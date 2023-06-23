With technology advancing in leaps and bounds, we're in times that see us witnessing path-breaking devices take shape. One such gadget we use every day is the indispensable laptop which has evolved amazingly well over the years.

While there are thousands to choose from, there are some laptops that break conventions to usher in a new revolution with their futuristic design, thoughtful innovations, and empowering features.

One such device is the new Lenovo Yoga Book 9i laptop. It combines advanced technologies, proven innovations, top-of-the-line audiovisual features, and power-packed performance—all in a sophisticated design. The revolutionary new Lenovo Yoga Book 9i may just be the solid, reliable, and constant companion you seek.

One that empowers you to do whatever you want, only better. It's built to empower your ambitions and enable you to realize your dreams.

Yes, this world's first dual OLED touchscreen laptop with multi-mode versatility, powerful 13th Gen Intel Core processor, Dolby Atmos and Bowers & Wilkins speakers, Windows 11 OS, and innovative included accessories opens up limitless possibilities for you to explore and do more than ever.

Shaped for a one-of-a-kind computing experience, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is developed for productivity, learning, and entertainment—everything for modern-day professionals to take their creativity to a new level. You can order this dual-screen Lenovo Yoga Book 9i now at Best Buy.

A sleek style statement you'll love to flaunt

You'll be surprised if you think the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is heavy owing to its dual-screen form factor. It weighs just 2.95 lbs, so you can carry it and use it in any place that inspires you to do your best—a cafe, restaurant, park bench, or the beach.

Encased in aluminum and sporting a pleasing Tidal Teal color, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i exudes class with its sleek and stylish looks. Simple and elegant yet sturdily built, you can take this laptop anywhere. Just carry it in your backpack, along with the matching Tidal Teal detachable keyboard and the digital pen in the folio case that doubles up as a cool and handy stand.

Moreover, the stunning dual OLED screens also make everything displayed on them look absolutely beautiful. Undoubtedly, you'll love using the Yoga Book 9i which will surely attract eyeballs and compliments everywhere you go.

Dual multi-touch OLED screens for double the workspace

Get more done and faster with the two 13.3″ 2.8K OLED displays that are enhanced by Dolby Vision. Yes, you have a whopping 26.6" of brilliant and color-rich space to work and play your way. Whether creating content or enjoying HD entertainment, you'll love the vibrant visuals and deep blacks of these brilliant screens.

The dual-screen edge of Yoga Book 9i lets you run multiple apps at the same time and in different orientations if you want to. Easily switch between apps and projects with a touch or use the digital pen to draw onscreen and bring your designs and creations to life. Surf the web and view the sites across two full screens with just a 5-finger motion.

Discover the unmatched convenience of two screens in one laptop—it makes things much easier and boosts your efficiency and productivity.

Team meetings, video calls, chats, and your everyday apps will appear bright and crystal clear on the PureSight OLED screens that ensure sharper, smoother, and more realistic visuals that are easy on your eyes.

And there's no built-in keyboard like on a regular laptop—this CES 2023 Innovation Award winner Yoga is anything but ordinary. Yoga Book 9i has a virtual keyboard that you can bring up by pressing eight fingers on the bottom screen. This onscreen keyboard gives you haptic feedback, so it'll feel good enough to get used to.

If you'd rather not type on the screen, use the detachable Bluetooth keyboard that attaches to the top or bottom half of the screen.

Multiple modes to work and play your way

Tagged by Lenovo as the book of limitless possibilities, Yoga Book 9i offers delightful versatility to work and play, the way you want. You can use the laptop in four modes—laptop, tablet, tent, and stand. The slim and convertible form factor offers the flexibility to switch seamlessly between the modes.

So you can use it like a laptop with one screen and a keyboard whenever you want. Fold it up like a tablet, then kick back and relax to read or watch a movie. Use it in tent mode when presenting to a client, displaying slides to the client while controlling the presentation from behind on the second screen.

Or you can prop it up on the handy stand to view one screen on top of the other. This formation makes things easy if you're hosting a virtual meeting, as you can share the presentation while viewing the chat on one screen. And take questions and change slides from the second screen. As a participant, view the presentation on one screen and take notes on the other.

You can easily switch from dual-screen landscape orientation to dual-screen portrait by turning the laptop and placing it on the stand. This way, you could work on two apps side by side—one that you work on and the other that you refer to.

A powerful processor and plenty of RAM for multitasking

Powering all your multitasking on the dual-screen Yoga Book 9i laptop is the Intel 13 Gen i7-1355U processor. This capable beast from Intel provides maximum high-efficiency power to go and will surprise you with what you can do with your Yoga Book 9i. While Intel Turbo Boost Technology will deliver more power when you need it.

Sporting 16 GB of high-bandwidth LPDDR5x RAM, the Yoga Book 9i is crafted for intense multitasking. Enjoy a pro-level smooth performance in demanding applications. You'll be able to do all tasks easily while having numerous tabs open and a video playing too. And you'll enjoy the speed in multimedia creations, whether creating designs or editing photos.

Add to that the edge of Intel Iris Xe Graphics and you can enjoy a new level of graphics performance and crisp, stunning visuals for creating and entertainment.

Moreover, the Yoga Book 9i is an Intel Evo-certified thin and light laptop that enables you to multitask creatively on the go while minimizing the impact on responsiveness, battery life, or connectivity.

360-degree soundbar for immersive entertainment experiences

Yoga Book 9i would also probably become your favorite device to binge-watch thrilling entertainment. The entire hinge of the laptop is a unique 360-degree sound bar that adds to the overall aesthetic appeal.

But the sound of this rotating soundbar hinge has to be experienced to be believed. It's a treat for the ears thanks to four power-packed Bowers & Wilkins speakers with Dolby Atmos.

They will amplify the audio when you're creating high-quality content, playing a game, watching the latest Hollywood blockbuster, or your favorite TV show and videos—whether you're in laptop mode, tent mode, or tablet mode.

Imagine streaming high-quality HD movies on the two 13.3" OLED screens—a spectacular experience matched by the incredible sound of Bowers & Wilkin. Prepare for immersive experiences like none other with the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i laptop.

Get the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i to do all you want and more

Undoubtedly, the premium Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is no short of a revolution owing to its brilliant dual OLED screens, multi-mode versatility, powerful Intel 13th Gen processing and large memory, and thrilling audiovisual capabilities. It's everything that makes it the best choice for effortless multitasking and exciting entertainment—at home, in the office, and on the go.

Get your Lenovo Yoga Book 9i now at Best Buy for $1999.99. With the Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth mouse, Lenovo Digital Pen 3, and versatile folio stand included, it's well worth its price. Plus, you'll also get the Norton 360 Deluxe for real-time protection for up to 3 PCs, Macs, smartphones, or tablets with LifeLock Identity Advisor worth $29.99 free!