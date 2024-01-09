Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Lenovo's 2-in-1 flagship More affordable, better for everyday computing Lenovo's Yoga 9i 2-in-1 for 2024 is the right choice for more people thanks to a versatile convertible design, strong performance and battery life, gorgeous 2.8K and 4K OLED screen options, and a more affordable price. Unless you're a professional who desires extra security and a better webcam, the Yoga 9i should be your first choice. Pros Smart pen and sleeve bundled, costs less than the X1 Carbon Strong performance, larger 75Wh battery 2.8K and 4K OLED display options, soundbar hinge Cons Not available until April 2024 Not nearly as many high-end security features Weighs more and is physically larger $1450 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Lenovo's business flagship Great for professionals with deep pockets Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) has a redesigned keyboard and webcam, 120Hz OLED display, and new Intel Core Ultra CPUs. It's still one of the best business laptops on the market, but its high price will likely keep it out of the hands of all but professionals with money to burn. Pros Better webcam, far more security features Lighter and thinner than the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Incredible typing experience from redesigned keyboard Cons Costs a lot more than the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) Smaller 57Wh battery No 4K display option $2989 at Lenovo



Source: Lenovo

Lenovo announced many new laptops at CES 2024, including a fresh 14-inch Yoga 9i 2-in-1, now in its ninth generation. Along with the 16-inch Yoga Pro 9i, these laptops are flagship models from the convertible Lenovo brand. Focusing here on the smaller model, it's an evolution of one of the best laptops out there for practically anyone who wants versatile 2-in-1 functionality in a truly premium device.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12), announced and released on Dec. 14, 2023, is another of Lenovo's 14-inch laptops. Whereas the Yoga 9i is great for a broad audience, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is much more focused on business productivity, security, and durability. Make no mistake; it's one of Lenovo's best laptops on the market if you're a professional with deep pockets.

These two 14-inch laptops don't come cheap, and they're cut out for noticeably different use cases. Let's break things down to examine the available specs, design, and display differences, and what you can expect from the performance hardware inside.

Price, specs, and availability

The Yoga 9i (2024), now in its ninth generation, was announced at CES 2024. Prices are expected to start at about $1,450, with an expected launch date of April 2024. This is about the same as where the Yoga 9i for 2023 was priced, with high-end models climbing to about $2,000. Lenovo's pricing is always on the move with frequent sales and promotions, and it's always recommended to wait for a deal on the laptop you want.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) is available now for purchase, starting at about $2,989 at the official Lenovo website. Prices currently climb to $3,489 for a high-end model. Like with any Lenovo laptop, we recommend waiting for a discount to buy. You'll ultimately pay a lot more for the ThinkPad, but its features and hardware will be much better suited to professionals.



Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Intel Arc (integrated) RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 75Wh 57Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 16:10, 400 nits, touch, 2.8K or 4K, OLED, Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3 14 inches, 16:10, 2.8K, 400 nits, 120Hz, OLED, touch, HDR500 True Black, Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3, PrivacyGuard Camera 5M + IR Camera, Dual Array Mics Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision, privacy shutter Speakers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey Black Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, USB-C 3.2, 3.5mm audio Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G/4G LTE (optional) Dimensions 12.40 x 8.58 x 0.63 inches (315mm x 218mm x 15.9mm) 12.31 x 8.45 x 0.59 inches (312.8mm x 214.75mm x 14.96mm) Weight 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) From 2.42 pounds (1.09kg)

Design and features

Impressive throughout

Source: Lenovo

The latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) was redesigned with sustainability and ease of use in mind. The overall appearance of the X1 Carbon is still firmly in the ThinkPad realm — it has a black finish, MIL-STD-810H durability certification, and the TrackPoint system with red pointing nub — but it has a few new tricks.

Along the top of the lid, there is now a reverse notch for the webcam (and for easier opening of the lid). The touchpad is slightly larger, and it's available with or without the physical mouse buttons for the red pointing nub. The keyboard was redesigned, there's a new high-end 8MP camera option, and the display now hits 120Hz instead of just 60Hz. Lenovo has also focused more on using recycled materials throughout the laptop, with even the carbon fiber coming partially from recycled sources.

The X1 Carbon (Gen 12) weighs less and has a smaller footprint compared to the Yoga 9i (2024).

The X1 Carbon is not a convertible, meaning you can't rotate the display around 360 degrees for tent, stand, and tablet modes. If you're pushing for versatility — say you love watching movies on a tablet but need a laptop for typing and productivity — the Yoga 9i's 360-degree hinges should be more suitable. The lack of carbon fiber in the Yoga does make it about a half-pound heavier, and its overall dimensions are larger than those of the X1 Carbon.

Speaking of entertainment, the Yoga 9i (2024) has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos improvements built into a soundbar hinge between the keyboard and display. It goes un-muffled no matter how you use the laptop, and you'll be hard-pressed to find better sound from a 14-inch laptop. The X1 Carbon (Gen 12) also has Atmos on board, but it has just two speakers. Audio quality is outstanding on the Yoga 9i, and the X1 Carbon also boasts notable audio quality in the scope of a business device.

Source: Lenovo

The Yoga 9i for 2024 still uses aluminum throughout its chassis, and it still has MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The laptop's footprint is slightly smaller than the 2023 model, though the thickness has climbed just a hair. New colors are also in effect, with the 2024 model coming in Cosmic Blue or Luna Grey finishes. The reverse notch on the lid, which Lenovo calls a "Communication Bar," looks more pronounced on the 2024 Yoga 9i. This is perhaps due to the improved webcam, now hitting 5MP with separate IR portion instead of 1080p with a hybrid IR sensor for facial recognition.

The X1 Carbon (Gen 12)'s 8MP webcam includes human presence detection and privacy shutter.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) offers up to an 8MP camera with human presence detection for improved security. You can use it as a regular Windows Hello sensor, or you can set it up to automatically lock and unlock the PC when you depart or approach. A high-end business laptop's webcam is key to its usefulness, and Lenovo didn't skimp out.

Source: Lenovo

Port selection is similar, with each laptop boasting dual Thunderbolt 4 for use with high-end Thunderbolt docks. The Yoga 9i (2024) otherwise offers dual USB-A 3.2, one USB-C 3.2, and 3.5mm audio. On the ThinkPad's side, it otherwise has two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, and 3.5mm audio. It's nice to have the native video output on the ThinkPad, but the extra USB-C port on the Yoga should come in handy for a variety of connections.

Looking finally at wireless connectivity, the Yoga 9i features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. These are standard for most premium laptops these days, and you shouldn't have any issues with regular internet reliability. The X1 Carbon takes things a step further, offering either Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and optional 5G/4G LTE connectivity for anyone who needs internet even outside of Wi-Fi range.

Keyboard

Overhauled ThinkPad typing

Source: Lenovo

One very notable difference between X1 Carbon generations is the redesigned keyboard. New tactile markings make it easier to use with visual impairments, the fingerprint reader is now located next to the arrow keys, and the Ctrl key on the left side is now on the far left of the board. You still get plenty of key travel, the keycaps are still slightly cupped, and you get dedicated navigation keys for easier productivity work.

Lenovo also enlarged the X1 Carbon's touchpad, and you can get it with or without the physical mouse buttons that go along with the red pointing nub in the middle of the keyboard.

The keyboard and touchpad in each laptop are among the best on the market today.

The Yoga 9i's keyboard doesn't look too different from the 2023 model, and you can still expect a top-tier typing experience, especially from a consumer-focused convertible. It's no secret that Lenovo makes some of the best keyboards around, and you should expect the same from these specific laptops.

Display

OLED all the way

Source: Lenovo

Display options may change in the future, but for now Lenovo offers one screen for the ThinkPad and two screens for the Yoga. Looking at the convertible laptop first, it has a 14-inch touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, OLED panel, Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 500, and 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction. It's available in 2.8K or full 4K resolutions. The lower resolution can hit a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 4K model goes up to 60Hz.

The X1 Carbon (Gen 12) tops out at 2.8K, while the Yoga 9i has an optional 4K screen.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) looks to have the same 14-inch 2.8K display that's available in the Yoga 9i. Lenovo lists its "Privacy Guard" feature in some documentation, though it doesn't seem like it's included in the current pre-configured models available for sale. It's too bad that there's no 4K option for the X1 Carbon, but you should get better battery life from the 2.8K screen. That's especially important in a business laptop.

Performance

Similar, with a larger battery in the Yoga 9i

Source: Lenovo

Following up on Intel's 13th Gen processor release that took us through 2023 are new Intel Core Ultra processors. These new chips are featured in both the Yoga 9i and X1 Carbon, with huge architectural changes that boost processing and graphics performance. Instead of Iris Xe integrated graphics, these chips now run integrated Intel Arc GPUs that Intel claims can double the performance of older integrated chips. A new Intel AI Boost will also measure performance and power, delivering better efficiency on top of the improved raw performance.

We reviewed the Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) with Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, noting that the newer chip ran at about the same performance as the 13th-gen Intel Core i7-13700H albeit at a lower wattage. That bodes well for these new Lenovo laptops, which should both receive the Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) chip. It has six Performance (P) cores, eight Efficient (E) cores, and two Low Power Efficient (LPE) cores, with 22 threads and up to a 4.8GHz Turbo frequency. All this runs at a base 28W TDP.

The Yoga 9i's 75Wh battery should provide more runtime than the X1 Carbon's 57Wh battery.

Lenovo backs up the Core Ultra 7 in the Yoga 9i with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It also has a relatively huge 75Wh battery which should keep it running longer than the X1 Carbon and its 57Wh battery.

The X1 Carbon can be configured with up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. The RAM has been soldered in the X1 Carbon for a few generations, but it's expected that the SSD will still be accessible after purchase for DIY upgrades.

Overall, performance should be quite close, save for differences in cooling abilities and amount of memory. Both laptops are going to perform very well, and we should have more specific information to share once we've personally tested the devices.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) vs. ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12): Which is right for you?

Lenovo's Yoga 9i 2-in-1, refreshed for 2024, has more speakers, an optional 4K display, larger battery, and a more versatile convertible build compared to the X1 Carbon (Gen 12). It costs considerably less when both laptops are listed at full price, and it's available with the same Intel Core Ultra chips. It doesn't have as much RAM or storage, but for most people, 16GB and 1TB will be enough.

This laptop represents the best of the Yoga lineup, and it's absolutely dripping with high-end features. Despite its premium nature, it actually costs less than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, mainly due to a lack of extra security features found in the business laptop. The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is the better choice for more casual laptop users who just want a great device for productivity and creative work (a smart pen and sleeve come included with each model), or for watching movies and TV. It's easily one of the best convertible laptops out there today.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Lenovo's flagship convertible The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 for 2024 is a much better choice for most users. You won't pay extra for the business and security features, and you still get an incredible display, soundbar hinge, and versatile convertible design. $1450 at Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) is the flagship X1 laptop, designed for professionals who want robust security and durability, a high-end camera, an outstanding keyboard, and an overall premium design that's hard to beat. It's also the right choice for anyone who needs mobile connectivity. It lacks a 4K display option, and it has a smaller battery compared to the Yoga 9i, but these drawbacks will pale in the face of all the other useful hardware that you can configure.

The main issue here is the price. It's well beyond what casual PC users will want to pay for a laptop, and indeed, many of the security and design features aren't needed for everyday computing. If you're a professional, however, it's much easier to shell out knowing that you're getting one of the best all-around business laptops on the market today.