After reviewing the first generation of the Yoga Book 9i a year ago, I was pumped when Lenovo announced a refresh at CES. The product was flawed in certain ways, but it's so good. Who knew a dual-screen laptop could end up being so practical?

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2024) is, more or less, the same as its predecessor. It includes Intel's new Core Ultra processors and a Copilot key on the keyboard, but that's all that's different. Moreover, it's using U-series processors, so it doesn't pack the same performance improvement that we're seeing on a lot of other laptops, like the Yoga 9i (2024).

I sure love this form factor though. Using the Yoga Book 9i really gives me a dual-monitor feel, making life a whole lot easier. I used to carry a portable monitor when I travel. With the Yoga Book, it's really all I need.

Lenovo sent XDA the Yoga Book 9i (2024) for review. It did not have any input on the contents of this article.

Yoga Book 9i (2024) 6.5 / 10 With a Core Ultra CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and an OLED display, this convertible, dual-screen laptop from Lenovo is a capable, premium machine. If you're ready for a new kind of laptop computing experience, this PC is more than worth considering. Pros The dual-screen laptop form factor is game-changing

The soundbar offers best-in-class audio quality

Keyboard quality feels like a proper laptop Cons Apps still open underneath the keyboard

Laptop mode is still awkward with touchscreen trackpad

Stand and keyboard storage isn't easy $1980 at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2024) price and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2024) is available now, and it starts at $1,980, just a touch less than the previous model started at. That gets you an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You can upgrade from there.

The price tag is one of the selling points of the Yoga Book 9i, compared to $5,000 foldables like the HP Spectre Foldable. This is priced more like a premium laptop, and while it's still not cheap by any means, it's within reach if this is the kind of experience that you want.

Specifications CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155U GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) Display (Size, Resolution) Dual 13.3-inch touch, 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 400 nits, 60Hz, Dolby Vision, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3, glossy RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered) Storage 512GB, 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 80Wh Ports Three Thunderbolt 4 Dimensions 11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches (299.1mm x 203.6mm x 15.95mm) Weight 2.95 pounds (1.34kg) Speakers Quad 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Tidal teal

The dual-screen life

You get two monitors everywhere you go

Close

There are two ways that you can use both screens of the Yoga Book 9i. One is with the two screens side-by-side, and one is with one screen on top of the other. It fits on the stand either way, and there are benefits to both. You can use it like that in clamshell mode as well, but I can't imagine how that would be practical.

If you use dual monitors at home, you already know how this can affect your work flow. For me personally, I like to have a browser on one screen that I'm working in, and a second screen for everything else, whether it's Slack, OneNote, or anything I'm not constantly looking at. Being used to two 27-inch 4K monitors at home, it's surprising that two 13.3-inch screens can be so good.

If you use dual monitors at home, you already know how useful this is.

I'm also more inclined to use the two screens on top of each other. When they're side-by-side, both screens are in portrait orientation, so you have to be comfortable with that.

The other problem with that is webcam placement. When they're like that, the webcam is on the side, and that's in portrait orientation too. However, when one screen is on top of the other, the webcam is perfectly placed in front of my face. It's a fantastic experience for calls. I have Google Meet open on the top screen and OneNote open on the bottom one.

Of course, if you're using both screens, you need both a keyboard and a mouse, which come with the product. The keyboard is Bluetooth, so you can put it anywhere.

But one of my biggest issues with the keyboard is that it doesn't have a trackpad into it. The pieces that you have to carry alongside of the laptop itself really start to add up, including the stand, the keyboard, the pen, and a mouse. On top of that, there's no neat way to store and of it. The keyboard folds inside of the stand, but it doesn't attach to the laptop lid in any proper way.

Obviously, the Yoga Book 9i folds flat, so none of those accessories will fit inside of it.

Still, I can't stress enough how great it is to have two screens on a laptop. Carrying everything around is a pain, but it's worth it when you're working out of a hotel room.

Using it as a laptop

It gets a little dicey

Close

The Bluetooth keyboard magnetically attached to the bottom screen so you can use it as a laptop. If you don't feel like carrying the keyboard, you can use the onscreen touch keyboard if you like. I wouldn't write articles like that though.

Unfortunately, I really don't like using the touchscreen trackpad any better than the keyboard. You can use a mouse of course, but as far as laptop touchpads go, this is not a good one. Below the trackpad area, there are two onscreen buttons that you're meant to press when you want to click, and they work well enough. It just always feels like it's too sensitive. You do get the option to have the trackpad span the width of the screen, which is pretty neat.

There's another big problem. The area under the Bluetooth keyboard doesn't get turned off, so you can drag the pointer down there. Indeed, if you can't find it, that's probably where it is. Apps open down there sometimes as well. Good luck finding those.

These were all issues with the first-gen model, and I was really hoping to see some improvement with this one. In fact, that was what I was hoping for more than any potential performance improvements we might get from Core Ultra U.

It has the best keyboard for a device with this type of form factor.

Earlier this year, Asus released the Zenbook Duo, its own dual-screen laptop. It starts at $1,500 and it doesn't have these issues. The bottom screen gets shut off when the keyboard is attached because the keyboard has its own trackpad. That screen doesn't have to be powered on to provide that experience.

2:43 Related Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) review: Proving that dual-screen laptops aren’t a gimmick The Zenbook Duo is a far better laptop than I was expecting, and it shows that dual-screen laptops are here to stay.

Ultimately, I do really like using the Yoga Book 9i in clamshell mode, with the keyboard and a mouse. The keyboard is excellent. For something so compact, it's hard to find anything that has the quality of a proper laptop keyboard. And keyboards are something that Lenovo laptops are definitely good at.

This is a great product, but honestly, I'm just frustrated that Lenovo didn't fix the glaring issues with last year's model. I remember when Asus launched the Zenbook Duo and all of us asked the same question, which was if it had the same issues as the Yoga Book 9i.

Performance

Core Ultra U isn't the upgrade I was hoping for