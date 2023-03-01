The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) does indeed have Thunderbolt ports, which means you can use an eGPU, Thunderbolt docks, and more.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) has a great port selection for a Windows convertible, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and a headphone jack. The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, both of which are located on the left side of the device.

Considering the Yoga 9i's premium $1,500 starting price, this isn't much of a surprise. Many laptops with Intel CPUs have Thunderbolt, which means you get extra value for your money and can unlock the power of external GPUs and other Thunderbolt accessories.

Why is it great that the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) has Thunderbolt 4?

As mentioned before, Thunderbolt 4 technology is a great feature for a Windows convertible like the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023). You can connect a Thunderbolt-certified docking station, monitor, or external solid-state drive (SSD). In particular, with portable SSDs, you'll get a bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps when transferring files. This can speed up the transfer process of large video files or media-heavy office documents.

However, the more important benefit of Thunderbolt is PCIe signaling, which will let you use an external GPU enclosure with your Yoga 9i. You'll have to buy both an enclosure and GPU (some enclosures bundle it) separately, but you'll get a computing boost for things like gaming and video editing. You can't really do these things with the integrated Iris Xe graphics onboard the Yoga 9i. We suggested an external GPU that you can buy and several other accessories to try below.

Indeed, the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) does have Thunderbolt 4 ports. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports to the left side of the device, which you can use to connect to an external GPU, Thunderbolt docking stations, or super fast Thunderbolt SSDs. Do note that the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) has yet to go on sale, but we'll update this guide when it becomes available. You can expect to see it in April starting at $1,500. Until then, you can check out some other great Lenovo laptops.