Lenovo recently refreshed its Yoga lineup with two incredible convertible laptops: the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) and the Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024). Both models feature the sleek and beautiful design Lenovo is known for and some newer improvements, such as the latest Intel processors, dedicated AI processors, and better refresh rates, providing them with the potential to be some of this year's top laptops. However, despite the upgrades, both laptops share many differences, making them ideal for different audiences. Below is a complete breakdown of the features and specifications of both devices to help you choose the perfect fit.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024): Price, availability, and specs

Lenovo revealed the Yoga 9i and 7i at the CES 2024 held in January, but both laptops are still unavailable as the brand is looking at an April release. The Yoga 9i will be available in a 14-inch chassis and start at $1450, while the Yoga 7i will come in 14 and 16-inch configurations, with the 14-inch model starting at $850 and the 16-inch starting at $900. Once released, you should be able to get both laptops on Lenovo's website and other major retailers.

You can get both devices in multiple configurations, but note that the Yoga 9i gets the Intel Core Ultra H-series processors, while the 7i is restricted to the U-series processors. This means that unlike the 9i, which will feature Intel's higher-end Arc graphics processors, the 7i will feature the older Iris Xe integrated GPU. Both devices will have up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAMs and 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and while the 7i will be available in Storm Gray and Tidal Teal colors, the 9i will be available in Cosmic Blue and Lunar Gray colors.



Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H), Evo Edition Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 (Evo Edition) GPU Onboard Intel Arc Graphics Onboard Intel Iris Xe RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 M.2 Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 Battery 75Wh 71Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 2.8K OLED, up to 120Hz, 16:10 aspect, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500; 14" 4K OLED, 60Hz, 16:10 aspect, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500 14 (2.8K OLED with 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 400 nits; 1920x1200 OLED with 60Hz, Dolby Vision, 400 nits; 1920x1200 LCD with 60Hz, 300 nits); 16 (1920x1200 LCD with 60Hz, 300 nits) Camera 5MP + IR camera, dual-array mics 2MP + IR camera, dual-mic array Speakers 4x Bowers & Wilkins speakers 2x2W Speakers Dolby Atmos Audio Colors Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey 14 (Storm Grey); 16 (Tidal Teal / Storm Grey) Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0, 1 x USB Type-A Gen 3.2, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 14-inch (2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI1.4b, 1 x Micro SD card reader, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 1 x NOVO button); 16-inch (2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 1 x MicroSD Card Reader) Network Wi-Fi 6E 2x2AX, Bluetooth 5.3 Intel Wi-Fi 6E 2 x 2AX, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 12.40x8.58x0.63 inches (315x218x15.9 mm) 14 (12.51x8.76x0.65 inches); 16 (14.26x9.85x0.67 inches) Weight 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) 14 (3.28 pounds for OLED, 3.42 pounds for LCD); 16 (4.50 pounds) Form 2-in-1 2-in-1

Design: Similar language on both devices

The Lenovo Yoga 9i and 7i look almost the same in terms of design. They both feature a unibody aluminum chassis with subtle branding on the lid and left side of the trackpad, rounded edges, and a camera protrusion at the top to make opening the laptop easier. However, thanks to the hinge's excellent tension, it isn't easy to open the laptops one-handedly, despite the camera protrusion.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is 15.9mm thin, while the 7i is 16.4 and 16.9mm thin for the 14- and 16-inch models. Also, while the weight of the 14-inch Yoga 9i starts at 2.98 pounds, the Yoga 7i has more heft, starting at 3.28 pounds for the 14-inch model and 4.5 pounds for the 16-inch model. Both laptops have excellent keyboards with 1.5mm of travel for a comfortable typing experience, a dedicated Windows Copilot key, and a large responsive glass trackpad.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch (2022)

They also have an excellent array of ports, though the Yoga 9i seems lacking compared to the Yoga 7i. The Yoga 9i has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-C port, a USB-A port, and an audio jack. On the other hand, the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot, an HDMI port, one USB-A port, a NOVO key for system recovery, and an audio jack, while the 16-inch 7i takes it even further with two USB-A ports.

However, the Yoga 9i has a better 5MP camera with a privacy shutter and comes with a stylus pen in the box, while the 7i sports a 2MP camera with a privacy shutter. Both devices support Windows Hello for security and easy logins and have noise-canceling mics for excellent voice calls, video calls, and recordings.

Display: Incredible OLED screens

The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) has two display configurations: a 2.8K OLED Puresight display and a 4K OLED Puresight display. Thanks to the OLED panel and 10-bit color depth, blacks remain black, and brighter colors pop with top-notch accuracy. Both displays offer beautiful colors and support P3 and sRGB coverage, making them a joy for creative tasks. While the 4K Yoga 9i model offers a 60Hz refresh rate, the 2.8K model goes up to 120Hz, a factor worth considering if you intend to game on your device.

On the other hand, the Yoga 7i has both OLED and LCD configurations. There's a 14-inch 2.8K OLED model, a 14-inch 1920x1200 OLED model, a 14-inch 1920x1200 LCD model, and a 16-inch 1920x1200 model. Both OLED models offer 400 nits max brightness, DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision.

Though the 2.8K OLED configuration has a 120Hz refresh rate, the 1920x1200 OLED model offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The LCD configurations both have 60Hz refresh rates and offer 300 nits max brightness. All Yoga 7i models have a 16:10 aspect ratio and support multi-touch.

Performance: High-performance processors vs power-efficient processors

Source: Amazon

It's no longer news that every tech company is now trying to incorporate AI into their hardware, and Lenovo is no different. The brand has made the Yoga convertibles AI-ready, so you can utilize them for various AI applications. Both laptops feature Intel's Core Ultra processors, but the 9i has a dedicated NPU designed to help improve AI workload, while the 7i has an integrated NPU.

The Yoga 9i utilizes Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H processor with a max turbo frequency of 4.8GHz, 22 threads, and 16 cores. Combine that with the NPU and Intel Arc Graphics, and the Yoga 9i becomes a machine that can handle most CPU-intensive and AI-centric tasks with no problems. While it may not be the best option for modern AAA game titles at max settings, it's an incredible laptop for running AI applications locally, conducting creative tasks, and other professional workloads.

Source: Lenovo

On the other hand, the Yoga 7i has the low-powered Core Ultra U-series CPU as its brain, meaning you should expect excellent efficiency but lower overall performance than the Yoga 9i. Since it's also an Evo-certified laptop with Core Ultra 7 165U and 155U for the high-end models and Core Ultra 5 135U and 125U for the lower-end models, it has a built-in AI chip that allows you to run AI tasks locally on your device. While the absence of the Intel Arc Graphics makes it a bad taste for gamers, you won't have a problem with the Intel Xe graphics if professional and menial tasks are all you're after. You'll enjoy top-notch performance on this device, mainly if you browse the web, use apps like Microsoft Word and Excel, watch movies, use generative AI, and carry out other menial tasks.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024): Which is right for you?

The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) is ideal, especially if you want a high-performance laptop. While it doesn't come with a dedicated GPU, the integrated Intel Arc GPU has enough power for some gaming. Combine that with its OLED display, up to 120Hz refresh rate, high-performance Core Ultra CPUs, and dedicated NPUs, and you get a machine that can power through anything. If you're looking for a convertible for your creative tasks, video editing, graphics design, AI workloads, and other professional tasks, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) is an excellent option.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) The one you should go for The Lenovo Yoga 9i is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop for creators and professionals. It features 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, beautiful OLED displays, and a stylus pen right out of the box.

You should go for the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) if you aren't playing games or doing a lot of intensive tasks on your computer. While it's still an excellent option for creators, thanks to its beautiful OLED displays, touch support, and integrated AI chip, it has a processor that's big on power efficiency rather than performance. Both devices are launching in April, so you should be able to pick one up on Lenovo's website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers a couple of days after they're released.