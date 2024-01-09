Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Flagship convertible Lenovo's refreshed Yoga 9i 2-in-1 for 2024 has Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs, AI chip, improved 5MP webcam, and two OLED touch displays from which you can choose. It's the right choice for those who like to split time between work and watching TV and movies thanks to its soundbar hinge and HDR support, but it costs more than the MacBook Air. Pros 2.8K and 4K OLED touch display options Soundbar hinge, 5MP camera with IR Versatile 2-in-1 design with more ports, premium build Cons Costs more than the MacBook Air M2 Don't yet have a clear idea of how performance compares $1450 at Lenovo

Lenovo's Yoga 9i has been in the running for overall best laptop on the market for a few years, and the latest refresh for 2024 brings new processors (CPU), upgraded camera, and a dedicated chip for AI processing. Lenovo announced the new Yoga 9i at CES 2024, and its 14-inch frame has us looking at comparable laptops from which you might want to choose.

Apple's MacBook Air M2, now available in 13- and 15-inch models, makes great competition. These laptops are thin, light, powerful, and efficient, with plenty of high-end features in their own right. We consider the MacBook Air M2 to be the best Mac for most people, but is it a better fit than the Yoga 9i for your needs? Let's break down the differences and similarities between these devices to help you get the perfect laptop.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2: Price, specs, and availability

Lenovo's refreshed Yoga 9i 2-in-1 was announced January 8, 2024 at CES. It's a 14-inch convertible device that's expected to land in April of 2024 with a starting price of about $1,450. It will most likely be available at Lenovo's official website before spreading out to third-party retailers.

The original 13.6-inch MacBook Air with M2 CPU launched in 2022, while the larger 15.3-inch model launched later in 2023. Both laptops are readily available today at most major online retailers. The smaller model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM usually starts at around $1,099 or less, while the larger model can be found for $1,299 or less. At the time of writing, the 15.3-inch model with 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM is down to $1,049 at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Here's a closer look at the specs that make up these laptops.



Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 MacBook Air (M2) Operating System Windows 11 macOS CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) Apple M2 GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Apple M2, 8 or 10 cores RAM 16GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 75Wh 52.6Wh (M2 13), 66.5Wh (M2 15) Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 16:10, 400 nits, touch, 2.8K or 4K, OLED, Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3 13.6-inch Retina (IPS), 2560x1664, P3 Wide Color, True Tone, 500 nits or 15.3-inch IPS, 2880x1864, 500 nits, True Tone, P3 Wide Color Camera 5M + IR Camera, Dual Array Mics 1080p Full HD FaceTime camera Speakers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Four speakers (M2 13), six speakers (M2 15), Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos Colors Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, USB-C 3.2, 3.5mm audio Two USB4/Thunderbolt, 3.5mm audio, MagSafe 3 Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 12.40 x 8.58 x 0.63 inches (315mm x 218mm x 15.9mm) 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (M2 13) / 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (M2 15) Weight 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) 2.7 pounds (M2 13) / 3.3 pounds (M2 15)

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2: Convertible or clamshell design?

Having personally used the 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 and previous Yoga 9i generations, it's safe to say that the overall design and set of features available in each laptop are top-notch.

I haven't yet gone hands-on with the new Yoga 9i, but it carries forward many of the same great attributes as its predecessors. At the forefront is a soundbar hinge housing two tweeters and two woofers for 8W of sound output. The soundbar rotates with the laptop, providing clear audio no matter how you're using the device. You can rotate the display around for tablet mode and still get un-muffled sound, or you can use it like a regular laptop and still have audio directed straight at you. Dolby Atmos is included to improve sound quality and spatial effects.

The Yoga 9i's soundbar hinge with four speakers and Dolby Atmos is one of its most impressive features.

Not to be outdone, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 features four speakers, while the 15-inch model boosts that number to six total speakers (two tweeters and two sets of woofers). Dolby Atmos is also on board here. The speaker grilles are hidden between the lid hinges on the main portion of the chassis, and the result is audio that feels directed straight at you. MacBooks are not convertibles, so there's no risk of muffling when using the device in a different mode. Both MacBook models have a three-mic array to pick up your voice, with a 3.5mm audio jack for those who aren't using AirPods.

Lenovo has added a "Premium Suite" to some of its refreshed laptops, including the Yoga 9i. This includes studio-grade microphones with noise cancellation installed near the webcam. Speaking of, the camera has also been boosted to a 5MP resolution with a separate IR portion for Windows Hello. The MacBook cameras are capped at 1080p, but they still do a decent job. They just won't have the same visual clarity as the Yoga's updated hardware.

Drilling down into the make-up of these laptops, you're getting a high-quality aluminum build no matter which device you choose. The Yoga 9i even comes with MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The new Yoga 9i 2-in-1 for 2024 weighs in at about 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) and measures about 0.63 inches (15.9mm) thin. Not bad for a convertible device with so much added versatility.

The 13.6-inch MacBook Air starts at about 2.7 pounds (1.24kg), while the larger 15.3-inch model weighs about 3.3 pounds (1.51kg). A half-pound here or there isn't going to make a huge difference in everyday use, but the MacBook Air 13 is certainly the lightest of the bunch. Moving on to physical dimensions, the Yoga 9i isn't much larger than the 13-inch MacBook Air in terms of footprint and thickness. It is, however, quite a bit more compact than the 15-inch MacBook Air.

I love the MacBook Air's design, which was changed from a wedge chassis to a slab chassis with the M2 CPU upgrade. It's a clean look that's well-balanced and solid. Lenovo also made a significant change to its 2023 Yoga 9i model, ditching the sharp edges for curved and polished sides. In our Yoga 9i (2023) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods called it "without a doubt the sexiest laptop on the market." That's carrying forward to the 2024 model, and it comes in new Cosmic Blue or Luna Grey colors. The MacBook Air is still available in Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver colors.

Ports are similarly sparse across the MacBooks, with the Yoga 9i adding just a bit of variety. The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 has the most space, but it's still capped at the same dual USB4/Thunderbolt, 3.5mm audio, and MagSafe charger as the 13-inch model. The Yoga 9i (2024) has two Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A 3.2, one USB-C 3.2, and 3.5mm audio. You'll be able to connect these laptops to a great Thunderbolt docking station, otherwise the Lenovo laptop has the better native port selection.

It's worth noting that the M2 processor can only support one external display, whereas the Intel chip in the Yoga system can support multiple external displays. If you're aiming for a big desktop setup, you might want to stick with the Yoga 9i.

Finally, wireless connectivity is nearly the same. The Yoga 9i has Wi-Fi 6E, while the MacBooks have Wi-Fi 6. All laptops feature Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2: Comfy typing and pointing

It's no secret that Lenovo makes some of the best keyboards out there. The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 boasts 1.5mm key travel, backlight, and dedicated shortcut keys along the right side. It's comfortable even during marathon typing sessions, and the only downside is that sometimes the white backlight can hide the lettering against the chassis' finish. The touchpad is enormous and tracks without problems.

Apple didn't really update the keyboard and touchpad when it moved to M2 CPUs, but that's not a huge deal. The keys don't have as much travel as you get on the Yoga, but that results in a firmer feel. I type thousands of words a week on my 13-inch MacBook Air M2 without issue, and the keyboard on the larger 15-inch model is the same. A TouchID sensor is included with the power button for extra security.

The MacBook Air's touchpad is outstanding. It makes great use of the space available below the touchpad, with haptic feedback instead of any moving parts. I have no issues with the touchpad on any of these laptops; they're among the best on the market.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2: More display variety from Lenovo

The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 for 2024 comes with two different OLED display options, each sized at 14 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, and touch functionality. The more affordable option has a 2880x1800 (2.8K) resolution, with refresh rate up to 120Hz. You can also upgrade to a 4K resolution with maximum 60Hz refresh rate.

I'm glad Lenovo has a couple of display options here. The lower resolution should boost battery life while still looking incredible, and the 4K option is there if you'd like to watch TV and movies with the utmost clarity. Its full DCI-P3 coverage also means it can be used for some specialized work.

Apple locks you into one display across its MacBook Air M2 models. The smaller 13.6-inch screen has a 2560x1664 resolution, working out to 224 pixels per inch (PPI). The larger model has a 15.3-inch display with 2880x1854 resolution, again working out to 224 PPI. With full P3 color reproduction, these screens are great for some specialized work. You will not, unfortunately, see a 120Hz refresh rate available on the MacBook Air. As mentioned in our MacBook Air M2 15 review, "If you're just using your laptop for web browsing, basic productivity, or even photo editing, that won't be a problem."

One other thing to note is that the MacBook Air has a reverse notch that eats up a bit of space at the top of the screen. I really don't notice it anymore on my Air M2, but it did take a while before I stopped seeing it. The Yoga 9i takes the opposite approach, extending a reverse notch out of the lid for the camera array. This also makes the lid easier to open.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2: Hard to beat the M2's power and efficiency

We've yet to get our hands on the new Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) to test performance, but we do know that the device will feature Intel's new Core Ultra 7 (155H) CPU. These new chips are huge shakeup for Intel, introducing new Low-Power Efficient (LPE) cores to go along with current Performance (P) and Efficient (E) cores. Intel promised up to 11% better performance even compared to the Apple M3 CPU in new MacBook Pro models.

Intel's integrated GPUs have also changed. Instead of Iris Xe, you're now looking at Intel Arc with far better performance and support for advanced things like ray tracing and mesh shading. There's a focus on AI as well, with Intel's AI Boost helping improve power efficiency on heavy workloads. Getting into specifics, the Core Ultra 7 (155H) has six P cores, eight E cores, two LPE cores, and a clock speed up to 4.8GHz with Turbo engaged.

Intel's new Core Ultra chips should be a better match for Apple's own M2 processors in terms of power and efficiency.

Having reviewed both 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air M2 models, we can say that you're getting an incredibly efficient machine capable of some photo editing on top of the usual productivity work. I can regularly work for a full day on the 13-inch Air M2 without needing to plug in, and the system can handle multiple browser windows each with 10+ tabs open, photo editor, Spotify, Slack, and more at the same time without dragging.

In our MacBook Air M2 13 review, it's noted that "it's a different mindset when you suddenly find yourself not thinking about bringing a charger." The MacBook Air is also fanless, meaning you won't ever hear a hum. We will update this section once we have specific benchmarks for the Yoga 9i (2024).

One last thing to note is a lack of Windows support on Apple's newer Macs. If you're in a world where Windows is necessary, the Windows-based Yoga 9i is going to make your life a lot easier.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2: Which is right for you?

We've yet to test the Yoga 9i's performance and battery life, but we can still make some firm recommendations based on all available information. The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) should be the better laptop for those who want a powerful, premium laptop that can double as an entertainment center.

The soundbar hinge, high-res OLED displays, and convertible design come together to deliver an incredible TV, movie, and music experience, but the new Core Ultra CPUs should also keep it suited for those who need to crush productivity work and some specialized work like photo editing. The outstanding keyboard and touchpad — don't forget the better port selection — will also contribute to boosting productivity.

You'll generally pay more for the Yoga 9i 2-in-1, at least without one of Lenovo's frequent promotions, but its boosted features and screens should make up for the difference.

If you've sworn off Windows and would like to maximize efficiency against performance, the MacBook Air M2 should be the better buy. Even the 15-inch model starts at a lower price than the Yoga 9i, and you don't have to wait until April 2024 to pick one up. It's a great laptop for writers and anyone else handling daily productivity work, and it's the more mobile option.

You'll lose some versatility due to a lack of convertible hinges, but for many people that won't matter. The MacBook Air M2 is a sweet little workhorse without any real pain points besides the external display support and port selection.