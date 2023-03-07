Lenovo refreshed the top-tier Yoga 9i for 2023, but is it spending extra compared to last year's more mainstream option? Let's take a closer look.

Lenovo refreshed the Yoga 9i for 2023, and as the follow-up to the company's most premium convertible, it's a very promising device slated to be available in April 2023. However, the 2022 Lenovo Yoga 7i is still an excellent laptop with a lot to offer, and it's cheaper on top of being on sale more frequently due to being a bit older.

If you're trying to buy a new Lenovo machine, both are great laptops, but if you're struggling to pick one, we're here to help. Let's take a closer look at the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) and Yoga 7i (2022) to see how they differ.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) vs 7i (2022): Price, specs, and availability

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) is set to launch in April starting at $1,500, but you can preorder it on Lenovo's website. Actual pricing currently starts at $1,700, so a cheaper model is likely to be introduced around the proper launch date to match the official pricing. As for other retailers, you may need to wait a few weeks for wider availability.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) is, of course, already available. It's available at a much lower price, starting at $875 at the time of this writing. Lenovo also runs frequent sales on its website, so you could likely find it for less.



Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch, 2022) Color Storm Grey, Oatmeal Storm Grey, Stone Blue Storage Up to 1TB SSD Up to 1TB SSD CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P Up to 12th Intel Core i7-1260P Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR5-5200 Up to 16GB Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Battery 75Wh 71Wh battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader Camera Full HD 1080p + IR camera Full HD 1080p + IR camera Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10, up to 4K OLED (3840 x 2400) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K 90Hz OLED Weight Starting at 3.09 pounds (1.4 kg) Starting at 3.12 pounds (1.42kg) GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Dimension 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches (318 x 230 x 15.25 mm) 12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches (316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm) Speakers 2 x 3W woofers (on the side), 2 x 2W tweeters (on hinge) 2 x 2W woofers, 2 x 2W tweeters Price Starting at $1,499.99 Starting at $999.99 (MSRP) Model Yoga 9i Yoga 7i (14-inch) Adaptor and Battery Up to 100W USB-C Slim AC adapter 65W USB-C slim AC adapter Finish Aluminum Aluminum

Performance: Newer model, faster performance

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) uses the same design as the new 2023 model

The first thing you'll look at with any laptop is the performance, and of course, the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) pulls ahead. After all, it's a newer model, which means it has newer processors and, thus, faster performance. It comes with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, with 12 cores and 16 threads, boost speeds up to 5GHz, and a TDP of 28W.

By comparison, the Lenovo Yoga 7i goes up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U, which has a lower 15W TDP, 10 cores and 12 threads, and boost speeds up to 4.7GHz. And that's an upgrade; the base model includes a Core i5-1235U, which can only boost up to 4.4GHz. Looking at the Geekbench CPU benchmarks, we can see a significant performance differences between these two processors due to those core counts and power limits.

Intel Core i5-1235U (average) Intel Core i7-1255U (average) Intel Core i7-1360P (average) Geekbench 5 (single / multi) 1,423 / 5,641 1,466 / 6,173 1,634 / 8,150 Geekbench 6 (single / multi) 1,804 / 5,901 1,822 / 6,076 2,078 / 8,659

There is a downside to the increased performance in the Lenovo Yoga 9i, however, and that's battery life. A higher 28W TDP means the Yoga 9i will be drawing more power from the battery, and it won't last as long on a charge. That's a potential benefit for the Yoga 7i, though it depends on how long you usually spend away from an outlet.

Otherwise, the two laptops are similar, featuring up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. However, the base Lenovo Yoga 7i has a weaker 8GB configuration for the RAM, which means if you want the same experience, you'll have to pay a little more, and that starts to take away some of the price advantages the laptop has.

Display: Flagship has better 14-inch panel

Lenovo Yoga 9i

On the surface, the displays on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) and Yoga 7i are similar. Both have 14-inch panels with a 16:10 aspect ratio, but the configurations differ quite a bit.

The 2023 Lenovo Yoga 9i has more premium display options, with OLED being the default configuration. Indeed, out of the box, you get a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED panel with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, which makes motion and animation look that much smoother on screen. If you prefer a higher resolution, there's also an option for a 4K (3840 x 2400) 60Hz OLED display.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) has a more basic display, a 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS panel, and it doesn't have the same vibrancy or sharpness as the OLED display options on the Yoga 9i. Some markets may also have an OLED model of the Yoga 7i, but that's not available in the U.S.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch (2022)

Another big advantage of the Lenovo Yoga 9i is the speaker system. This laptop uses a "soundbar hinge," which means there are speakers on the hinge that always face the user. Plus, the speakers on the side of the laptop are more powerful than the Yoga 7i, so the media experience is better on the more expensive model.

The webcam is pretty much a tie between the two laptops. Both have Full HD cameras with facial recognition support to enable Windows Hello.

Design: Similar design, different ports

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) shares the same design with the 2023 model

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) and Yoga 7i (2022) are also similar in terms of design. For one thing, both laptops are convertibles, and the design and build are nearly identical. They're made of aluminum and feature beautiful designs with shiny curved edges. The colors are a bit different, though, with the Yoga 9i coming in Storm Grey or Oatmeal (a light gold tone), while the 7i replaces Oatmeal with a Stone Blue option.

The weight and exact dimensions also vary. Being the more premium option, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is thinner and lighter, measuring 15.25mm thick (as opposed to the 17.35mm of the Yoga 7i) and weighing 3.09 pounds compared to the 3.12 pounds of its cheaper sibling. That's a small difference, admittedly, but it's worth mentioning.

The biggest differences, however, are in the ports. There's a trend that ultra-premium products will have fewer ports, and it shows here. The Lenovo Yoga 9i has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a standard USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone jack.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Yoga 7i ditches the third USB Type-C port for a proper HDMI port and has a microSD card reader. It may not be as "modern" in some ways, but having a dedicated display output means you're more likely to use it with a TV or monitor without having to buy an adapter. The Lenovo Yoga 7i has a more versatile port setup overall.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is better, if you can afford it

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) uses the same design as the new 2023 model

It's hard to deny that the Lenovo Yoga 9i is the better laptop here, and one of the best Lenovo laptops in general. This makes sense since it's branded in a higher tier than the Yoga 7i. Tt has newer and faster processors, with more cores and higher clock speeds, so the laptop will be faster overall. It also has a beautiful OLED display, which you can't get on the Yoga 7i. And, while it's not a huge difference, it does have a slightly smaller and lighter design.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i does start at a higher price, but the difference in price starts to become less significant if you try to configure the Yoga 7i to be more similar to the 9i. It's better to spring for the more premium option if you can. You won't get the best battery life with this model since the processor and screen both use more power, but that may not be a huge deal to you.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is right for you if:

You want the latest and greatest processors

You plan on watching content that benefits from the OLED display

Battery life isn't your biggest priority.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is still great if you want something cheaper

While the Lenovo Yoga 9i is the better laptop, the Yoga 7i is still a very solid option. If you want to save some money, you'll still get a great experience. The 12th-generation Intel processors still deliver solid performance for day-to-day use, and because of the lower 15W TDP and the lower-resolution IPS display, you'll have better battery life.

Plus, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is better if you don't want to buy adapters or docking stations for your peripherals. Since it includes an HDMI port, you can easily connect most TVs and monitors with a single cable. The microSD card reader is also useful for bringing data over from an external device like a camera or a Nintendo Switch. And it still has Thunderbolt 4 support, so it's not like you're missing out on much.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is right for you if:

You want something that lasts longer on a charge

You don't want to buy adapters or USB hubs

You're looking for something cheaper