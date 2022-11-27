The Lenovo Yoga 9i is the best laptop of 2022, and you can save over $600 on a top-tier configuration.

There are a lot of great laptops on the market right now, but the Lenovo Yoga 9i pulled off the feat of being the best laptop of 2022, and if you needed an extra push to get yourself one, this is it. Right now, you can get two high-end configurations of the Lenovo Yoga 9i with at least a $600 discount, making this fantastic laptop an even better deal. This is a stunning laptop with beautiful curved edges, but it's still subdued enough to not attract unwanted attention, and it won't look out of place in a more formal setting.

Lenovo Yoga 9i - Save $600 on a model with a Full HD+ display

Lenovo Yoga 9i Lenovo Yoga 9i $1029.99 $1629.99 Save $600 The Lenovo Yoga 9i is our favorite laptop of 2022, packing powerful specs including an Intel Core i7 processor in a stunning design. You can save $600 on this model with a Full HD+ display. $1,029.99 at Lenovo

If you want the cheapest of these two deals, that's this incredible deal on a model with a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS panel. For a 14-inch laptop, that's already a very sharp screen and you're not really missing out on image quality. And the media experience on this laptop is even better thanks to a quad-speaker setup, with two speakers built into the soundbar hinge, and two others on the sides of the laptop.

In terms of performance, this model is also fantastic. You get an Intel Core i7-1260P processor with 12 cores and 16 threads capable of boosting up to 4.7GHz, so day-to-day tasks are a breeze on this machine. Add on to that 16GB of RAM and a very large 1TB SSD, and you have everything you need for a fantastic experience in just about every way.

Lenovo Yoga 9i - Save $624 on a model with a 4K OLED display

Lenovo Yoga 9i Lenovo Yoga 9i $1255.79 $1879.99 Save $624.2 If you want one of the best displays on any laptop, this model of the Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with a stunning 4K OLED display, in addition to other high-end specs that make this a truly premium machine. $1,255.79 at Lenovo

If you want an even more premium experience with the Lenovo Yoga 9i, then you can always spring for this model. This one comes with an incredibly sharp 4K (3840 x 2400) display and on top of that, it's an OLED panel, which means you get true blacks, vivid colors, and a high contrast ratio. This is all combined with the great speaker setup with four speakers for one of the best media experiences you can get on a laptop.

In terms of the internal specs, this model isn't too different. You still get an Intel Core i7-1260P processor and 16GB of RAM, though the SSD is smaller, at 512GB of capacity. That's still plenty of space for files, though, and most users probably won't need a full terabyte anyway.

No matter which model you go with this is absolutely one of the best laptops made in 2022, and this deal is one you shouldn't miss. The Full HD+ model will be better if you need the extra storage or longer battery life, but the media experience on that 4K OLED model is out of this world.

If you want to upgrade other parts of your setup, be sure to check out our roundup of last-minute Black Friday PC deals, where we have all kinds of products you might be interested in.