Lenovo and Apple make a lot of great laptops. Lenovo has always been innovative when it comes to laptop designs, and the latest example is the Yoga Book 9i, a dual-screen laptop. Apple, meanwhile, changed the computing industry with its custom Arm-based silicon for the best Macs, which has proven to be powerful for video editors and content creators.

So, how does a great Lenovo laptop like the Yoga Book 9i stand out against a laptop like the MacBook Pro (2023)? We're here to answer that question for you. Asides from the fact that the Yoga Book 9i has dual screens and the MacBook is more powerful thanks to the M2 chip, we're digging beyond the basics.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i vs MacBook Pro (2023): Price, specs, and availability

You can buy the MacBook Pro (2023) today, but the Yoga Book 9i is not yet for sale. Once it's available in June, the Yoga Book 9i will be the more expensive device. It will be available at Lenovo.com for $2,100, while Best Buy has it for $2,000. As for the MacBook Pro 2023, there are actually several models to consider. It comes in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch sizes. The 13-inch model starts at $1,300. The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) starts at $2,000. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the top model you can buy. It costs $2,500. The 13-inch MacBook Pro isn't as popular as before and won't be the focus of this comparison It also has an entirely different design.



Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Brand Lenovo Apple Color Tidal Teal Space Gray, Silver Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 512GB to 8TB CPU Up to 13th-gen Intel Core i7-1355U Apple M2 Pro/M2 Max Memory 16GB LPDDR5x-6400 16GB/32GB/64GB/96GB Operating System Windows 11 MacOS Ventura 13.2 Battery 80Wh battery 14-inch: 70Wh/16-inch: 100 Wh Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4 3x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x HDMI, 1x headphone jack, 1x MagSafe, 1x SD card slot Camera 5MP camera with IR 1080p webcam Display (Size, Resolution) Dual 13.3-inch 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED, 400 nits, DisplayHDR 500 True Black, touch 14-inch: 3024 x 1964 resolution Liquid Retina XDR/ 16-inch:3456 x 2236 Liquid Retina XDR Weight 2.95 pounds (1.34kg) 14-inch: 3.2 pounds/16-inch: 4.8 pounds GPU Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Up to 38-core GPU (M2 Max) Dimension 11.78x8.03x0.63 inches (299.1x203.9x15.95mm) 14-inch: 12.31x8.71x0.61 inches/ 16-inch: 14.01x9.77x0.66 inches Network Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.3 Price $2,099.99 Starts at $1,999

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i vs MacBook Pro (2023): Windows vs macOS

The biggest difference between these laptops is the operating systems. The Yoga Book 9i runs Windows 11 and the MacBook is powered by macOS. It might be hard to pick an operating system that works for you, but there are several things to consider. First, you need to consider what phone you own. Macs work well with Apple products, while Windows works better with Android.

MacOS is also more for creative folks thanks to a lot of macOS apps like iMovie and Final Cut Pro. You also get access to many iPhone apps like iMessage and FaceTime, and you can share files between devices with AirDrop and use your phone as a webcam for your Mac. Windows has a lot of great creativity apps, too, but it's better suited for productivity. It has features like Snap Layouts that can organize your windows. It also has apps like Phone Link where you can connect your Android Phone or iPhone to Windows.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i vs MacBook Pro (2023): A clamshell laptop, or a dual-screen one?

The obvious difference between the Yoga Book 9i and the MacBook Pro (2023) is the design. The Yoga Book 9i is a much more innovative system. It has two screens and can be used in many ways. You can use one of the screens vertically or horizontally, and you can use it like a regular laptop with either the on-screen keyboard and touchpad or the extra Bluetooth keyboard. That might be a deal-breaker for a lot of people, but others will enjoy the uniqueness of the form factor. With all of this, it still manages to be relatively thin, measuring 0.63 inches thick and weighing 3.15 pounds.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro is a regular clamshell laptop. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is around 0.61 inches thick and 3.6 pounds, and the 16-inch model is 0.71 inches thick and weighs 4.8 pounds. On colors, the MacBook Pro comes in Silver or Space Gray, which aren't as fancy as the Tidal Teal you'd get on the Yoga Book 9i.

In regard to ports, the Yoga Book 9i lacks a bit with connectivity since it has just three Thunderbolt 4 ports, with no headphone jack. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have expanded connectivity with an SD card slot, MagSafe 3, and HDMI.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i vs MacBook Pro (2023): The Dual-screen OLED displays are a winner

The Yoga Book 9i displays blow the MacBook Pro options out of the water. You'll get two OLED touchscreen panels, while the MacBook Pro only has a non-touch LED panel, with some models having an annoying notch. For a multimedia experience, the Yoga Book 9i will be the winner since OLED produces much more vivid colors and deep, true blacks. The MacBook Pro displays are still great, however, and will excel for productivity, general web browsing, or even video editing.

If you're wondering, the Yoga Book 9i has two 13.3-inch 16:10 aspect ratio OLED displays. Each of the displays comes with 2800x1800 resolution and both have slim bezels. As a convertible, the display even supports pen input. This allows you to ink on the bottom screen while you watch a meeting on the top screen. It's not a new technology, but OLED screens cover a bigger part of the color spectrum and produce good contrast ratios. This makes it an excellent machine for watching movies and streaming and watching content just as the director intended.

For multimedia experience, the Yoga Book 9i will be a winner, but you'll video editor with comfort on the MacBook

It's not to say the MacBook Pro's display is bad, though. The 14-inch model ups things a bit to 3024 x 1964 resolution but uses Liquid Retina XDR technology for improved color accuracy. This is Apple's own take on OLED technology with really great color reproduction, but not as good as OLED. Finally, the 16-inch model has a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, tuned to 3456x2234 resolution.

These 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks have the Yoga Book 9i outmatched in resolution, which means more space for multitasking, but there's the caveat of the notch taking up some space. The 13-inch model doesn't have that notch, so if it bothers you, you might want to consider the smaller MacBook.

And what about the webcams? The Yoga Book 9i has a 5-megapixel webcam on the main display. The MacBook Pro, meanwhile, has a 1080p webcam. The 5-megapixel webcam on the Yoga Book 9i is much better since it's a bigger sensor. You'll end up looking clearer on calls. Apple, though, does use software to tune the webcam, and you always can use your iPhone as a webcam if you please with your MacBook.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i vs MacBook Pro (2023): You can't beat the power of the Apple M2

When it comes to the performance of these laptops, the MacBook Pro is way more powerful than the Yoga Book 9i can be. Apple is using its custom Arm-based silicon on the MacBook Pro, and Lenovo opted for a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U CPU on its Yoga Book 9i. For video editing and content creation, the MacBook Pro is a clear winner thanks to its integrated GPU. The Yoga Book 9i simply isn't capable of these tasks.

For video editing and content creation, the MacBook Pro is a clear winner

The 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro has the faster M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU. A base model, though comes with a 10-core CPU and a 19-core GPU. For more customization, there's also the option for the M2 Max chip, which sports the same 12-core CPU but a 30-core GPU. Not everyone might need this, but you do even have the option for the M2 Max with a 12-core CPU and a mind-blowing 38‑core GPU.

The Yoga Books 9i's Intel Core i7-1355U isn't the most impressive CPU from Intel. It is your typical hybrid CPU with 2 performance cores and 8 efficient cores. similar to what you'd see in the rest of the 13th-generation Intel lineup. It also runs at 15W, though, which is the most power for demanding tasks like video editing. For productivity, this is fine, but beyond that, things slow down. Check out the graphic below for some ideas on what you'd expect. Since we have yet to benchmark a Yoga Book 9i, we pulled the CPU from Yoga Book 9i's bigger sibling for comparison. We also didn't review a base model 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro CPU, so we included a benchmark with the Apple M2 CPU inside the MacBook Air, instead.

MacBook Air M2 Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch) 2023: Core i7-1355U Geekbench 1,904 / 8,952 1,822/8,886 Cinebench 1,589 / 7,907 1,876/9,282 3DMark: Wild Life Extreme 6,790 3,852

As you can tell, Intel's CPU isn't quite as powerful in tests like Cinebnech where extra multicore performance is needed, stimulating things like video editing. The same applies to tests where an integrated GPU is needed, like in 3D Mark. The results are nearly half as bad on the Yoga. It shows why you'd want to stick to general computing on the Yoga Book and save more CPU-hungry tasks for the MacBooks.

The MacBook Pro (2023) is better for everyone

As innovative as the Yoga Book 9i is, we'll have to suggest the MacBook Pro for purchase. MacOS might have a learning curve, but the MacBook is more powerful than the Yoga Book 9i, and it is portable, too. This makes it an obvious choice for things like web browsing and more demanding tasks like video editing, too.

But the Yoga Book 9i is still worth buying. It is more expensive, but it has dual OLED touch screens, and it's still great for simple web browsing. Not to forget, you can use the device in more ways than one. It's for those who want a cutting-edge device.