There were a lot of great products that debuted in 2023, from cool concepts to refined versions of product staples. But we're currently at an inflection point in consumer technology where new form factors and product concepts are starting to become reality. In an industry where most of the best smartphones and greatest laptops look the same year in and year out, that's been refreshing. And among a ton of bland products and concepts that just aren't ready for prime time yet, one release stood out this year: the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i.

It's a dual-screen laptop that actually adds both productivity and entertainment benefits, all at a reasonable price point. It earned my dollars this year because it's innovative in a way that actually makes sense, among other reasons.

The design is nothing short of genius

It pushes the boundaries of laptop design without trying too hard

Design is a massive part of tech products, and it can make or break the experience. This is something that Apple got right early on in the consumer tech race, but plenty of PC OEMs are picking up steam. Put simply, Lenovo crushed it with the Yoga Book 9i. It has a clearly intentional design that shows both form and function were considered.

First, although the Yoga Book 9i has dual-OLED screens inside, it looks like your average laptop when shut. There's a slight lip on the top of the display that houses the camera and keeps the bezels slim, but it also makes the laptop easier to open. Since there's no way to fit laptop speakers on the deck of a dual-screen laptop, Lenovo has cleverly stashed them in the laptop's hinge. Then, there's the useful stand, keyboard, and mouse that can be used to turn the Yoga Book 9i into a mobile powerhouse.

It's truly a mobile workstation

The Yoga Book 9i's two screens make for best-in-class productivity

That leads us to my next point, which is how amazing the Yoga Book 9i is for productivity. We've seen plenty of creative laptops in the professional and enthusiast spaces recently, from dual-screen devices to foldable PCs. However, nothing has matched the usefulness of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. While the others are concepts or gimmicks, this is truly a tool that can be used for both work and play.

Splitting the display into two separate parts was a great move, as it won't suffer from some of the drawbacks of foldable PCs. The stand is great as well because it allows you to set up the Yoga Book 9i in what users call book mode and workstation mode. I use workstation mode all the time, and it's the reason why I use a Yoga Book 9i daily. The laptop is essentially like having a built-in portable monitor that eliminates all the hassle.

It can work as a tablet, too

If you can overlook Windows, that is

When you're finished working, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i can turn into a tablet as well. It's just like any other product in the Yoga lineup, which features a 360-degree hinge. While you still have to fight Windows a bit — the OS is still poorly optimized for touchscreens — it's definitely usable. Lenovo has added some of its own software tools that make using a product like this easier, and they have been well-received by end users, such as myself. For the right person, the Yoga Book 9i could be one device to rule them all, potentially replacing a desktop, laptop, and tablet.

The best part is the price

Unlike other new concept designs, you might actually be able to afford this one

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a rare example of a product that's both insanely cool and actually functional. I mean, what's more futuristic than a laptop with two screens that basically make up the entire device? But usually, these cool products come at an exorbitant price point. After all, there are plenty of research and development costs that need to be subsidized. That's why a device like the new HP Spectre Foldable costs a staggering $5,000.

So, how much does the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i cost? Just $2,000. I know the word just is doing a lot of work here, since that's a whole lot of money. But when you consider that the latest MacBook Pro and Surface Laptop Studio laptops break that price point, it doesn't seem that outlandish. Essentially, that's the reason I bought the Yoga Book 9i. People looking for a new, professional laptop can either put their money towards a familiar laptop with a spec bump or choose to try something new and innovative. The fact that it's even an option for real, working people is a testament to the breakthrough that is the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i.

