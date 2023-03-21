Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Lenovo's 2023 Yoga 9i has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and a stunning OLED display. It also has beautifully polished corners and a soundbar hinge down the middle. Pros 2-in-1 form factor Touch input support Box includes a stylus Superior display Cons Relatively pricey $1700 at Lenovo

Picking a new computer can be a challenge nowadays. After all, there are endless models out there, coming from a wide variety of brands, that cater to different budgets and needs. If you're seeking a new laptop, then the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) and Apple MacBook Air (2022) are two excellent options. Notably, these two machines have almost nothing in common. They are both premium laptops with higher-end specs and displays, but that's about where the similarities end. So let's break them down and see which will suit your needs.



Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Apple MacBook Air M2 Brand Lenovo Apple Color Storm Grey, Oatmeal Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, Silver Storage Up to 1TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P Apple M2 Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR5-5200 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Operating System Windows 11 Home macOS Ventura Battery 75Wh 52.6 Wh Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe 3, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera Full HD 1080p + IR camera 1080p Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10, up to 4K OLED (3840 x 2400) 13.6 inches, 2560 x 1664 Weight Starting at 3.09 pounds (1.4 kg) 1.24kg GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Apple M2 Dimension 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches (318 x 230 x 15.25 mm) 304.1 x 215 x 11.3mm Speakers 2 x 3W woofers (on the side), 2 x 2W tweeters (on hinge) Four-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio Price Starting at $1,700 Starting at $1,199 Finish Aluminum Aluminum

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) vs MacBook Air (2022): Price & availability

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) and MacBok Air (2022) start at $1,700 and $1,199, respectively. You can buy the former directly from Lenovo's website, but it's seemingly missing from other retailers. On the other hand, you can buy the MacBook Air from most major U.S. retailers, such as Best Buy, in addition to the Apple Store. Lenovo's laptop comes in Oatmeal and Storm Grey finishes, while Apple's is available in Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, and Silver.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) vs MacBook Air (2022): Design

In terms of similarities, both laptops are made of aluminum and have modern exteriors. But again, these are wildly different devices, so there's more to consider here.

While you get four finish options with the MacBook Air, as opposed to just two with the Lenovo Yoga 9i, there's a more glaring difference. The Lenovo laptop is a 2-in-1, which adds versatility. Not only does its screen flip backward, but it also supports touch inputs through your fingers or a dedicated stylus.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Air is a traditional clamshell laptop. You can rotate the display no more than around 120 degrees. Expectedly, just like every other recent Mac, it doesn't support touch input either. While the MacBook Air weighs a bit less than the Lenovo Yoga 9i, the Lenovo 2-in-1 still wins the design round. After all, 2-in-1 computers are more capable than clamshells. If you don't care about the added functionalities of the Lenovo laptop, then the MacBook Air would win this round for being lighter and offering more color options.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) vs MacBook Air (2022): Display

The display round is another win for the Lenovo Yoga 9i over the MacBook Air (2022). As previously mentioned, the former laptop supports touch inputs through your fingers and the included Lenovo Precision Pen 2. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air M2 limits you to keyboard and mouse/trackpad input. Obviously, the Apple Pencil 2 isn't supported either, unless you rely on a new iPad and Sidecar.

Apart from touch support (or the lack thereof), the Lenovo laptop's display is also superior in size and resolution. This laptop has a 14-inch screen, which is a bit larger than the MacBook Air's 13.6-inch one. Additionally, you'll get an OLED display with the option for either 2.8K (2880 x 1800) or 4K (3840 x 2400) resolution, both of which are significantly sharper than the Mac's 2560 x 1664 IPS panel. Even the "lower-end" 2.8K variants have a smoother 90Hz refresh rate, which defeats Apple's 60Hz. Though, if you buy the 4K edition, you get the same 60Hz. In the MacBook Air's defense, you get a 500-nit brightness, which is slightly brighter than Lenovo's 400-nit one.

Ultimately, this round is a clear win for Lenovo, as the Yoga 9i's display is superior in almost every way.

In terms of cameras, both laptops have 1080p lenses, but the Yoga 9i notably features an IR camera, which is missing on the MacBook Air. So you get to utilize Windows Hello on the Lenovo laptop, while biometric authentication on the Apple notebook is limited to Touch ID.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) vs MacBook Air (2022): Performance

Performance in this particular battle isn't super important because both laptops feature modern chipsets and can handle most typical workloads. Nonetheless, we've looked at benchmarks to see how the Intel Core i7-1360P competes against Apple's M2 chip. According to the numbers, the Intel chip scores higher in single- and multi-core performance tests. That's not to mention that it also has four more physical cores when compared to Apple's. Arguably, in terms of performance, the M2 SoC only shines in the energy efficiency department, meaning it can execute certain tasks while consuming less power.

It's worth noting that the Lenovo Yoga 9i runs Windows 11, while the MacBook Air is fueled by macOS Ventura. So if you have an operating system preference or maybe have invested in a certain ecosystem, you may want to consider that. Otherwise, if you're OS-agnostic, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is again the winner. In Apple's defense, though, the MacBook Air can handle up to 24GB of RAM, while the Lenovo laptop is limited to just 16GB.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) vs MacBook Air (2022): Ports

The port battle also happens to be a win for Lenovo. The Yoga 9i offers three USB Type-C ports (two of which are Thunderbolt 4) in addition to a USB Type-A port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 charging port. While the MagSafe charger makes un/plugging a charging cable much easier, I believe that the USB-A port is a more meaningful offering. After all, many accessories today still rely on this port, despite it being ancient. That's not to mention that the Lenovo 2-in-1 offers an additional USB-C port.

Which is right for you?

It goes without saying that the Lenovo Yoga 9i is superior in almost every single aspect. You get a better, more functional design, a larger, clearer, and touch-enabled screen, better performance, and more ports. Of course, this comes at a price, though. The Lenovo Yoga 9i starts at $1,700 in the U.S., which is significantly more expensive than the MacBook's $1,199.

If you would rather spend less or are invested in Apple's ecosystem, then the MacBook Air is still an excellent laptop that should swiftly handle your tasks and workflows. While it may not be as powerful, it is more power-efficient, has a slightly brighter screen, and offers a lighter chassis in a wider variety of colors. Ultimately, you get what you pay for, and only you can decide which laptop is better for you personally.