Microsoft Surface Pro 9

One of the better tablets on the market, the Microsoft SurfacePro 9 is equipped with great hardware under the hood to handle tasks efficiently. You'll get either 12th Gen Intel Core processors or an ARM-based Microsoft SQ3 processor. It's lightweight and works well with a Slim Pen 2.



In this day and age, it's all about versatility. You want to be able to bring your devices with you wherever you go if you're someone that is handling work in different places. Working on-the-go is made easier with the right laptop or tablet, so picking the one that best suits your tasks is smart. Some of the best tablets out there act similar to laptops and the best convertible laptops give you full tablet abilities.

Two of the more popular ones are the Lenovo Yoga and the Microsoft Surface Pro. 2024 has new Lenovo devices that are debuting, including the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop. It's a new convertible laptop with a lot going for it, including AI abilities. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest Surface Pro and is still one of the top options for tablets on the market. Which one of these is better for you? Let's show you what each of them can do.

Price, specs & availability

The laptop is more expensive

The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is not yet available, but it was announced that it will start at $1,699. You'll eventually be able to find it on Lenovo's website to start this year. You'll get an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and Intel Arc integrated graphics. There are also two displays you can choose from, which can change the price. You'll enjoy two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, 1 USB-C, 1 USB-A, and an audio combo jack.

The Surface Pro 9 is available at Microsoft as well as at other big name sellers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more. It retails starting at $1,100 for the base configuration. There are more configurations to choose from, but you can opt for a 12th-Gen Intel Core processor or Microsoft SQ3. You can choose from either 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Depending on whether you get the 5G version or not, it will change your GPU. That will also affect which ports you get. Both have a Surface Connect port, while the Wi-Fi model has a Thunderbolt 4 port and the 5G has a USB-C port.



Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) Wi-Fi model: 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U or 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U; 5G model: Microsoft SQ3 GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Wi-Fi model: Intel Iris Xe; 5G model: Qualcomm Adreno graphics Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Wi-Fi model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD; 5G model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB SSD Battery 75Wh Wi-Fi model: Up to 15.5 hours; 5G model: Up to 19 hours Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 16:10, 400 nits, touch, 2.8K or 4K, OLED, Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3 13.3-inch, 2880x1920 Pixel Sense touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz, supporting Surface Pen Camera 5M + IR Camera, Dual Array Mics Front-facing 1080p Windows Hello, 10.0MP rear Speakers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey Wi-Fi model: Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, Graphite; 5G model: Platinum Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, USB-C 3.2, 3.5mm audio Wi-Fi model: 2x Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect; 5G model: 2x USB-C 3.2, Surface Connect Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi model: Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible and Bluetooth 5.2; 5G model: Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible, Bluetooth 5.1/ 5G connectivity Dimensions 12.40 x 8.58 x 0.63 inches (315mm x 218mm x 15.9mm) 11.3x8.2x0.37 inches Weight 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) Wi-Fi model: 1.94 pounds; 5G model: 1.95 pounds

Design

Convertible or true tablet

The biggest difference between these two is that one is a convertible laptop and the other is a true tablet with the ability to add a keyboard to it. But the Lenovo Yoga 9i is not only a 2-in-1, but it has a unique design that shows off its impressive displays. It has a 360° hinge that allows you to use it in tablet, stand, or tent mode. So you'll be able to use it however you like, offering a ton of versatility.

It weighs only 2.98 pounds and is offered in two colors: Cosmic Blue and Luna Grey. You'll get the Lenovo Pen & Sleeve bundled with it, giving you more ease of use for the touchscreen. The webcam is a 5MP + IR camera, which should work well for anybody who is taking work calls and doesn't need anything incredibly out of the ordinary. The sound is impressive, thanks to the Bowers & Wilkins speakers that are equipped with Dolby Atmos Audio.

The Surface Pro 9 doesn't come with a pen or a keyboard, as you'll have to purchase them separately. But if you do, you enhance the tablet's usage and can treat it more like a 2-in-1. It all depends on how you plan to utilize it. It has compatibility with numerous pens and keyboards, so you don't have to get the standard ones from Microsoft. But, if you do opt for the Microsoft Slim Pen 2, you'll notice a difference in the fluidity while writing.

This has an immersive 13-inch screen, so an inch smaller than the Yoga 9i. It is much lighter than the 2-in-1, weighing in at 1.94 pounds. It's also only 0.37 inches thick, meaning you can slide it into almost any bag and carry it with ease. You'll get two cameras with this: a 1080p front-facing one for video calls that has Windows Hello safety protocols and a 10MP rear camera that allows you to take photos with more sharpness. This has two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio.

Display

16:10 vs 3:2 aspect ratio

The two devices are slightly different in size, as we mentioned above. But the aspect ratio is different for both as well. The Yoga 9i has a 16:10 aspect ratio on both configurations of the display. You can opt for a 2.8K OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. This boasts 400 nits of maximum brightness and the blacks and colors really pop. The other configuration is a 4K OLED display, but switching to that lowers the refresh rate to 60Hz. Still, the display is gorgeous with stunning visuals and also has up to 400 nits of maximum brightness. Both displays are made from 10-point multitouch glass that's responsive.

While the Surface Pro 9 has a 13-inch display, it's a 2880x1920 display, so it matches the resolution of the base Yoga 9i. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a 3:2 aspect ratio, making it great for work tasks. With Pixel Sense Touch technology, it's easy to maneuver through the touchscreen and utilize it for all your needs.

Performance

One is built for more advanced tasks

Source: Lenovo

With the upgraded CPU, the Lenovo Yoga 9i has a clear advantage in terms of being more efficient and being able to handle more tasks. That shouldn't be a surprise when you're comparing a laptop to a tablet, but the new Intel Core Ultra processors are fast and ready to utilize AI. The Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and the Intel Arc Graphics make this a great 2-in-1 for everyday work tasks as well as for creating. This comes with Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone, which is software that helps artists use generative AI to handle work more effectively. The Lenovo AI Core Chip is included to help power the AI capabilities.

Utilizing either a 12th-Gen Intel Core processor or a Microsoft SQ3 chipset, which is ARM-based, the Surface Pro 9 isn't anything to scoff at. You can choose either a Wi-Fi version of the Surface Pro 9, which comes with the Intel CPU, or a 5G version that comes with the Microsoft SQ3. Having a data connection is something that the Yoga 9i doesn't offer. Either version offers solid performance and smooth operation. The Surface Pro 9 can also run Android apps natively, which is a plus in its corner compared to the Yoga 9i. It really comes down to whether or not you're going to be using your machine where Wi-Fi isn't a guarantee.

You can get up to 1TB of storage for the Wi-Fi model, but only 512GB for the 5G option. The Yoga 9i is offered with up to 1TB of storage. For RAM, there is 32GB of memory available in the Wi-Fi version of the Surface Pro 9. The Yoga 9i only holds up to 16GB.

Battery Life

Tablet has a long-lasting battery

While we haven't had a chance to test out the Yoga 9i yet, we do expect it to have a decent battery life. But it will be hard to compare it to the battery life of the Surface Pro 9. The Yoga 9i has a 75Whr battery, which is sizable. The Intel Core Ultra 7 processor should also help the efficiency of the battery life. But when we tested the Surface Pro 9, we found that it offered up to 10.5 hours with the 5G version, which is solid for something you're using a lot each day. With light usage, Microsoft claims you can get up to 19 hours and 15.5 hours with the Wi-Fi version. You're just going to be able to get more battery life out of the tablet because you're going to be asking it to do less intense tasks.

Which is right for you?

The answer to that question really depends on how much you're going to be asking of your device. If you're looking for something that has high-end AI functionality, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is the pick for you. This has a beautiful 4K OLED display option, an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a Lenovo AI Core Chip, and a 360° hinge that lets you use it multiple ways. The functionality and versatility is what this laptop is all about.

The Surface Pro 9 is a terrific tablet and can be turned into a 2-in-1 with the addition of a keyboard. The 5G connectivity option is amazing for those that are on-the-go and need to get work done. The 3:2 aspect ratio is also a plus for reading documents and web browsing. It's a highly effective tablet that can get most jobs done efficiently.