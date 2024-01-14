Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) Premium all the way The flagship Yoga 9i boasts a premium design, classy looks, and is certified for MIL-STD-810H level durability. The Lenovo AI Core chip is said to enable powerful AI functionality, and the Core Ultra processors offer a boost to gaming performance. The 4K OLED display, four speakers, and slim design deliver the ultimate 2-in-1 experience. Pros Sharp 4K OLED display Good selection of ports Four speaker system Cons A bit pricey

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) The Yoga for the masses The Lenovo Yoga 7i is the more accessible 2-in-1 laptop, but it doesn't scrimp on the features. The 14-inch model can be fitted with an LCD or up to a 2.8K OLED display and a good selection of ports. (The 16-inch model has just one display option.) The 7i also has an attractive starting price, and you get Intel Core Ultra processors. Pros 14-inch and 16-inch display options Accessible starting price Good selection of ports Cons No Intel Arc graphics



It’s hard not to think of Lenovo’s Yoga series when talking about the best convertible laptops. For many years, this series has delivered some of the best laptops, and it only gets better in 2024. The Yoga 9i and Yoga 7i were some of the standout performers in 2023, and the new models have slicker designs and, of course, many AI tricks. Today, we’ll be squaring off the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) against the Yoga 7i (2024) to see which one is right for you. Both laptops are designed for creators, feature Lenovo’s new generative AI tool, and are built using eco-friendly plastics and metals. The Yoga 9i commands a price premium over the Yoga 7i, so let's see if that's justified.

Price, specs, availability

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) is expected to be available in April, with a starting price of $1,450. There’s only one screen size option of 14 inches, and it comes in Cosmic Blue and Luna Grey colors. The laptop will be available via Lenovo’s online store and other major retailers. It can be specced with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1TB SSD, and up to a 4K OLED display.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) comes in 14 and 16-inch sizes, with starting prices of $850 and $900, respectively. Both models should also be available in April via major online and offline channels. Both models will have up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 (U-series) processor, up to 1TB of storage, and up to 16GB of RAM. The 16-inch model has only a single display option and comes in just the Storm Grey color, while the 14-inch offers a choice of three display options and either Tidal Teal or Storm Grey colors.

Neither of the Yoga laptops (9i or 7i) has the option for a dedicated graphics card. If you need this, you should be looking at the Pro Yoga models.

Design

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) looks very similar to its predecessor, the Yoga 9i (2023). The new model has a starting weight of 2.98 pounds, which is fairly light. It’s slim, too, at just 0.63 inches. The 360-degree rotating hinge houses the Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which consist of two tweeters and two woofers. Due to this placement, you can expect good sound quality in both laptop and tablet mode. The Yoga 9i is MIL-STD-810H certified for durability, and is also carbon-neutral-certified by TUV Rheinland. Lenovo used its own AI Core coprocessor for accelerating AI workloads.

The Yoga 9i will have a dedicated Copilot key for quickly launching the AI assistant in Windows 11. You get quite a few physical ports, which include two Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) ports, a USB-A port, one USB-C, and an audio combo jack. The power button is also placed on the side of the laptop. The 9i comes bundled with the Lenovo Slim Pen, which can be magnetically attached to the side of the laptop, and a storage sleeve.

Both Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) models have a similar-looking chassis to the Yoga 9i, but there are a few visible differences. Both laptops get a traditional dual-hinge design without any embedded speakers. The 14-inch model has speaker grilles on either side of the keyboard, while the 16-inch model has a speaker grille above the keyboard. The larger model has a full-size number pad. And the fingerprint sensor gets its own isolated square below the keyboard in both models, as opposed to being clubbed with the keyboard in the Yoga 9i.

Source: Lenovo

For ports, the 16-inch Yoga 7i has an extra USB-A 3.2 port, but the rest are the same across both models. These include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 1.4b port, an audio combo port, a USB-A 3.2 (Gen1) port, a microSD card reader, and the power button. The 14-inch model also includes a NOVO button for easy access to Lenovo’s recovery system. The 16-inch option model is the heaviest of all, weighing 4.5 pounds, but it’s not too thick at 0.67 inches. The smaller model measures 0.65 inches in thickness, and the weight ranges from 3.28 pounds to 3.42 pounds, depending on the variant.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) will offer a more premium in-hand and multimedia experience, as it should, considering it commands a steep price. The four speakers, 4K display, and slim profile give it an edge over the 7i.

Display

Source: Lenovo

The Yoga 9i (2024) comes with two OLED display options. The basic one has a 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and comes with Dolby Vision and VESA Display HDR True Black 500 certifications. The other option has a 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and the same HDR certification. The 2.8K display option seems like the one to get due to the higher refresh rate. Both panels feature 10-point multitouch and up to 400 nits brightness.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024), as we mentioned, comes with two display sizes. The 16-inch model has only a single display option, which is a WUXGA (1920x1200) LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 300 nits brightness. This panel only covers 45% of the NTSC color spectrum, so it's not the best for any workflow that requires color accuracy. Meanwhile, the 14-inch option has three display options. The first choice is a basic WUXGA LCD panel, similar to the one on the 16-inch model. It, too, has a 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and the same color coverage. Stepping to the second option gets you a WUXGA OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 100% P3 color coverage, Dolby Vision, and up to 400 nits brightness. At the top is a 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits brightness.

Performance

Source: Lenovo

Neither of the two models will be exceptional for gaming, but the Yoga 9i (2024) will have better compute and graphics performance with its higher-end Core Ultra processors. You can expect up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU in the 9i, which also comes with integrated Intel Arc graphics. Based on our experience with the Acer Swift Go 14 and the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) laptops, which also have these chips, there are decent performance improvements to be had. The onboard Intel Arc graphics card is actually powerful enough to tackle AAA titles with ease, provided you balance the visual fidelity and resolution.

The Yoga 7i (2024) won't have as much raw performance as the 9i since it comes with Core Ultra U-series processors. These have fewer cores than the H-series chips, and the onboard GPU is of the Iris Xe variety. Both sizes should be able to handle basic tasks and regular workloads easily. However, heavy editing workflows or HDR content creation might not be as seamless or quick as they would be on the Yoga 9i.

Battery life

Source: Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) has a 73Wh battery capacity, which is a decently large size for the convertible. We'll know exactly how well this translates in the real world after we review it, but my guess is that it should let you get through a full workday. Interestingly, the Yoga 7i (2024) has a very similar battery capacity of 71Wh, but this might be able to outlast the 9i since it has a lower wattage CPU. The 16-inch model also features a 71Wh battery, which I expected to be a bit larger.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) vs Yoga 7i (2024): Which should you pick?

Between the Lenovo Yoga 9i and 7i, I would put my money on the Yoga 9i (2024) with the 2.8K OLED display. The 4K OLED definitely has its merits, but it's useful only if you absolutely need that extra bit of sharpness. The 9i should be able to deliver very good compute and multimedia performance thanks to the top-end Core Ultra processors and the four-speaker system. The premium design, lightweight metal construction, and various ports make it an excellent portable computing beast.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) Editor's choice The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) is our top pick mainly due to the choice of Core Ultra processors on offer, the great multimedia setup, and the higher resolution webcam. It's also lighter, which makes it perfect for working on the go. Finally, the bundled stylus means you're ready for creative workflows from the get go.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i (2024) might lack the brute power or audio capabilities of the Yoga 9i, but it makes up for it with a more attractive starting price. The 16-inch model feels a bit out of place since it doesn't have as many display options to choose from, nor a larger battery, which makes its value proposition questionable. The 14-inch Yoga 7i, on the other hand, offers a great OLED display option and is still compact enough to be comfortably carried around.