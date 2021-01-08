Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i with Intel’s latest 11th-Gen processors launched in India

Lenovo India has introduced three notebooks in the country featuring the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. The lineup is targeted at ultra-portable laptop users featuring a thin and light design. The Yoga 9i and the Yoga 7i feature a 2-in-1 form factor while the IdeaPad Slim 5i is a standard 15.6-inch notebook with a fairly slim chassis.

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, and IdeaPad Slim 5i: Specifications

Specification Lenovo Yoga 9i Lenovo Yoga 7i Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Dimensions & Weight 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6~15.7 mm

1.4 kg 14-inch: 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.68~17.7 mm 1.43kg

15.6-inch: 356.46 x 235.65 x 17.97~19.25 mm (15.6-inch) 1.9 kg (15.6-inch)

NA

1.8kg (Metal)

1.66kg (Polymer) Display 14-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS touchscreen 500 nits VESA HDR400 Dolby Vision 90% DCI-P3 coverage

14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen 400 nits 100% sRGB TUV certified 60Hz refresh rate 16:10 ratio

IPS touchscreen 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen 300 nits 72% NTSC

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen 300 nits 100% sRGB

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (Metal model only) 300 nits 100% sRGB

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch 300 nits 45% NTSC

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (Polymer model only) 250 nits 45% NTSC

Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7 Up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce MX450

NVIDIA GeForce MX350

Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM & Storage Up 16GB LPDDR4x 3200MHz

Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD Up 16GB LPDDR4 3200MHz

Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD Up 16GB LPDDR4 3200MHz

Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD

1TB 5400 HDD + 256 GB PCIe SSD Battery & Charger 60Whr

Up to 10 hours

Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min charging for 3 hours backup

65W USB Type-C charger 71Whr

Up to 16 hours

Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min charging for 3 hours backup

65W USB Type-C charger Up to 17-hours

Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min charging for 2 hours backup I/O USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2

2x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2

3.5mm audio jack combo USB Type-A3.2 Gen 1

USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (Always On)

2x Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 40Gbps (support data transfer, Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 1.4)

3.5mm audio jack combo 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1

3.5mm audio jack combo

HDMI 1.4b

SD card reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 OS Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Other Features Active Stylus Pen included

Rotating soundbar in the hinge

Aerospace-grade metal construction

Alexa voice-assistant

Fingerprint reader

Privacy camera shutter Support for Active Stylus Pen

Alexa voice-assistant

Fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Privacy camera shutter Alexa voice-assistant

Fingerprint scanner

Privacy camera shutter

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

The IdeaPad Slim 5i is being offered in 14-inch and 15.6-inch sizes, both featuring IPS panels with FHD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution with 300nits of brightness and 45% NTSC coverage. While the series is listed to offer Core i7 processor options, we were only able to find the larger 15.6-inch variant with the Core i5-1135G7 on Amazon India as well as Lenovo’s official website. Hopefully, more SKUs will be added at a later stage. Both the models will be offered with 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM (upgradable to 16GB) and a dual-storage option of 256GB PCIe SSD and 1TB HDD. The laptop also features optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, a 720p HD camera with PrivacyShutter, dual 2W speakers with Dolby Audio, and a 57Whr battery that is said to last up to 11 hours.

Next is the Yoga 7i which is a premium 2-in-1 notebook featuring a 360-degree hinge and a slim design. It’s a fairly portable machine that also offers support for an option stylus pen that is sold separately. Like the IdeaPad Slim 5i, this one will also be available in a 15.6-inch or a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 300-nits of brightness. Notably, the 15.6-inch model is also available with an HDR 400, 500 nits, Dolby Vision option, although at this point, there is no confirmation if it will be sold in India.

The notebook will be available with up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Lenovo is offering up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz memory and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage. Other important features include a 71Whr battery that is said to last up to 16-hours, front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 1-megapixel webcam with Lenovo’s PrivacyShutter, fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and Rapid Charge Express for fast battery charging.

The most premium option is the Yoga 9i features a 14-inch IPS display option with either 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution that comes with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500-nits brightness, and 90% DCI-P3 or the FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution option that features 100% SRGB coverage and 400-nits brightness. The Yoga 9i is based on the Intel EVO platform that assures high-quality design and features along with a long-lasting battery and fast connectivity. The 2-in-1 notebook has been made using aerospace-grade metal and has been tested to withstand everyday wear and tear under several conditions, including UV light exposure and tension. It comes with a unique rotating soundbar built-into the hinge with support for Dolby Atmos. The notebook will be available with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, 16GB of LPDDR4X 3200MHz RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD. This model also comes with a 1-megapixel webcam with Lenovo’s PrivacyShutter, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and Rapid Charge Express for fast battery charging. The battery is rated at 60Whr, and comes with a bundled stylus pen and Thunderbolt 4.0 connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

The company has confirmed that all three notebooks are available from the official Lenovo website as well as Amazon India, and Lenovo exclusive offline stores. The Yoga 7i will be available for ₹99,000 (~$1,349) starting January 15, while the Yoga 9i will go on sale starting January 12 at ₹1,69,990 (~$2,316). Both the models are currently available to pre-order online. The IdeaPad Slim 5i can be purchased right away for ₹63,990 (~$870).

Lenovo recently announced its new range of notebooks including the refreshed IdeaPad range at CES 2021 alongside a new Yoga AIO, monitors, and a new productivity tablet.