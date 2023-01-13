Two of the best laptops you can buy today come from Lenovo's Yoga lineup. The 14-inch Yoga 9i Gen 7 (2022) combines the best set of features, performance, and display for most people, while the more affordable 14- and 16-inch Yoga 7i Gen 7 (2022) models bring a similar premium design, modern hardware, and beautiful screens for those who don't want to pay quite as much. These laptops share a lot of similarities, but some notable differences might sway you one way or the other. We compare all three laptops to help you make the right decision.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Lenovo Yoga 9i Lenovo's Yoga 9i for 2022 is the best laptop you can buy today. Its soundbar hinge with Dolby Atmos, 1080p webcam, incredible OLED display, and premium craftsmanship are hard to ignore. It is, however, significantly more expensive than the Yoga 7i. See at Best Buy See at Lenovo See at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga 7i Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop Lenovo's Yoga 7i is available in 14- and 16-inch sizes to help you get exactly what you need. There are varying levels of performance and a couple of different displays to choose from, and all have a premium aluminum convertible build. If you don't want to spend as much, this is the way to go. See 14-inch version at Lenovo See 16-inch version at Lenovo See at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) vs. Yoga 7i (2022): Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 (2022) currently starts at about $1,347 for a model with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor (CPU), 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and 14-inch FHD+ touch display. There are plenty of pre-configured models available at the official website, plus you can build your own model to get exactly what you want. Lenovo often hosts deep sales on its Yoga laptops, and we recommend waiting to save big instead of paying full price. Some third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy also have Yoga 9i models, though you won't be able to configure to the same extent as at Lenovo.

The 14-inch Yoga 7i Gen 7 (2022) is available at Lenovo starting at about $990 for a model with Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, and 14-inch 2.2K touch display. You can also find it at third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy; if you find a configuration you like, you might be able to save some money by shopping other sales. A model with Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and same 2.2K display costs about $1,197, making it cheaper than the introductory Yoga 9i model. Note that you have to add a pen to the Yoga 7i if you'd like to do some inking. It costs about $45.

The 16-inch Yoga 7i Gen 7 (2022) starts at about $1,000 for a model with Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, and 16-inch QHD+ touch display. You can also find Intel's 12th Gen H-series CPUs combined with discrete Intel Arc graphics in some Yoga 7i 16 models. These start at about $1,260 for a Core i5-12500H CPU, Intel Arc A370M GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and QHD+ touch display. Again you can find pre-configured models at third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Here's a look at the specs available in these laptops, including both sizes of the Yoga 7i Gen 7 (2022).

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 (2022) Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 Gen 7 (2022) Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 Gen 7 (2022) OS Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro CPU 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1240P

Core i7-1260P

Core i7-1280 vPro 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1235U

Core i7-1255U

Core i5-1240P

Core i7-1260P 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1240P

Core i7-1260P

Core i5-12500H

Core i7-12700H Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated)

Intel Arc A370M (discrete) Display 14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, touch, low blue light

1920x1200 (FHD+), 400 nits, 100% sRGB, glossy, 60Hz

2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR 500 True Black, glossy, 90Hz

3840x2400 (UHD+), OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black, glossy, 60Hz 14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, touch, low blue light

2240x1400 (2.2K), IPS, 300 nits, glossy, 100% sRGB

2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 400 nits, glossy, 100% DCI-P3, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, touch, low blue light

2560x1600 (2.5K), IPS, 400 nits, glossy, 100% sRGB, 60Hz Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

One M.2 slot, upgradeable 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

One M.2 slot, upgradeable 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

One M.2 slot, upgradeable RAM 8GB, 16GB LPDDR5-5200MHz

Dual-channel, soldered 8GB, 16GB LPDDR5-4800MHz

Dual-channel, soldered 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-4800MHz

Dual-channel, soldered Battery 75Wh 71Wh 99.99Wh Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), 3.5mm audio Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.0, SD card reader, 3.5mm audio Audio Dual 2W tweeters, dual 3W woofers, Dolby Atmos

Soundbar hinge Dual 2W tweeters, dual 2W woofers, Dolby Atmos Dual 2W tweeters, dual 3W woofers, Dolby Atmos Camera User-facing 1080p

Human presence detection

Camera shutter User-facing 1080p

Camera shutter User-facing 1080p

Camera shutter Windows Hello IR camera

Fingerprint reader IR camera

Fingerprint reader IR camera

Fingerprint reader Wireless Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Color Oatmeal

Storm Grey Stone Blue

Storm Grey Arctic Grey

Storm Grey Dimensions 12.51 x 9.05 x 0.6 inches (318mm x 230mm x 15.25mm) 12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches (316.6mm x 220.25mm x 17.35mm) 14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches (361.5mm x 249.6mm x 19.2mm) Weight From 3.09 pounds (1.4kg) From 3.2 pounds (1.45kg) From 4.37 pounds (1.98kg) Starting price From $1,630 From $990 From $1,000

Design and features

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14

The Yoga 9i 14 (2022) is now in its seventh generation and is better than ever. In his Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods called it "our new favorite laptop, with a clean yet pretty design, an OLED display, 12th Gen CPUs, and more." It's the best Lenovo laptop you can buy today, and it also tops the list of the best convertible laptops. It was recently overhauled for a new rounded-edge design, making it more comfortable to use than ever in notebook or tablet modes. The edges and accents are polished for a more premium look, and you can get the aluminum chassis in Oatmeal and Storm Grey colors.

The Yoga 7i 14 is about the same size as the Yoga 9i, though it is slightly thicker. It's made completely from aluminum and has the same rounded edges, though there aren't as many polished accents. The same goes for the 16-inch model's aluminum body. It's essentially an enlarged Yoga 7i 14 with enough space to add a numpad and more performance hardware, should you need it. Typing and pointing are top-notch on all laptops thanks to a comfortable keyboard with ample spacing and huge Precision touchpads.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7)

One of the Yoga 9i's best features is a 360-degree display hinge that doubles as a potent soundbar. Along with two speakers built into the chassis, you get 10W of audio output that makes the Yoga 9i an ideal laptop for watching movies or TV. The Yoga 7i 14 and 16 models also have a quad-speaker setup, though there's no soundbar hinge. Instead, two 2W speakers flank the keyboard while another two 2W speakers (or 3W in the case of the 16-inch model) are installed on the bottom panel. Audio is great, but not quite as good as with the Yoga 9i. Dolby Atmos is included with all laptops for a nice boost.

Port selection is most generous on the more affordable Yoga 7i laptops, and you'll be able to connect plenty of great Yoga 7i accessories. You get two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (two on the 16-inch model), HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader (or SD card reader on the 16-inch model), and 3.5mm audio jack. The Yoga 9i 14 has two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), and 3.5mm audio. That's more than you get in many premium laptops, but some might miss the HDMI and card readers. You can always pick up one of the best Lenovo Yoga 9i docks to fix any connectivity issues.

All three laptops feature a front-facing 1080p webcam with webcam shutter and IR hybrid sensor for Windows Hello facial recognition. They do a great job for daily video conferencing, and along with the fingerprint readers, you have some options for secure logins. The Yoga 9i goes one step further with its human presence detection capabilities. The laptop can sense when you approach or depart and unlock or lock automatically. This is a huge boon if you work in a busy office or often in a public spot. Modern Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 or 5.2 come standard with these convertible laptops; none offer 5G connectivity.

Display

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7)

The Yoga 9i 14 (2022) brings three different touch display options, all with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, and low blue light. The most affordable has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution with 100% sRGB color and 60Hz refresh rate. Next up is a 2880x1800 (2.8K) resolution with OLED panel, 100% DCI-P3 color, and max 90Hz refresh rate. And the most expensive display has a 3840x2400 (UHD+) resolution, OLED panel, 100% DCI-P3 color, and 60Hz refresh rate.

The OLED screens are the way to go if you want the best color possible, though the FHD+ display is no slouch. If you don't need the accurate DCI-P3 reproduction for specialized work, the cheaper display is still quite a looker. Lenovo Yoga 9i models come with a Precision Pen 2 for Windows Ink. There's no longer a spot to house the pen inside the chassis, so you'll have to carry it along with you in a pocket or backpack. Nevertheless, it plays well with the convertible nature of the laptop and offers a quality inking experience.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 (Gen 7)

The Yoga 7i 14 comes with two different 14-inch touch display options with 16:10 aspect ratio and Dolby Vision. One has a 2240x1400 (2.2K) resolution with 300 nits brightness, a glossy finish, and 100% sRGB color. The other is the same 2.8K option available in the Yoga 9i, with an OLED panel, 400 nits brightness, glossy finish, 100% DCI-P3 color, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black, and 90Hz refresh rate.

The 16-inch Yoga 7i makes it easier to choose by offering just one 16:10 touch display. It's nevertheless quite good, with a 2560x1600 (2.5K) resolution, IPS panel, 100% sRGB color, 400 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, and low blue light. You'll miss out on the OLED panel with the 16-inch model, but for a lot of people, that's OK. An active pen isn't included in the price of the Yoga 7i 14 or 16, but you can add one at checkout or buy one later if you'd like to tackle some inking.

Performance and battery

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14

The Yoga 7i 16 is split into two different performance categories. The more standard configurations feature Intel's 12th Gen Core P-series chips with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. There are also models with 12th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs and Intel's ARC A370M discrete graphics. You can get up to 32GB of LPDDR5-4800MHz RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with any of the CPUs. Models with P-series chips and without discrete graphics come with a smaller 71Wh battery, while the performance models get a boost up to 99.99Wh. You'll get the best performance from the H-series chips and discrete graphics, though battery life will suffer even with the oversized battery.

The Yoga 7i 14 likewise has two performance categories, though they're strictly tied into the CPUs; only integrated graphics are available. You can get Core i5 or i7 U-series or P-series chips here depending on how much performance you need. The P-series CPUs will give you an edge, ideal if you're a heavy multitasker or want to tackle a bit of specialized work. Up to 16GB of LPDDR5-4800MHz RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD are available. We tested battery life in our Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) review, landing between six or seven hours of real-world usage with a Balanced power profile and the display set at about 250 nits. This result was from a model using the Core i7-1255U chip and 2.2K display.

The Yoga 9i runs strictly on 12th Gen Intel Core P-series CPUs, with three options available, including a Core i7-1280 vPro variant. In our testing, the 75Wh battery was able to run between four and five hours with both 2.8K and 4K displays while going about real-world tasks. You can configure it with up to 16GB of LPDDR5-5200MHz RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Which Yoga is right for you?

Choosing between these three laptops isn't easy. The Yoga 9i (2022) delivers the most premium set of features with strong performance to back it up, and the soundbar hinge is a definite attraction for those who enjoy watching TV or movies on their laptop. That gets even better with the high-end displays; go with OLED if you want the best. The downside here is that battery life might not be as good; if you're often working away from AC outlets, the Yoga 7i 14 will likely give you more time.

Speaking of, the 14-inch Yoga 7i is essentially a scaled-down Yoga 9i without as many high-end features. It's still a gorgeous convertible laptop with plenty of configuration options, and it costs a lot less than Lenovo's best convertible. If you find that it doesn't have enough performance, the larger 16-inch Yoga 7i is available with Intel's 12th Gen H-series CPUs and discrete Intel ARC A370M graphics. It also comes with up to a 99.99Wh battery to better handle all the extra performance hardware.

Keep in mind that we're expecting updates for these laptops this year. The Yoga 9i for 2023 was announced at CES and is expected to launch April 2023. There's so far no update unveiled for the Yoga 7i, but it's hard to believe Lenovo will cancel the lineup.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Lenovo Yoga 9i The Yoga 9i 14 (2022) is the best laptop you can buy right now, but it costs quite a bit more than the Yoga 7i. If you want all of the most premium features and a bunch of different high-end display options, this is the way to go. See at Best Buy See at Lenovo See at Amazon