We saw dozens of product announcements at CES 2024 from the most reputed manufacturers in the computing space. This includes Lenovo, which has revealed a number of new products for 2024, including new ThinkPad, Legion, and IdeaPad laptops.

Of course, the flagship Yoga series is getting its fair share of new additions, with the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) being one of them. Intended as a direct upgrade to the highly successful Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023), it’s a bit different from the rest of the Yoga Lineup. This article will cover all the features and specifications of this high-end convertible to help you decide whether it’s worth your money.

Pricing, availability, and specs

Lenovo announced the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) alongside its other products during CES 2024, and it's expected to be released sometime in April 2024. The base model of this laptop costs $1,450, which is about $50 cheaper than the starting price of last year’s Yoga 9i.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz) Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 M.2 RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Display 14-inch 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED PureSight, Up to 120 Hz

14-inch 4K (3840x2400) OLED PureSight, 60 Hz Battery 75WHr Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0 (Display Port / Power Delivery / Data Transfer)

1 x USB Type-A Gen 3.24

1 x USB Type-C (Full-function)

1 x Audio Combo Jack Audio 4x Bowers & Wilkins speakers (2 x 2W tweeter, 2 x 2W woofer) Webcam 5M 30FPS + IR Camera, Privacy Shutter Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2AX

Bluetooth 5.3 Size (WxDxH) 12.40x8.58x0.63 inches (315x218x15.9mm) Weight Starting from 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) Starting price $1,450

Highlights of Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024)

Next-gen Intel Core Ultra processors and Arc Graphics

Source: Intel

With Intel releasing its Meteor Lake processors last month, manufacturers have begun integrating the newer CPUs into their product lineups, and Lenovo is no exception. The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is an Intel Evo-certified laptop that’s powered by the Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, a 16-core, 22-thread CPU with a max turbo frequency of 4.8GHz.

From the processor specs alone, it’s clear that the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) will surpass last year’s Yoga 9i in most CPU-intensive workloads. Additionally, the Meteor Lake processor features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to enhance performance in AI-centric tasks. So, if you run AI applications extensively and locally on your system, switching to the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 should reduce the processing time of these tasks.

Likewise, the integrated graphics processing unit has been bumped up to Intel Arc Graphics. That said, you shouldn’t expect this convertible to run modern games at high resolutions with maxed-out settings.

A higher refresh rate and new color options

Close

Display-wise, the overall specs of the 14-inch OLED screen, including the brightness, aspect ratio, and resolution, have remained unchanged since the previous model. However, the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) has received an overhaul in the refresh rate department, as its display now supports 120Hz. Interestingly, Lenovo has discarded the pale-golden "Oatmeal" color for the 2024 refresh of the Yoga 9i, although you do get the option to choose between the new Luna Grey and Cosmic Blue colors.

A dedicated Windows Copilot key

Microsoft has spent the last couple of months amplifying its efforts to make its Windows Copilot more mainstream and has even added a dedicated Copilot key on partner laptops to further that aim. Naturally, then, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) — alongside its new Yoga siblings — comes with a Copilot key to make it easier for users to open the interface of Microsoft's AI assistant.

Where can I buy the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024)?

The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) isn't available for purchase as of this writing. Lenovo has set April 2024 as the launch date for the laptop, so it'll be a few weeks before it's listed on Lenovo's website. If past releases are anything to go by, we expect Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and other retailers to stock up on the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 within days of its official release.