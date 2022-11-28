Lenovo Yoga 9i Lenovo Yoga 9i $999 $1700 Save $701 The Lenovo Yoga 9i is seriously one of the best laptops you can buy in 2022, and it's down below $1,000 for a limited time for Cyber Monday. Don't miss this deal for anything. $999 at Lenovo

There have been a ton of amazing Cyber Monday laptop deals to be had, but this one takes the cake. Right now, you can pick up the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i for under $1,000. It's a full $700 off, bringing it down to $999.

This is a seriously great laptop, and it even takes the current top spot on our picks for the best laptops. It's the perfect size to give you plenty of screen space while remaining super portable, and it's got great hardware power backing it up. This is a time-limited deal directly from Lenovo, so you'll want to act quickly if you're going to snatch this one up.

Why the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a great deal

There's a reason (well, many) that we called this the "new best consumer laptop" in our Lenovo Yoga 9i review. Firstly, this thing has no shortage of power packed into its thing and light chassis. You'll get an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, which is one of Intel's highest-performing laptop chips right now.

That processing power is complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which are both admirable specs. That's enough RAM to make sure none of your on-the-go tasks will get bottlenecked while browsing or running relatively heavy programs. Plus, there's a fingerprint reader, so you can simply touch the sensor to unlock your PC get going as fast as possible.

One of our favorite things about the Lenovo Yoga 9i, however, is its screen. It's a 14-inch display, but it's a 16:10 ratio. That means it's a bit taller than your usual 14-inch 16:9 display, and it gives you a lot of vertical breathing room.

This particular model doesn't go all-out with an OLED panel, but the 1920 x 1200 IPS display is still very, very good. There's also a soundbar built into the hinge of the Yoga 9i, making it a killer laptop for watching movies and shows. Rounding things out around the display is a crisp 1080p camera sitting above with Windows Hello facial recognition.

The design of the Lenovo Yoga 9i is much more premium with the latest model as well. The edges feature this shinier rounded metal look that feels and looks great. You'll also get USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and standard USB-A ports as well.

It's easy to see why this premium laptop made our top pick among everything you can find on the market right now. With $700 off this particular model, it's a steal for under $1,000.