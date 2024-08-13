Stellar deal for a limited time Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) $1100 $1450 Save $350 The Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of those laptops that fires on all cylinders. It has a fantastic display, an excellent processor, and a versatile design. Right now, you can score $350 off this laptop for a limited time, as it drops to its lowest price to date. $1100 at Best Buy

Lenovo makes some of the best laptops that you can in 2024. And if you're looking for a convertible, there's no better one to get than the Lenovo Yoga 9i. The laptop fires on all cylinders thanks to its balanced approach that features a sleek design, vibrant OLED display, and its Intel Core Ultra processor.

So, if you've been thinking about getting a laptop that's great at handling most things, then the Yoga 9i is going to be a fantastic choice. Not only is this laptop a worthwhile investment, it's now also on sale, which makes it an even more alluring choice. So if you're quick, you'll be able to score $350 off this laptop. But get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Yoga 9i?

So what's powering this awesome convertible laptop? Well, you're getting the latest from Intel with a Core Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage. When it comes to the visuals, you're getting a 14-inch WQHD+ OLED touchscreen display that offers vibrant colors and deep black levels.

As far as audio goes, the laptop has four speakers that are housed in a dedicated speaker bar that can adjust to ensure that you're getting the best sound, no matter the angle. And despite its small size, coming in at just 0.65 inches thin and weighing 2.98 pounds, this laptop packs lots of ports, with one USB-A, three USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

And if you're worried about security, this laptop has a fingerprint reader that keeps things secure. Overall, you're not going to find a better convertible laptop, and with its $350 discount, this one is an absolute steal.