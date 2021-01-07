Lenovo launches new Yoga AIO 7 PC alongside two new IPS monitors at CES 2021

Lenovo is making a big splash at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year. Along with a bunch of new IdeaPad 5 series notebooks, the Tab P11, and the Lavie Mini and Lavie Mobile Pro, the company has also announced a new Yoga-branded all-in-one (AIO) PC and two new slim IPS monitors.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: Specifications

Specification Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Dimensions & Weight 614 x 460 x 108 mm

11.64 kgs Display 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS 99% DCI-P3 99% Adobe RGB 3-Side Narrow Bezel

27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS 100% sRGB 3-Side Narrow Bezel

Processor AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 RAM & Storage 16GB/32GB DDR4

256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe SSD

1TB/2TB HDD Power 230W adapter I/O USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

USB 2.0 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0

Power DC-In

LAN-In

3.5mm Microphone/Earphone Combo

OSD Buttons Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Home Other Features 2 x 5W stereo speaker JBL by Harman Certified

Alexa voice assistant

Detachable 5-megapixel IR camera

The new Yoga AIO 7 is a rebranded version of the Lenovo Yoga 27 that is already selling in China. The most unique feature of this AIO, apart from its premium design, is the exclusive rotatable hinge that allows users to swivel between horizontal and vertical modes with the ‘push of a finger.’ This feature makes sense for someone who has to go through long lines of code but may also require a wider screen at times. Apart from that, the AIO comes with wireless casting hardware where the display can be activated without having to turn on your desktop. Lenovo is also working on a feature to allow users to display online shows directly to the screen, transforming it into a 4K smart TV.

The display on the AIO is a 27-inch 4K IPS panel that supports both 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB color standards for quality colors. Lenovo claims that it also offers a wider spectrum of warmer reds and yellows, and cooler greens and cyan areas. The AIO is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H processor along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. This means that the machine can be used for video editing as well as gaming purposes. The PC also comes with Alexa built-in so you can control your smart home devices or set reminders, and for audio, you get front-facing JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers.

Pricing and Availability

The Yoga AIO 7 will be available in select markets starting February 2021 with a price tag of $1599. No specific plans have been revealed for the USA.

Lenovo L24i-30 and Lenovo L27e-30 Monitors

Lenovo has also introduced two new monitors that mostly focus on offering a good experience for users at home. The Lenovo L24i-30 and Lenovo L27e-30 both come with a 1920×1080 resolution and as the name suggests, they are available in either 24-inch or 27-inch sizes. These aren’t your high-end gaming monitors but they do come with IPS panels which means that you can expect great color reproduction along with wide viewing angles. The monitors also feature advanced anti-glare and eye comfort technology certified by TUV Rheinland, as well as support for AMD FreeSync. Speaking of which, these displays are capable of refresh rates of up to 75Hz via the HDMI input.

The monitors also come with two useful features. The monitor stand features a hidden cable management feature which can help you have a clean setup on your desk.

It also comes with an integrated smartphone holder, so you can have a more organized desk. Apart from the HDMI port, there is a VGA connector and an audio out port. The upper half of both these monitors are fairly slim at 7.1mm while the lower half mostly includes the hardware to power up the panels.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo L27e-30 27-inch monitor will be available at a starting price of $189.99 while the Lenovo L24i-30 24-inch monitor will start at $159.99. Both the monitors are expected to be available in March 2021.