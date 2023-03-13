Lenovo recently introduced 2023's iteration of the Lenovo Yoga 9i, which was one of the best laptops from last year. This new model doesn't change much, but it does come with new processors to give you even more performance, making a fantastic laptop even better. But is the battery life good enough for you to use the Lenovo Yoga 9i as your daily travel companion? You might be disappointed.

Indeed, despite its large 75Wh cell, battery life may not be particularly great with this laptop. It has the same battery as last year, and based on our review of the 2022 model, the battery lasted around four hours. This gives you enough time to unplug for a few meetings but isn't ideal if you want to work away from an outlet all day.

That said, we haven't tested the 2023 model yet, and it does have newer processors, so it's possible they'll benefit the overall battery life.

Understanding the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)'s battery life

While those numbers aren't particularly encouraging, there are good reasons why battery life isn't great on the Lenovo Yoga 9i. Starting in 2022, many laptops started coming with new P-series processors from Intel, which have a 28W thermal design power (TDP). This is a big increase over the 15W of the U-series chips that used to be in the vast majority of ultrabooks. This means the processors use a lot more power, and thus, the battery draws more quickly.

In return, you can get significantly better performance. The Intel Core i7-1360P inside the Lenovo Yoga 9i has 12 cores and 16 threads, while the same tier U-series processor (the Core i7-1355U) has 10 cores and 12 threads, and it wouldn't be able to reach the same boost speeds, either.

Another factor that makes battery life worse on this laptop is the super-sharp OLED display. The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with a 2.8K OLED panel and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is going to take a toll on your battery. That's going to be even more true with the 4K OLED panel in the top-tier model, though our testing from last year actually indicated that the two models had similar battery life. Regardless, battery life is the price you pay for such a high resolution and OLED technology.

If you need to extend the battery life on the Lenovo Yoga 9i, you can look to options such as the Baseus Blade portable charger, which has a large 20,000mAh battery and supports 100W charging to keep your laptop powered up for a few more hours.

If you don't need the best battery life and you still want to buy the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023), you can use the link below. It's looking to be one of the best Lenovo laptops ever and one of the best laptops with an OLED display, when it launches in June.