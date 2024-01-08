Key Takeaways Lenovo introduces new Yoga laptops with AI-focused upgrades, including Intel Core Ultra processors and Nvidia GPUs.

Headlining announcements are the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 and Yoga Pro 9i, both equipped with AI Core Chips and impressive displays.

Other Yoga laptops, like the Yoga Book 9i and Slim 7i, are also getting upgraded internals and will launch in April at various price points.

As CES kicks off, Lenovo is introducing a wide range of new laptops for 2024, and the Yoga lineup is getting its fair share of upgrades. The big focus for 2024 is AI, and all the new Yoga laptops are focused on it, whether its thanks to Intel Core Ultra processors or Nvidia GPUs.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i

The headlining announcements here are for Lenovo's flagship laptops, the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 and the Yoga Pro 9i. Starting with the former, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is a redesign compared to the previous model, though it still looks very familiar. Only the bottom half of the chassis has rounded edges now, with the lid looking a little more flat, but everything else is pretty familiar. It does come in new colors, called Luna Grey and Cosmic Blue.

Of course, it does come with Intel Core Ultra processors, which already has an NPU, but it also has a dedicated Lenovo AI Core Chip to provide even more power for AI workloads. Otherwise, you're getting a 14-inch 16:10 display with a 2.8K OLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is an upgrade from the 90Hz panel of previous generations. You still get the 4K 60Hz option, if you prefer that.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i is a standard laptop, packing Intel Core Ultra CPUs and the same AI chip, but also Nvidia graphics, up to a GeForce RTX 4070. This can accelerate 3D rending and other graphics workloads, but also boost AI performance even more. There's also a feature called Lenovo X Power to optimize performance for specific workloads. It also includes an interesting Image Training feature, where you can povide your own images to train an AI model, so that the images it generates are based on the style you provide.

THe Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i has a 16-inch 16:10 display with 3.2K resolution, and you have the option of a standard IPS panel or a mini-LED option with up to 1,200 nits of brightness. It also includes up to 64GB of RAM and plenty of ports, including Thunderbolt 4. Both laptops also feature a MIL-STD-810H certified design and a 5MP webcam with an IR sensor, though the Yoga Pro 9i also sports a time-of-flight sensor.

Both laptops will be available in April, with the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 starting at $1449.99, and the Yoga Pro 9i starting at $1,699.99.

Other Yoga laptops are also refreshed, including the Yoga Book 9i

Aside from the headliners, there are plenty of laptops in Lenovo's lineup that are getting a refresh. First, you might be surprised to know that the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is sticking around, now with upgraded internals in the form of Intel Core Ultra processors. Considering this is a more experimental device, it's definitely interesting Lenovo keep it around for another generation.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Slim 7i has also been refreshed with Intel Core Ultra processors, and up to a 14-inch OLED display. Similarly, the Yoga 7i has also been refreshed with new processors in both 14-inch and 16-inch variants.

If you're a content creator, then there's also the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 and Yoga Pro 7i, featuring either AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS or Intel Core Ultra processors, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, complete with Nvidia Studio validation. These laptops also include either an LCD or OLED display option.

All of these laptops are set to launch in April, except the Yoga Pro 7i, which is not launching in North America. Prices start at $1,999.99 for the Yoga Book 9i, $1,349.99 for the Yoga Pro 7, $1,04999 for the Lenovo SLim 7i, $899 for the 16-inch Yoga 7i, and $849 for the 14-inch version.

There are a couple of Yoga-branded PC accessories announced today, too. First, there's the Lenovo True Wireless Stereo Earbuds, which are fairly self-explanatory. THese true wrireless earbuds support connecting and switching between multiple devices on the fly. THey support active noise cancellation and have IPX4 water resistant to ensure they can survive out in the rain.

There's also the Yoga Pro Mouse, an ergonomic PC mouse that also supports multi-device pairing and features customizable buttons. It has a 4800DPI and it has a 380mAh battery. The Lenovo Yoga Pro Mouse is coming in April for $39.99, while the earbuds are launching in June for $69.99.

There are new IdeaPads, too

Rounding out Lenovo's consumer laptops, there are some new IdeaPads, too. These new IdeaPads feature Lenovo AI ENgine to enable new AI features, plus Lenovo Smart Power and Smart Wireless to optimize power efficiency and network connectivity.

One of the more interesting devices in the lineup is the new IdeaPad Slim 5i, which is a laptop with a 15.3-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, something you don't see very often in laptop. In fact, it seems to be inspired by the 15-inch MacBook Air in terms of the display size. It comes Intel Core Ultra U-series processors, and it comes in either Cloud Grey or Violet color options.

Aside from that, there are the new Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 and IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1, both available in either AMD or INtel variants. Both sizes now come with optional OLED displays for an even better visual experience, coering 100% of DCI-P3.

Unfortunately, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 won't launch in North America. The IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 will start at $759.99 for the 14-inch version and $809.99 for the 16-inch model. The AMD models are a bit cheaper, starting at $729.99 and $749.99 for the same sizes, respectively.

A new tablet

Finally, if you're not interested in a new laptop, Lenovo also announced a new Android tablet, the Lenovo Tab M11. It's made for education, including apps that convert handwriritng into text and solve math equations. It also includes a split-screen feature for multi-tasking, which is handled by the MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core chipset. The 11-inch display has Full HD resolution, and the battery is a large 7,040mAh unit to provide up to 10 hours of battery life. The Lenovo Tab M11 will be available in April starting at $179.99.