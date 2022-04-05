Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) Unboxing: What’s in the box?

Lenovo’s Yoga 9i series represents the firm’s consumer flagship, competing with Dell’s XPS 13 and HP’s Spectre x360 14. One of the key changes with this generation is the design. Indeed, if you put the Yoga 9i of yesteryear next to an HP Spectre x360 and a Dell XPS, it was clear which two were the prettiest, and it wasn’t the Yoga. That changes with this generation, with Lenovo adding rounded edges with a chrome-style finish.

That’s not all that changes with the new Yoga 9i. There’s also no pen garage anymore, something that was included in the product for several generations. You’ll be happy to know that a pen does still come in the box though.

Here’s the full list of what comes in the Lenovo Yoga 9i box:

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Lenovo Precision Pen 2

Premium Travel Sleeve

AC adapter

65W charger

It does come with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2, although not only is there no pen garage, but there’s no built-in way to store the pen at all. There’s no magnet to attach it to the side or anywhere else. It does, however, come with a sleeve, which is pretty cool on its own. But as you’d expect, that sleeve does come with a loop for pen storage.

There’s lots of cool new stuff with the Lenovo Yoga 9i. It comes with Intel’s 12th-gen processors, specifically the Core i7-1280P, which has a 28W TDP, four performance cores, and eight efficiency cores for 12 cores and 16 threads. It also comes with faster LPDDR5 RAM, Thunderbolt 4, and more. The integrated Iris Xe graphics should be pretty much the same as the previous generation model.

It also has an option for a 4K OLED display, which is absolutely beautiful. For an even more immersive streaming experience, Lenovo is still including the rotating soundbar, which packs two 3W woofers and two 2W tweeters. All-in-all, it looks like Lenovo’s new flagship could be a winner.