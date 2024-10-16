Yoga Book 9i (2024) $1700 $2000 Save $300 Probably one of the most unique laptops on the market right now. It offers a dual-screen setup and packs plenty of power. The only problem is that it's usually quite pricey, far exceeding a standard laptop. Luckily, this new deal knocks $300 off, which drops it down to its lowest price yet. $1700 at Best Buy

There are some great laptops out there, but if you're looking for something truly unique, this Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is going to be it. The Yoga Book 9i looks like something from the future, with its svelte design that features two displays.

Not only that, but it's also powered by Intel's latest, which means plenty of power under the hood if you're looking to get some work done. Of course, this type of laptop isn't for everyone, but if it interests you, we think now's a great time to buy, as Best Buy is knocking $300 off its original retail price, falling to its lowest yet.

What's great about the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i?

Those that need a dual screen setup for work are going to easily understand why this form factor is so critical. Having a dual screen setup on the go without hauling around another screen is something that was nearly unheard of until just a couple of years ago when Lenovo debuted its first generation Yoga Book 9i. A year later, the brand released a new model featuring an updated processor and other internals.

When it comes to the screens, you're getting two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED panels that can respond to touch. Naturally, you're going to get vibrant colors and excellent black levels, along with a svelte design that comes in at just 0.63 inches. In addition to the above, this model is powered by Intel's Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB RAM and has 1TB of internal storage.

Now, this laptop is a convertible type, which means it can be quite versatile, adapting to different uses when needed. In addition to screens that can flip on a hinge, it also has a rotating sound bar that can keep the audio flowing in any direction. And just because its slim, doesn't mean it's missing a lot either, with three Thunderbolt ports for charging and accessories.

This laptop really does provide a unique experience, which is rare in this day and age since laptops have been out for so long. But if you're thinking about upgrading and this laptop looks like the one, grab it while you can because this discount won't last long. If you're still on the fence, be sure to check out some other great convertible laptop recommendations.