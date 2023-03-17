Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch) with Arc Graphics Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch) Save $400 $600 $1000 Save $400 The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a powerful convertible with 12th-generation Intel Processors and a very sharp Quad HD display, offering a fantastic experience all around. It can be yours for just $600, though there are higher-end models discounted as well. $600 at Best Buy

If you've been on the hunt for a great laptop with a large screen but you don't want to spend a lot, look no further than the Lenovo Yoga 7i. Thanks to an ongoing deal, you can save a whopping $400 on this fantastic convertible laptop right now, bringing the price down to just $600. For that price, you're getting a fast Intel Core i5-1240P processor and a 16-inch 2.5K OLED display. You won't find much better than that at this price, and the deal is only available this weekend, so you'll want to take advantage of its as soon as possible.

Why you'll love the Lenovo Yoga 7i

There's a lot to like about this laptop, but we'll start with performance. Intel's 12th-generation processors are a big leap forward compared to previous models, so performance here is great, even with the Core i5 model. iI's true that newer processors are starting to show up, but the 13th-generation models aren't a huge upgrade, so you're not missing out on much with this one. With 12 cores and 16 threads, you're going to have a great time, and the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage round things out very well.

On top of that, there's that large 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is perfect for getting work done. Not only is it large, but this screen is also very sharp, with a 2.5K resolution delivering crisp images for all your needs, whether you're editing photos, watching movies, or casually browsing the web. There's even 1080p webcam with Windows Hello above that display, making it great for video calls, too.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i also comes in a slick design, with an all-metal build and beautifully curved edges that shine next to the matte surfaces. It's not too far off from the Lenovo Yoga 9i, which was our favorite laptop of 2022.

If you have a higher budget and you want a bit more power, there are a few other models with very big discounts. You can save $400 on a model with an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM, for example. There's even a model with Intel Arc graphics that's $610 off, bringing it down to $1,250. You can check out these models below.

Whatever model you choose, these are all fantastic deals, so be sure to grab them while they last.