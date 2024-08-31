For the past two generations, the Lenovo Yoga 9i has been the best laptop, or at least it's shared the crown with HP's Spectre x360. The 2024 model comes with a modest redesign and a new deep blue color, along with Intel Core Ultra processors.

With its legendary rotating soundbar and OLED display, it's the best audio/video player in the game, and on top of that, it has one of the best keyboards you'll find on a consumer laptop. As far as the hardware goes, you can't beat it.

There's only one problem. Intel started talking up its upcoming Lunar Lake portfolio of chips months ago, making it clear that first-gen Core Ultra laptops aren't the way to go. If you need a laptop right now, it's easy to recommend the 2024 Yoga 9i. But if you're willing to wait, it seems like Lunar Lake might be the way to go.

Lenovo sent us the Yoga 9i (2024) for review. It did not have any input on the contents of this article.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) 8.5 / 10 The new flagship Yoga laptop features a 4K 14-inch display, Core Ultra processors, and a total of four speakers. This flagship 2-in-1 features plenty of ports, and ships with a stylus and sleeve. Pros Awesome OLED display

Powerful rotating soundbar

Great keyboard for a consumer laptop Cons Webcam quality is middling

Design isn't as exciting as last year

Meteor Lake is good, but Lunar Lake will be better $1450 at Best Buy $1477 at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) pricing and availability

The 2024 model of the Lenovo Yoga 9i was announced way back at CES and was released over the summer. It starts at around $1,450, with small variations depending on if you get it from Lenovo.com or Best Buy. That will get you a Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Naturally, there are options for more storage and RAM, and you can also boost the 2.8K OLED to 4K OLED if you want, but I think 2.8K is the sweet spot for 14 inches.

Specifications CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H), Evo Edition GPU Onboard Intel Arc Graphics Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 2.8K OLED, up to 120Hz, 16:10 aspect, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500; 14" 4K OLED, 60Hz, 16:10 aspect, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500 RAM 32GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 M.2 Battery 75Wh Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0, 1 x USB Type-A Gen 3.2, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, Operating System Windows 11 Dimensions 12.40x8.58x0.63 inches (315x218x15.9 mm) Weight 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) Speakers 4x Bowers & Wilkins speakers Colors Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey Expand

Design

The gold is gone

Close

After being one of the most dull designs on the market for years, Lenovo overhauled the Yoga 9i two years ago, making it arguably the most beautiful laptop on the market. It came in a pale gold color that was inexplicably called Oatmeal, and it was wonderful.

This year's design scales it back quite a bit. What was playfully described as "bling" in the briefing from a couple of years ago is still there, with the glossy edges around the base, but it's a new Cosmic Blue color instead of pale gold. It's nice, for sure, but between HP's lineup of Dragonfly laptops, the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, and some others, I feel like we're starting to see an abundance of dark blue PCs. I think it's because it allows for color while still being subtle.

While the base keeps the same design in terms of shape, the lid doesn't, which feels a bit strange to use. The lid is smaller than the base now, something you don't see much.

The Yoga 9i is lighter than ever.

The new design, still made out of all metal and now weighing in at under three pounds, is stellar. It's just not as flashy as last year's, which is either a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you look at it.

As far as ports go, you get three USB Type-C, although only two are Thunderbolt 4 (the two on the left). I'm not a fan of having identical ports that have different capabilities, but to be fair, these aren't the USB 2 and USB 3 days. The vast majority of people won't see any kind of difference between Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2. And if you're the type that would see a difference, then you already know it because you're using a Thunderbolt 4 dock, an external GPU, multiple 4K monitors, or something else that takes advantage of the 40Gbps bandwidth.

Display and keyboard

It's the best you can get