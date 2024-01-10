One of the coolest and most experimental Lenovo laptops is the Yoga Book 9i, a convertible laptop that has two screens instead of one, a nifty keyboard accessory, and a stand. That's the main reason why we already loved the original Yoga Book 9i and had it up there with the best laptops.

Thankfully, it's being upgraded for 2024 with some small tweaks that make it even more powerful and some of its dual-screen features even more useful. So, without further ado, here's everything we know about the changes made to the Yoga Book 9i (2024).

Price and availability

Lenovo just announced the Yoga Book 9i (2024) at CES 2024, so it'll take a few months to find it for sale. Lenovo is targeting an April 2024 release for the Yoga Book 9i. Pricing will start at $2,000, which is $100 less than last year's model.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2024) specs

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2024) CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Display 13.3-inch 2.8K resolution, 400 nits, OLED touchscreen panel Battery 80Whr battery Ports Left Side: 1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt Right Side: 1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt

1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt with AOU BC 1.2 support Audio 2x2W & 2x1W, Bowers & Wilkins Speakers

Dolby Atmos Webcam FHD IR+RGB (5MP) TOF 2.0 Webcam with Privacy Shutter Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Size (WxDxH) 11.78x8.03x0.63 inches (299.1x203.6x15.95mm) Starting weight 2.95 pounds (1.34kg)

What's new with the Yoga Book 9i (2024)

Intel Core Ultra CPUs

Source: Intel

The Yoga Book 9i (2024) is getting a bump in processing power. Similar to most laptops released this year, you'll find the device with Intel's Core Ultra CPUs, which promise performance boosts and improvements to battery life. They've been significantly redesigned compared to their 13th-generation counterparts from last year. They now include not only performance (P) and efficiency (E) cores but also low-power E-cores and a new NPU that aims to take the stress off the CPU and GPU for demanding AI tasks, like Windows Studio Effects.

Lenovo wasn't specific on which CPUs the Yoga Book 9i would use, vaguely saying it'll be available with "up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor." However, it highlighted that the CPUs will feature Intel Iris Xe graphics, which means these aren't the higher-powered 28W Core Ultra CPUs in the company's other ultrabooks. Lenovo is opting to use the 15W CPUs that don't have the newer Intel Arc graphics. This isn't all too surprising anyway, as last year's models had the same wattage as 13th-generation U-series chips.

So, don't expect the Yoga Book 9i to have a big gaming or video editing performance. We expect to see Core Ultra 7 165U or Core Ultra 7 155U on the higher end and the Core Ultra 5 135U or Ultra 5 125U on the lower end. The Core Ulta 7 chips are a better possibility, though, since last year's models were sporting Core i7 CPUs.

New software features

Close

The software powering the Yoga Book 9i's virtual keyboard and window management are getting some new features this year. Lenovo is adding Smart Launcher, which can be used to group your apps for added efficiency. The virtual keyboard, meanwhile, is getting the ability to use skins, so you can personalize the way it looks. Finally, AI will be used to beautify your handwriting.

Where can I buy the Yoga Book 9i (2024)?

Once the Yoga Book 9i (2024) becomes available for sale, you'll likely be able to purchase it through Lenovo's website first. Best Buy also sold the Yoga Book 9i, so you can look out for it there, too. We'll update you when it becomes available. Until then, you might want to check out our review of the Yoga Book 9i (2023) for more.