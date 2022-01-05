Lenovo’s 2022 Yoga laptops come with 12th-gen Intel P-series processors

With many announcements already out of the way for CES 2022, Lenovo today announced the latest generation of its Yoga convertible laptops. This includes the new Intel-powered Yoga 9i and Yoga 7i, now featuring 12th-generation processors, as well as the AMD-based Yoga 6. Of course, the new processors are some of the biggest news, but that’s not all.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch)

The most premium of the Yoga lineup is getting a pretty big upgrade in terms of performance thanks to Intel’s new 12th-generation P-series processors. The new Intel P-series CPUs have a 28W TDP, which is a big increase from the 15W models used in the previous generation of the Yoga 9i. It comes with up to an Intel Core i7-1260P with 12 cores (four performance, eight efficient) and Iris Xe graphics, so performance should be great. Plus, there’s support for LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, which are both included.

In addition to the internals, though, Lenovo has also upgraded the display, switching to a taller 16:10 aspect ratio instead of 16:9. Not only that, but it also comes in a 4K OLED option now, with DIsplayHDR 500 rue Black certification and 100% DCI-P3. Lenovo has also improved the rotating soundbar on the laptop’s hinge, featuring quad Bowers & Wilkins speakers. The setup includes two woofers and two tweeters for improved frequency response.

Other changes in this model include a 45% larger touchpad, and a series of shortcut keys for things like smart power mode and switching between light and dark themes. The fingerprint reader is also housed here instead of below the keyboard for a cleaner look. If you prefer facial recognition, Lenovo has also added an IR camera and upgraded the webcam itself to a 1080p camera instead of 720p. The new Yoga 9i also comes with an additional USB Type-A port (for a total of two). As you’d expect, there’s also Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

The overall design changed too. The laptop now uses glossy sidewalls for a more premium look and it’s rounded so it’s more comfortable to hold. It measures 16.5mm in thickness and starts at 3.26lbs of weight, making this a fairly portable machine, albeit slightly larger and heavier than its predecessor.

The new Lenovo Yoga 9i will be available in the second quarter of 2022 starting at $1,399.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (14- and 16-inch)

Next up is the Lenovo Yoga 7i, which comes in two sizes. Both models come with Intel’s new 28W P-series processors up to a Core i7-1260P with 12 cores, but the 16-inch version can also be had with Intel’s H-series processors, up to a Core i7-12700H with 14 cores (six performance, eight efficient). And while the P-series models have Iris Xe graphics, the H-series variant comes with the new Intel Arc A series discrete GPU for some extra graphics performance for gaming and more. Of course, all models also have up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4 SSD storage.

The display has similarly been upgraded across the board. The 14-inch model comes with up to a 2.8K OLED panel that covers 100% of DCI-P3 and supports Dolby Vision. Meanwhile, the 16-inch version comes with a 2.5K IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, for a total resolution of 2560 x 1600. The display is being upgraded across the entire Yoga lineup, which is great to see. Similarly, the webcam is now a 1080p camera and it supports Windows Hello facial recognition, a big improvement over the previous generation.

Lenovo didn’t share all the specs of the 14-inch variant, but the 16-inch model will start at 4.19lbs of weight and measure 19.2mm thick. That’s about what you’d expect for a large premium convertible like this.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i will be available in the second quarter of 2022, though the 16-inch model with Intel Arc graphics will launch later. The 14-inch Yoga 7i will start at $949, while the 16-inch version will start at $899.

Yoga 6 (13-inch)

Finally, there’s the more affordable Yoga 6 with a focus on sustainability. Lenovo actually hasn’t upgraded the specs on this model, so it still comes with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors (up to a Ryzen 7 5700U), as well as 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

What has changed is the display, which Lenovo has also upgraded to the 16:10 aspect ratio. The new model comes in Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200). Not only that, Lenovo has also upgraded the webcam to a 1080p camera with Windows Hello support, an improvement that’s all the more special on an affordable laptop like this. This was one of the criticisms we had towards the previous generation in our Yoga 6 review, so that’s great to see.

Lenovo touts a few environmentally-friendly aspects of the Yoga 6. The lid comes in two variants, one using recycled aluminum and the other being made of fabric that uses 50% recycled plastics. Almost 25% of the battery cells use post-consumer recycled plastics, and the power adapter also uses 30% recycled plastics. The packaging is also more sustainable with responsibly sourced paper and protective cushioning that’s mostly (90%) made from recycled plastics.

Just like the previous model, the new Lenovo Yoga 6 will officially start at $749, and it’ll launch in the second quarter of 2022.

Lenovo also launched its Carbon Offset service, allowing customers to offset the carbon footprint of the devices they buy. This takes into account not just the manufacturing and shipment, but the carbon emissions for the lifetime of the laptop, too.

Lenovo Q27 and Q24 monitors

Lenovo also announced a handful of new monitors, the highlight of which is the Lenovo Q27h-20 monitors. This is a 27-inch screen with a Quad HD IPS panel and HDR support. It also covers 95% of DCI-P3, 99% of sRGB, and has a Delta E < 2, making is a solid option for work that requires color accuracy.

The monitor can be connected with a USB Type-C cable which can also deliver up to 90W of power to a laptop if you want to use a single cable to charge and connect. The monitor comes with an integrated phone holder so you can keep an eye on it, and it has a smart speaker built-in.

Aside from this, Lenovo also announce the Q27q-20 monitor, another Quad HD panel, and the Q24i-20 monitor with a 23.8-inch Full HD panel. However, the company didn’t share a lot about these models.

Beyond the monitors, Lenovo also announced a few Yoga laptop accessories. The Lenovo Yoga Mobile Mouse and Yoga Performance Mouse both have a 2400 DPI sensor and a dynamic scroll wheel, plus dual-host Bluetooth connectivity and a rechargeable battery. However the Mobile variant has a more compact and portable design, the the Performance mouse is more ergonomic for right-handed users.

Lenovo also announced The Lenovo Go 130W Multi-port Charger, which is exactly what it sounds like. It has three USB Type-C ports (100W max) and one USB Type-A port (18W) to charge multiple devices at the same time.

The new Lenovo monitors will be available in May of 2022. The Lenovo Q27h-20 will start at $349.99, the Q27q-20 will start at $299.99, and the Q24i-20 will start at $199.99. The Lenovo Yoga Wireless Mobile and Performance mice will both launch in June and cost $39.99 each. Finally, the Lenovo Go 130W Multi-port Charger will launch in April and cost $99.99.