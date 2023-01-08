The Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the best laptops on the market, and for 2023, it's getting upgraded with new Intel processors.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is the company's flagship laptop, and the 2022 model is one of the best laptops on the market, period. The Lenovo Yoga 9i for 2023 isn't changing all that much, but it does come with newer Intel processors, and it keeps the same stunning design as last year. However, it'll be more expensive for the base model.

If you're curious about this new laptop, we've gathered everything you need to know about the new Lenovo Yoga 9i for 2023.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) specs

Operating system Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i7-1360P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 5GHz, 18MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Display 14-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.8K (2880 x 1800), 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits (DisplayHDR 500 True Black), touch

14-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 4K (3840 x 2400), 60Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits (DisplayHDR 500 True Black), touch Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD RAM (soldered) 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz Battery and power 75Whr battery, up to 14 hours of local 1080p video playback 65W or 100W USB-C power adapter

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Quad stereo speakers (dual side-mounted 3W woofers, dual front-facing 2W tweeters on hinge), audio by Bowens & Wilkins, Dolby Atmos

Dual microphone array Camera Full HD 1080p webcam + IR camera with privacy shutter Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Bluetooth 5.1 Color and finish Oatmeal

Storm Grey Size (WxDxH) 318 x 230 x 15.25mm (12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches) Weight Starting at 1.4kg (3.09 pounds) Price Starts at $1,499.99

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023): Pricing and availability

The 2023 model of the Lenovo Yoga 9i was announced in early January at CES 2023, but it's coming to market in April. It will likely be available directly from Lenovo first, but it should eventually come to major retailers, too.

According to Lenovo, the price will start at $1,499, which is significantly higher than last year, but that's likely because this new model comes with a higher-end configuration by default. Based on the official spec sheet, the new Yoga 9i will come with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM by default, and a 2.8K OLED panel, so that price makes a lot of sense. It remains to be seen if new configurations will be introduced later, though.

What's new in the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)?

Like most of the Yoga lineup, the Lenovo Yoga 9i was significantly redesigned in 2022, with a much more beautiful, better display and a better webcam, among other improvements. Overall, the design and features aren't changing that much this year, but you will get a bit of a performance upgrade.

13th-gen Intel processors and other spec changes

The biggest news for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) is the introduction of Intel's 13th-generation Core processors. These don't bring many changes from the previous generation, and they have the same number of CPU cores and the same integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. However, compared to the Intel Core i7-1260P, the new Core i7-1360P can boost up to 5GHz on its performance cores (up from 4.7GHz) and 3.7GHz on its efficient cores (up from 3.4GHz). Intel promises a 10% increase in productivity performance.

It is worth noting, however, that Lenovo seems to have gotten rid of a couple of configuration options. The only CPU listed on the official spec sheet is an Intel Core i7 model, so there may not be a Core i5 version. At the same time, last year's model also had a 14-core CPU model that's not listed for this new version.

Additionally, Lenovo has removed the option for 8GB of RAM, so you always get at least 16GB, and the Full HD+ display option has also been removed, leaving only the high-end OLED panels as options. All of this makes for a more premium product, and it helps explain the higher starting price.

Where can I buy the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)?

As we've mentioned above, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is set to be available in April, so you can't buy it just yet. When it launches, the first place it will be available will likely be Lenovo's website, though other retailers like Best Buy are sure to follow soon.

Typically, buying directly from Lenovo means you get the most configuration options, so it's usually the best place to go. Since Lenovo seems to have greatly simplified the available SKUs, though, there may not be a huge difference between buying there or at a different retailer. Either way, we'll be sure to have some purchase links here as soon as the laptop is available.

In the meantime, if you want to buy a new laptop right now, maybe check out the best Lenovo laptops that are already on the market. Or, if you want something a bit cheaper, we have a list of the best laptops under $1,000, too.