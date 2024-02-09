Yoga Book 9i (2024) Better for most people Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i, refreshed for 2024, is a dual-screen laptop with gorgeous 13.3-inch OLED panels at a 2.8K resolution each. It's a lot like the mighty Yoga 9i, except it has a separate keyboard and stand; it's a great option for multiscreen users, multitaskers, and collaborators. It's also powered by a much newer Intel Core Ultra CPU. Pros Two separate 13.3-inch OLED touch displays at 2.8K resolution Soundbar hinge, 5MP webcam, three TB4 ports Strong Intel Core Ultra performance, Intel AI Boost Cons Not as portable as the X1 Fold Fewer business-focused features $2634 at Lenovo

Lenovo is one of the more experimental laptop manufacturers of recent years, and its refreshed Yoga Book 9i (2024) and resized 16-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold are testament. While the latest Yoga Book 9i was announced at CES 2024 and is already available, the X1 Fold was revealed October 2022 and took about a year to hit the market.

The Yoga Book 9i looks like a standard laptop, but it features dual 13.3-inch OLED touch displays instead of a built-in physical keyboard and touchpad. The X1 Fold, on the other hand, has a single 16.3-inch OLED touch display that folds down the middle. They're both expensive devices with futuristic designs, and one is aimed at regular consumers while the other is intended for business, as you'd expect from the ThinkPad brand. Let's take a look at how these laptops compare to help you choose the right PC.

Yoga Book 9i (2024) vs. ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2): Price, specs, & availability

Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i, refreshed for 2024, is currently available at Lenovo's official site. It's still relatively fresh on the market, and we'll likely see it expand to third-party retailers in the future. At the time of writing, the laptop starts at $2,634 for a model with Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor (CPU), 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo offers some customization options. Bumping things up to Windows 11 Pro, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD raises the price to about $2,817. Keep in mind, these prices also include a Lenovo Digital Pen (Gen 3), folio cover, and Bluetooth keyboard to complete the setup.

The 16-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold is considered by Lenovo to be a first-gen product due to a sizing change, but it's actually the second one to come to market after a 13.3-inch version a few years ago. That's why we refer to it as a Gen 2 model. It's primarily available at Lenovo's storefront, and its listings at third-party retailers suggest it will branch out sometime soon.

Prices start at about $2,499 for an X1 Fold (Gen 2) with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and Windows 11 Home. There's quite a bit of room to configure an upgrade, and a maxed-out model with Core i7-1260U vPro CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro costs about $3,454. Lenovo includes a Precision Pen with each device, but a Bluetooth ThinkPad keyboard and stand adds an extra $300 to the total cost.

Here's a look at the specs available in each laptop, as provided by Lenovo.



Yoga Book 9i (2024) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U, i5-1240U vPro, i7-1250U, i7-1260U vPro GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated) RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered) 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-5200 (soldered) Storage 512GB, 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display (Size, Resolution) Dual 13.3-inch touch, 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 400 nits, 60Hz, Dolby Vision, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3, glossy 16.3 inches, 2560x2024, folding OLED, touch, 600 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 600, Dolby Vision Camera 5MP + IR, ToF 2.0, privacy shutter 5MP, discrete IR, optional Computer Vision Ports Three Thunderbolt 4 Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) Dimensions 11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches (299.1mm x 203.6mm x 15.95mm) Folded: 10.87 x 6.9 x 0.68 inches; Unfolded: 10.87 x 13.61 x 0.34 inches Battery 80Wh 48Wh or 64Wh Speakers Quad 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos Three 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Tidal teal Performance black Weight 2.95 pounds (1.34kg) From 2.78 pounds (1.26kg); 1.38 pounds (627g) keyboard Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G WWAN (limited regions)

Yoga Book 9i (2024) vs. ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2): Futuristic designs, but not the same

The Yoga Book 9i (2024) is essentially a 13.3-inch laptop with a second display where you'd normally find the keyboard and touchpad. It's a lot like the Yoga 9i (2023) we reviewed — one of the best Lenovo laptops on the market — in terms of raw design, with CNC-machined aluminum body and rounded edges. It even has a similar Dolby Atmos soundbar hinge that keeps audio headed your way no matter how you're using the PC. Sitting closed, the Yoga Book 9i looks like a standard but premium laptop.

Thanks to the second display, the laptop provides a ton of versatility. The secondary screen has haptics inside for better use of the virtual keyboard and touchpad, but Lenovo also ships a Bluetooth keyboard and stand with each model. The keyboard can be used apart from the laptop, or you can snap it into place magnetically on the secondary screen and let it take over for a more traditional feel.

The Yoga Book 9i (2023) in a stacked orientation

XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods laid out all the different orientations in which the laptop can be used in our Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2023) review, which also apply to the new model:

The two screens on top of each other, using the included stand and keyboard. The two screens side-by-side, using the stand and keyboard. Laptop mode, using the included keyboard and the touchscreen touchpad. Laptop mode, using the touchscreen keyboard and touchpad. Tablet mode, with the display folded 360 degrees.

One drawback to the Yoga Book 9i is mobility. The Bluetooth keyboard and stand can attach to each other, but they don't really have a way to attach to the laptop. You will, most of the time, be carrying around a couple of separate pieces, plus there's an active pen for those who enjoy inking.

The 16-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold takes a different approach, offering a 16.3-inch screen that folds right down the middle without a visible break. Folded up, the laptop is a compact 12 inches, making it the more portable option.

Like the Yoga Book 9i, the X1 Fold (Gen 2) offers plenty of versatility. You can use it unfolded as a tablet with touch or pen controls and 4:3 aspect ratio, you can stand it up in vertical or horizontal orientation with included stand (with keyboard sitting in front), or you can keep the screen bent and place the keyboard right on the lower portion for a more traditional feel. Thanks to the larger 16.3-inch display, this final setup is much more usable than before.

The X1 Fold folds up completely flat, and the separate keyboard and stand attach magnetically to the bottom. There's also a magnetic attachment for the active pen. The outside of the device has a woven, textured finish for a sort of folio look, lending itself well to the professional nature of ThinkPad.

In his hands-on time with the ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2), XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods remarked that the "keyboard that comes with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 is totally redesigned, and it's a proper full-size keyboard. The keys have a depth of 1.35mm, and I was actually told that it's the same keyboard that you'd find in a ThinkPad X1 Nano." The Yoga Book 9i's keys aren't bad, but there's just something about ThinkPad typing that many people prefer. A TrackPoint pointer is included, and the touchpad uses haptics. You're going to get the same feel as you'll find on many of the best Thinkpads.

The Yoga Book 9i (2024) features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the X1 Fold (Gen 2) has two Thunderbolt 4 and one USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2). For maximum connectivity on either laptop, you'll no doubt want to invest in a proper Thunderbolt dock. Wireless includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 on both laptops, and in some regions you might be able to land optional 5G WWAN connectivity on the X1 Fold. That's a big deal for any professionals always on the move, when a Wi-Fi signal isn't readily available.

Yoga Book 9i (2023) has the same design as 2024's model

Digging into the speaker setup, the Yoga Book 9i's soundbar hinge and quad 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos are going to offer much better audio. The soundbar hinge is one of my favorite features of the premium Yoga 9i, and it's great to see it here as well. The X1 Fold does have three 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos, but only two are ever in use depending on how you're using the laptop.

Both laptops feature a crisp 5MP webcam with IR sensor for facial recognition through Windows Hello. This adds privacy, and both laptops allow for automatic logins when you approach. The Yoga Book 9i has a privacy shutter switch on the side of its chassis, while the X1 Fold does not. As a secondary measure, the X1 Fold's keyboard has a fingerprint reader built in.

Yoga Book 9i (2024) vs. ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2): Two separate screens or one that can fold?

Yoga Book 9i (2023) has the same screen setup as the 2024 model

Both of the Yoga Book 9i's touch displays measure 13.3 inches, and they each have the same raw specs. You're looking at a 2880x1800 (2.8K) resolution, OLED panel, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and glossy finish. The display can hit up to 400 nits brightness, it features VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision, and it's keyed towards hitting 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction. It should also hit 100% sRGB and 95% AdobeRGB like we saw in the 2023 model.

The single 16.3-inch folding screen in the X1 Fold (Gen 2) is no slouch, either. It has a 2560x2024 resolution, folding OLED panel with touch, 4:3 aspect ratio, brightness up to 600 nits with HDR enabled, and 100% DCI-P3 color. It, too, has DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification and Dolby Vision.

ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2) sitting upright with a stand

These are both high-end displays, but the Yoga Book 9i is going to offer a whole lot more screen real estate. It can essentially act as a multi-monitor setup when you get the stand involved, or you could put it in tent mode and collaborate with one user on either side. The X1 Fold's screen does offer a lot of space to work when unfolded, but one half measures only about 12 inches when folded.

Yoga Book 9i (2024) vs. ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2): Intel Core Ultra puts the Yoga ahead

The biggest change to the Yoga Book 9i (2024) is the switch to Intel's Core Ultra CPUs. The laptop is available with a Core Ultra 7 155U chip, featuring two Performance (P) cores, eight Efficient (E) cores, and two of the new Low-power Efficient (LPE) cores. It packs integrated Intel Graphics (not Arc integrated graphics as you get with the H-series chips), and it comes with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to support Intel AI Boost.

This makes the Yoga Book 9i much better prepared for the 2024 computing landscape, where AI is quickly taking over. If you love using Copilot, you'll be much better prepared with the Core Ultra features. Despite having two screens, we saw about six hours of battery life in the 2023 Yoga Book 9i. Considering the 2024 model's Core Ultra 7 155U also has a 15W TDP, you should expect about the same or better thanks to generational efficiency improvements.

The 16-inch X1 Fold (Gen 2) took quite awhile to officially launch, and you'll notice that it's still using 12th Gen Intel Core U-series CPUs. It's available with a Core i5-1230U, Core i5-1240U vPro, Core i7-1250U, or Core i7-1260U vPro. Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics are included with each chip. You shouldn't expect the same level of performance from the X1 Fold, especially if you're interested in using AI, but it will certainly get the job done for business-related productivity tasks. Its 64Wh battery is smaller than the Yoga Book 9i's 80Wh, but keep in mind you aren't powering two full OLED display.

You can configure the X1 Fold with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR5-5200 soldered RAM, as well as a 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD in the smaller 2242 size. The Yoga Book 9i (2024) comes with either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5x-7467 RAM, as well as a 512GB or 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD also in the 2242 size.

Yoga Book 9i (2024) vs. ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2): Which laptop should you buy?

The Yoga Book 9i for 2024 is largely a performance update to the 2023 model, and it remains a top option for multitaskers, collaborators, and enthusiasts who want to test out futuristic laptop design without going all-in with a true folding display. It's a more traditional laptop design, but its physical keyboard and touchpad are replaced by a second OLED display. The fact that you can work at a multi-monitor setup just about anywhere is a huge boon.

It's not as portable as the X1 Fold due to its larger displays and separate accessories, but it has many high-end features — like 360-degree soundbar hinge, 5MP webcam, and more robust port selection — that some users can't live without. It's expensive compared to most regular laptops, but it's in the same arena as the X1 Fold.

Lenovo's 16-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold, what we consider the second-generation model, remains a great option for professionals who want to test out a fresh and modern folding laptop design. It has a single OLED display that folds down the middle, offering plenty of versatility when combined with the magnetic stand and ThinkPad keyboard.

The X1 Fold is more portable thanks to its smaller size, and its accessories also attach magnetically to the laptop for easier traveling. It does lack the latest Intel Ultra Core CPUs, relying instead on relatively old 12th Gen Intel U-series chips, but it will still handle a day's work as long as you aren't getting into specialized tasks.