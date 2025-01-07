Lenovo always brings some of the coolest news to CES, and 2025 is looking to be no different. The company is bringing a crazy new laptop with a rollable display to market with the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, but if you want something a little less wild, there are also some great consumer-oriented laptops in the Yoga brand.

Of course, there's a new Lenovo Yoga 9i, as well as a refreshed Yoga Book 9i, but the highlight is the Yoga Slim 9i, which is the world's first laptop with a cemra under the screen.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i

Starting with the most unique laptop of the bunch, the Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with a couple of "world's first" selling points. For one thing, it's the world's first laptop with a 98% screen-to-body ratio. And that's because it's also the world's first laptop with a camera under the screen, allowing it to have almost no bezels around the display.

This seems to be one of the best displays we've ever seen on any laptop, too. Lenovo touts 4K resolution and a120Hz refresh rate for this OLED panel, and on top of that, it's promising 100% coverage of sRGB, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB with a color accuracy rating of Delta E<1. And the webcam itself looks to be pretty solid as well, with a 32MP sensor and a Visionary.ai imaging algorithm that should help ensure better image quality even when seeing through the display.

Other specs include an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor (Lunar Lake) up to a Core Ultra 7 258V, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, along with a 75Whr battery. All of that comes in a chassis that weighs just 2.62 pounds and includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports for connectivity.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i will be available in February starting at $1,849.

The Yoga Book 9i gets a refresh

Lenovo continues to support the dual-screen Yoga Book 9i, and the laptop got yet another refresh at CES 2025. It now comes with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 H-series processors, along with upgraded 14-inch displays that now support a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. The screens are also brighter, so outdoor visibility should be improved.

Otherwise, it's pretty familiar, though Lenovo boasts new AI features with Smart Note and Smart Reader. Smart Reader can use AI to generate a synopsis of a book in your library to help you decide what to read next. Another upgrade is a slightly larger 88Whr battery, which should get you more time away from a charger.

The new Yoga Book 9i will launch in May and start at $1,999.

The new Yoga 9i 2-in-1 and Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition