard, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a road warrior of a ChromeOS tablet $385 at Lenovo

All of these offers are on top of the already ongoing sales that have cut prices down on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, and other popular ThinkPad models. You can also find discounts on gaming monitors and gaming accessories. Just head over to Lenovo's Doorbuster landing page for more.