Lenovo and Apple both make great laptops that are geared towards business professionals and creative professionals. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a 2-in-1 laptop with a refresh that includes the new Intel Core Ultra processors. Meanwhile, Apple has continued to improve on their custom Arm-based Silicon, which is now in its third generation and has been proven to be a powerful solution for video editors and other content creators.

How does one of the best Lenovo laptops like the Yoga 9i (2024) stack up against a powerful content-creating machine like the MacBook Pro M3 (2023)? We'll be answering that question for you, while taking you through what makes both of these laptops so powerful, respectively.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) vs MacBook Pro M3 (2023): Price, specs, and availability

You can buy the MacBook Pro M3 right now, but the Yoga 9i (2024), which was unveiled at CES 2024, is not yet for sale. Once it's available in April, the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 will be the more affordable laptop, but not by much. It will have a starting price from Lenovo's webstore of $1,450. As for the MacBook Pro 14-inch, you can currently pick one up from Apple or any large retailer such as Amazon, Newegg, and BestBuy, for a starting price of $1,600. As the Yoga 9i (2024) is a 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop, we will today be focusing on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and not the more expensive 16-inch MacBook Pro.



Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 MacBook Pro M3 14-Inch Operating System Windows 11 macOS CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) Apple M3 8-Core GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Apple M3 10-Core GPU RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Up to 24GB of Unified Memory Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 75Wh 70 Whr Battery Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 16:10, 400 nits, touch, 2.8K or 4K, OLED, Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3 14.2-inch (3024x1964) Liquid Retina XDR Display 1,600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate Camera 5M + IR Camera, Dual Array Mics 1080p FaceTime HD Camera Colors Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey Space Gray, Silver, Black Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, USB-C 3.2, 3.5mm audio 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI, 1x SDXC, 1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack Dimensions 12.40 x 8.58 x 0.63 inches (315mm x 218mm x 15.9mm) 12.31x8.71x0.61 inches (31.26x22.12x1.55cm) Weight 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) 3.4 pounds

Performance and battery life

Intel Core Ultra goes head-to-head with the power of the Apple M3

When it comes to the performance of these laptops, we haven't had a chance to test the Lenovo Yoga 9i yet, but, from looking at the specifications of the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H that is included in the Yoga 9i, we expect these two laptops to be somewhat matched in raw performance terms. The Yoga 9i's Core Ultra 7 processor features a total of 16 cores, six P-cores and 8 E-cores, with a maximum performance core speed of 4.8 GHz.

Taking a look at Apple's M3 processor, you can choose between three configurations of the processor, ranging from 8-cores at the base level, 11-cores at the mid-range, and 16-cores with the M3 Max. The M3 Max is one of the most powerful CPUs on the market that we've personally seen, and we don't expect the Core Ultra 7 155H to beat it out, but when it comes to the base level 8-core M3, we do expect the Yoga 9i's Core Ultra 7 155H to give the M3 a solid run for its money.

When it comes to content creation performance, the MacBook Pro M3 comes out ahead. The M3 processor includes its own 10-core GPU at the base level, and a 30-core GPU if you opt for the M3 Max processor. While the Yoga 9i does come with Intel's Arc graphics, which is a solid integrated GPU for creative work, especially photo editing, it just doesn't match up with the raw power of the M3 GPU. While we reviewed the 16-inch version of the MacBook Pro M3 Max, it is the same processor that you can get for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and our reviewer Ben Sin referred to the upgraded GPU in the M3 Max as "the big upgrade with the M3 Max" thanks to hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and mesh shading features.

When it comes to battery life, the Lenovo Yoga 9i packs a 75WHr battery. We haven't had a chance to test it yet, but our expectations are high thanks to the battery optimization features that are present within Intel's Core Ultra processors. The MacBook Pro M3, on the other hand, Apple claims that the MacBook Pro 14 M3 can manage 22 hours. Of course, this is largely dependent on how you end up using the laptop itself, and as an owner of the MacBook Pro M3 14-inch, I typically average 19 hours of battery life.

Display

Two colorful OLED options from Lenovo and a bright Mini-LED backlight from Apple

The Yoga 9i comes with two exciting OLED options for its display. At the base level, you get a 2.8K resolution OLED touchscreen with a 120 Hz refresh rate with Trueandroid Black 500 certification. You can get an upgraded display that comes with a $K resolution, but it only features a 60 Hz refresh rate. Both feature a tall 16:10 aspect ratio, which will come in handy when using the included Lenovo Stylus.

The MacBook Pro M3, on the other hand, features Apple's Lioquid Retina XDR display that features 600 nits of peak brightness in SDR mode, and a whopping peak brightness of 1600 nits. While both laptop's displays are bright and colorful, I personally prefer Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display for both productivity and creative applications than I do with most OLED laptops thanks to the unbeatable brightness, contrast, and vivid colors that Apple has become famous for delivering with their MacBooks.

Design

Best of both worlds with the Yoga 9i's 2-in-1 design

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) is a lightweight 2-in-1 laptop that weights 2.98-lbs, so it's not too heavy to carry around with you throughout the day, although it's not the lightest laptop on the market. The design itself isn't too special, it is a standard Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop body, but it does come in two color schemes: Cosmic Blue or Luna Gray. The 2-in-1 design does give you tablet functionality, and there's even a soundbar that rotates a full 360-degrees built into the Yoga 9i's hinge.

The MacBook Pro is a bit heavier, weighing 3.4-pounds, but it's still comfortable enough to carry to work day-to-day on the train in my backpack. The overall design is the classic MacBook Pro chassis we've come to love, and it comes in either Space Black or Silver, but be warned the space black color option is less black, and more dark gray. When it comes to speakers, you get two Dolby Atmos speakers powered by four watts of power each. There's a decent port selection, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card reader, and an HDMI port alongside a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Which is right for you?

The MacBook Pro M3 14-Inch is still the better laptop

While Lenovo's Yoga 9i is no doubt an impressive laptop that we are eager to get our hands on, we still have to suggest the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 for purchase. While it does feature macOS, which may be a bit of a learning curve if you're used to using a Windows laptop, the MacBook Pro M3 is simply more powerful than the Lenovo Yoga 9i.

With all that being said, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is still worth checking out. It's not as expensive as the MacBook Pro, and the OLED display is gorgeous. It's also a great choice for anyone who wants to use the tablet mode that a 2-in-1 laptop offers, but be aware, there's no storage compartment for the pen.