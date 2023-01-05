Lenovo makes some of the most interesting laptops on the market almost every year, and at CES 2023, the company has some big announcements to make. Most notably on the consumer side, Lenovo is launching the Yoga Book 9i, a dual-screen laptop that's very reminiscent of the Surface Neo that Microsoft promised a few years ago, but never delivered. There's also a beautiful new Yoga all-in-one desktop PC, a couple of tablets, and new laptops.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The star of the show for consumer products is easily the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, a convertible laptop with two 13.3-inch OLED displays. Conceptually, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is very much like the Surface Neo, where you have two similar screens side-by-side, but these are much bigger than the Surface Neo would have been. You can use just one screen and it will still be a fairly typical laptop experience, but combining the two adds a lot of possibilities. You can stack them vertically or side-by-side to have a dual-monitor experience, and Lenovo includes a stand you can use, so the screens can be used vertically.

You can also use the bottom screen to type (or the Bluetooth keyboard), or even take notes with a stylus, which both screens also support. And this is a convertible, so you can use it in tent mode, too. Lenovo gives the example of showing a PowerPoint presentation on one screen, while the other screen has presentation controls and notes.

The displays themselves are great, too. Of course, they're OLED panels, and they also come in a very sharp 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution, making for a fantastic visual experience. They even cover 100% of DCI-P3 and support Dolby Vision HDR, so media consumption should be great. That's helped by the soundbar hinge, a signature of Lenovo's premium Yoga laptops that's also present in this dual-screen form factor.

Performance-wise, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is powered by 13th-generation 15W Intel processors, so you're not actually making any big performance sacrifices to get this form factor. You also get 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is set to be available in June and it will start at $2,099.99, and it comes in a beautiful Tidal Teal colorway.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i

On the topic of beautiful products, Lenovo is also introducing the new Yoga AIO 9i Desktop, an all-in-one PC with a sleek and sophisticated design. The PC includes a 32-inch 4K display with 100% coverage of sRGB, ideal for office use. It also includes a 5MP webcam above the display, complete with IR facial recognition for Windows Hello and an electronic privacy shutter,

The display is enclosed in a dark grey chassis which is held up by a copper-colored stand, which attaches to the base where the actual compute components are. Those components include 45W Intel processors up to a Core i9-13900H, as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

An interesting feature of the Yoga AIO 9i is the ability to connect a laptop via the USB Type-C port, which can be sued to not only charge the laptop, but also give you the ability to control both PCs with the same keyboard and mouse. Other ports include USB4, HDMI 2.1, and two USB Type-A ports.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i is expected to launch in the third quarter of the year, starting at $1,799.99.

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Lenovo is also going all-in on its tablets with the new Lenovo Tab Extreme, which lives up to its name. This is a large 14.5-inch Android tablet, and it has a 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for the DCI-P3 color space. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and for sound, eight JBL speakers with quad-channel audio promise a top-of-the-line media experience.

On the performance side, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, which should give you all the performance you need for anything you'd want to do on a tablet. Lenovo also promises battery life up to 12 hours on this 12300mAh battery.

The tablet includes a magnetically attached stand that can hold it up in portrait or landscape orientations,, and it also includes a dual-hinge keyboard, which the tablet can be snapped to for more comfortable typing. The dual-hinge design allows the tablet to float above the keyboard, and the display can be tilted to different angles for comfort. The keyboard's hinge also doubles as storage for the Lenovo Precision Pen 3, which can be used to write on the tablet.

Lenovo also touts a bunch of smart features, like a camera that keeps the user in the frame even when they move around in a chair. The microphones can filter out background noise for enhanced audio quality during calls, but there's also a 360-degree capture mode for when you have multiple people with you for a call.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme starts at $1,199.99, and it's coming later this year.

Lenovo Smart Paper

The last big news for consumers is the Lenovo Smart Paper, an E-ink tablet for note-taking. It features a 10.3-inch E-ink display, and it comes in a sleek metal chassis so it's easy to carry anywhere.

It comes with a stylus that never needs to be recharged and can be easily stored inside the case. The stylus supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, as well as tilt detection, so taking notes feels more natural. That's also helped by the 23-millisecond latency, which reduces lag when writing with the pen. The tablet offers nine different pen settings that simulate real-life writing tools, along with 74 notebook templates.

With 50GB of internal storage, Lenovo says the Smart Paper has space for over 50,000 pages of notes, and users can easily search for text in the notes to find the one they're looking for. It's also possible to record audio while taking notes, and the tablet will remember what you heard when you wrote those notes, so you can playback that audio and get additional context for your written notes. Users can also access books from eBooks.com and search for keywords in them. Notes and books are also available on other devices using the Lenovo Smart Paper app.

The Lenovo Smart Paper is coming later this year, starting at $399.99.

Project Chronos

While it's not a product that's going for sale anytime soon, Lenovo also announced Project Chronos, a device that's meant to make virtual interactions more natural. Project Chronos is a motion-capture camera, replacing the need for cumbersome wearable technology. Thanks to a depth-sensing camera, the device can capture and replicate a person's real-life motion in a 3D virtual environment. Whether you want to be in the metaverse or even become a VTuber, this technology is meant to provide accurate and realistic motion capture without the complicated technology that's usually required for it.

The hardware is impressively small, and it's designed to be something anyone can have at home. It can be placed under a TV or monitor, or mounted to a wall. The camera itself can be rotated down as a privacy measure, so it only sees you when you want it to.

Lenovo says it will fully unveil the product along with its finalized name, though we don't know when that will happen. The company is working with developers and content partners to create experiences that leverage this hardware.

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, Yoga 6, and Lenovo Slim 7

The rest of the Lenovo Yoga lineup is also getting refreshed this year with new specs. The Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, and Lenovo Slim 7 are al getting upgraded to 13th-gen Intel core processors, though they're mostly designed in terms of the design and other specs. Similarly, the mainstream Lenovo Yoga 6 is also getting refreshed, moving to the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

All of these laptops, excluding the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, are expected to launch in April in the US. The new Lenovo Yoga 9i will start at $1,499.99, while both the Lenovo Slim 7 and Lenovo Yoga 6 are expected to start at $729.99. The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon isn't coming to North America.