Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) $1100 $1400 Save $300 The Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of our favorite laptops for this year, powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor that's paired with a colorful and vibrant OLED display. Right now, you can score a $300 discount on this laptop, which drops it down to its lowest price yet. $1100 at Lenovo $1100 at Best Buy

This is one of the best laptops out right now. The Lenovo Yoga 9i takes the top spot in our list as being the best overall laptop in 2023. Lenovo delivers a beautifully designed laptop with excellent accents here and there. Furthermore, it also manages to put together some of the best specifications you can cram into a laptop of this size, with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal storage.

On top of all of that, you get a fantastic AMOLED display with vibrant colors and touchscreen capabilities. You really can't get any better than this if you're look for the best all around laptop. And right now, you can score this laptop at its cheapest price to date, with a recent $300 discount that knocks the price down to $1099.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Lenovo Yoga 9i?

Lenovo is known to pour its best effort into its Yoga line and the Yoga 9i is no exception. The laptop makes use of excellent materials like CNC aluminum and really pays attention to the details by offering soft curved edges, so it feels great in the hand. The model on sale comes in a nice elegant Oatmeal color, which looks like a light gold, setting it apart from the vast sea of laptops that come in silver, gray or black.

As far as specifications go, you're getting top-end specifications here with Intel's latest Core i7 processor that's paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. When it comes to the display, you get a fantastic and bright AMOLED panel that comes in with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. This is great for the visuals but also feels good when you're using the touchscreen.

While it's always nice to have great visuals on a laptop, it's even better when you get great audio too. One of the more unique aspects of the Yoga 9i is the sounds bar that's built into the hinge. It has two 2W tweeters that produce clear audio and there are also two 3W woofers are built into the chassis that also add to the experience with robust sound. In addition to the specifications mentioned above, you get a plenty of expansions with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-C, and one USB Type-A port.

You really can't go wrong with this laptop, unless you're looking for one with more power, and at that point, you're going to have to step into gaming laptops, or laptops built with creators in mind. But for the price and size, this is the best laptop you can buy and now that you can get $300, it's an absolute no-brainer.