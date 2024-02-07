Yoga Book 9i (2024) Updated with better tweaks This year's version of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i has delivered some updates to last year's top-notch laptop. There are new software features, and these now have updated Intel Core Ultra processors to power them. It will automatically group your most recently used apps to make it easier for you to use them again. Pros Intel Core Ultra processors Smart Launcher for recently used apps Skins for the virtual keyboard Cons Expensive Keyboard storage not ideal

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) New kid on the block The newest addition to the dual-screen laptop marketplace, the Asus Zenbook Duo has unique features that make it easier to use than previous iterations in the genre. It has a keyboard that attaches to the screen, making it easy to store, and superb connectivity. It also has Intel Core Ultra processors. Pros Superb keyboard design External kickstand on back Solid ports Cons RAM can't be upgraded



Each year, we're more and more impressed by the new kinds of technology that debut. Last year, we were awed by Lenovo Yoga Book 9i because of its design as a dual-screen laptop. This could be the future for versatility when it comes to laptops and this is the best of its kind so far. But at CES 2024, Asus announced a new version of its Zenbook lineup that would rival the Yoga Book 9i. The Asus Zenbook Duo will hit the market soon and looks to have taken last year's Yoga Book 9i and upgraded different features from it for an entirely different dual-screen experience.

Not to be outdone, Lenovo also took to CES to announce an updated version of the Yoga Book 9i, improving on last year's version. So which one of these soon-to-be-available dual-screen laptops is worth your money? Let's take a look at each and help you decide.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2024) vs Asus Zenbook Duo: Price, specs & availability

One is more affordable

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2024) should be made available around April of this year, alongside the other new laptops announced by Lenovo at CES. You'll first be able to purchase it from Lenovo, and it will start at $2,000, which is $100 less than last year's version. This gives you up to 1TB of storage and up to 32GB of RAM. You can choose up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, as these have been given the latest power boost from Intel. For ports, you'll get three Thunderbolt USB-C ports.

The Asus Zenbook Duo is now available for pre-order through Asus and will start at $1,500. It will likely be available around April as well. You can choose up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor for your Zenbook Duo, up to 2TB of storage and 32GB of RAM. You'll get two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and HMDI 2.1 port, and an audio jack with this.



Yoga Book 9i (2024) Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Integrated Intel Arc graphics RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 16GB, 32GB 7467MHz DDR5x Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 512GB, 1TB, 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 80Whr battery 75Whr battery Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3-inch 2.8K resolution, 400 nits, OLED touchscreen panel 2x 14-inch OLED, 1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nit brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, touch or 2x 14-inch OLED, 2880x1800, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nit brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, touch Camera FHD IR+RGB (5MP) TOF 2.0 Webcam with Privacy Shutter FHD IR Webcam with Windows Hello, Asus AISense Speakers 2x2W & 2x1W, Bowers & Wilkins Speakers Harmon Kardon speakers with smart amplifier Ports Left Side: 1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt Right Side: 1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt with AOU BC 1.2 support 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 1x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 1x HDMI 2.1 1x Audio Jack Weight 2.95 pounds (1.34kg) Without keyboard: 2.98 pounds (1.35kg), With keyboard: 3.64 pounds (1.65kg) Audio Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos-certified Microphone array with AI noise cancellation Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Design

The keyboard makes a big difference

The Yoga Book 9i's design builds off last year's model, which showed just how genius a dual-screen laptop could be. It is a unique form factor to begin with, but the Yoga Book 9i is one that shows how functional it can be. There are dual OLED screens on the inside of the laptop. It is a mobile workstation because it offers you the ability to use two monitors wherever you go. In terms of design, there isn't much difference between last year's Yoga Book 9i and this year's. There is a magnetic keyboard that attaches to the outside of the laptop. While that may seem like a good place to store it, the weight of the keyboard tends to cause it to become unattached rather easily. That means it's another piece of equipment you need to keep track of.

The stand that attaches to the back does allow you to prop it up and use it in different ways, adding more versatility to this machine. It also comes with a pen and a mouse, giving you plenty of ways to use it for work. Then, it can also be turned into a tablet when needed, so you never have to use another device for work or pleasure. With all these options, you can choose how you want to set it up and use it. It weighs 2.95 pounds, so it's not heavy to tote around. The speakers are smartly hidden in the hinge, giving you full access to the screens.

The Zenbook Duo solved the problem with the keyboard that the Yoga Book 9i has. The Bluetooth keyboard that you can purchase stores inside the laptop when you close it. That eliminates the need for the magnet and allows you to store everything more compactly. This design does affect how the dual screens come together, as they don't match up smoothly. The right side is pushed back compared to the left side if you open the device to 180°. But if you're using the device horizontally, it isn't an issue. It does, however, limit your versatility as this device can't be used as a tablet. When you're using the keyboard, it covers the entire bottom screen and includes a trackpad. You can attach it to the computer or use it wirelessly and have access to both screens if you want.

The kickstand is built into the Zenbook Duo, so it's not a separate piece like the Yoga Book 9i. If you're storing the keyboard, it weighs 3.64 pounds. But if you have the Bluetooth keyboard away from the laptop, it weighs 2.98 pounds. The Zenbook Duo offers you more versatility with ports, as we highlighted above. Both laptops feature FHD webcams.

Display

You have more choices with one

The displays for the Yoga Book 9i 2024 are the same as last year's offerings. You'll get two 13.3-inch OLED touch screen panels with 2.8k resolution. They have 400 nits of maximum brightness and are responsive and easy to use. The refresh rate is 60Hz, which can feel a bit limiting. It's never a bad thing to have a good thing to look at and then Lenovo gives you two of them. The design of the hinge for the Yoga Book 9i can go 360°, giving you the flexibility of utilizing it in so many modes. The displays are impressive, to say the least.

On the other hand, the Asus Zenbook Duo allows you to pick which two sets of OLED displays you want for your laptop. You can either choose a set of 14-inch 1920x1200 displays with 500 nits of maximum brightness and a refresh rate of 60Hz. There is also an option for two 14-inch 2880x1800 displays with 500 nits of brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both have a 16:10 aspect ratio. So, if you want a smoother experience and know you're going to be utilizing video on this Zenbook Duo more, the 2.8K display with the higher refresh rate may be a better choice.

Performance and battery life

Intel Core Ultra under the hoods

Image Credit: Asus

The biggest upgrade from last year's Yoga Book 9i and this year's is the change in CPU. The new version now has Intel Core Ultra processors, providing a boost in speed and giving the laptop the ability to handle more AI-driven tasks. You can get up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, which has a new NPU to help the CPU and GPU with new AI features. This machine does use a 15W processor, as it has Intel Iris Xe graphics. There are more cores and threads than last year's laptop, which came with an Intel Core i7 processor at best. The newest processors will also boost the battery life. As we haven't had a chance to test out this laptop yet, we aren't sure how long the battery will last. But it does come with an 80Whr battery, which is larger than last year's, which was touted to work for up to 14 hours.

The Asus Zenbook Duo also has Intel Core Ultra processors, and you will have your pick of three different kinds. You can choose the Intel Core Ultra 5, Ultra 7, and Ultra 9. These use 28W processors and have the new Intel Arc graphics, giving better results in that department. With the help of the Intel Core Ultra processors, the Zenbook Duo can also handle AI-driven tasks and work with Windows Copilot and Windows Studio Effect. The battery is smaller than the Yoga Book 9i, coming in at 75Whr. According to Asus, it will last for 13.5 hours in laptop mode and 10.5 hours in Dual Screen mode.

For storage and RAM, you're able to choose up to 32GB of memory in both machines. But you're able to get up to 2TB of storage in the Zenbook Duo and only 1TB in the Yoga Book 9i. It has to be noted that the other big change in the Yoga Book 9i this year compared to last year is the new software features. Lenovo added Smart Launcher, which is used to group apps you frequently use, allowing you to open them more quickly. The computer's virtual keyboard now has the ability to use skins, giving you a more personal experience.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2024) vs Asus Zenbook Duo: Which is right for you?

Both of these dual-screen laptops are among the very best in that form factor category. It's more of a preference between how you want to utilize the laptop. We're going to choose the Asus Zenbook Duo because of the attention to detail and the changes in design it has compared to the Yoga Book 9i. The ability to store the keyboard internally is a game changer because it's one less thing you need to worry about. This one also has an integrated kickstand in the back, which is so helpful when you're setting it up. We also like having the better processor and an opportunity for a higher refresh rate.

There is more power here and a smoother experience if you're watching videos, thanks to the better graphics as well. The Zenbook Duo is also less expensive, likely because you can't use it as a tablet.

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) Editor's choice The Asus Zenbook Duo is an impressive dual-screen laptop with an integrated kickstand and a keyboard that you can store internally.

Lenovo has made updates to last year's Yoga Book 9i, which was one of our favorite laptops of 2023. The fact that it can be used as a tablet is a huge plus and the two 2.8K displays come standard, making it great to look at. While the keyboard can be a hassle, the new software features and the updated processor make this a better version than last year's. There are plenty of people who will love this laptop and will be able to do so much with it wherever they need to use it.