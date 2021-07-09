Lenovo launches two new detachable Windows tablets in India starting at ₹29,999
Lenovo has announced the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 detachable PCs for Indian consumers. The Yoga Duet 7i is the company’s first-ever Yoga-branded Windows tablet with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, while the IdeaPad Duet 3 is a similar affordable option for students.

Both products take inspiration from Microsoft’s Surface tablet lineup, featuring an adjustable kickstand at the back and a detachable keyboard. The Yoga Duet 7i will be available with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with Intel Xe graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe SSD. The tablet features a 13-inch WQHD (2160×1350) IPS panel with 450nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and support for 10-point multi-touch. The display also supports Dolby Vision and 100% sRGB. The tablet comes with a unique rechargeable Lenovo E-Color Pen, featuring a built-in smart sensor that allows users to pick colors from guides or any real-life object by simply touching the object’s surface with the pen’s tip. Other notable features include 10.8 hours of battery life, face unlock with Windows Hello, and presence-sensing features from Glance by Mirametrix.

As for the IdeaPad Duet 3, it is equipped with classroom essentials and is Lenovo’s first-ever IdeaPad PC with a detachable form factor. It comes with Lenovo’s Digital Pen for note-taking and is ideal for students who need a full-function lightweight PC. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB DDR4 memory, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, and a 10.3-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) IPS display with 340nits brightness and 10-point multi-touch support.

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is priced at ₹79,999 ($1072), while the IdeaPad Duet 3 will be available at ₹29,999 ($402). Both will be available across the country via Lenovo.com, Amazon India, and other online partner platforms starting 12 July, 12 noon onwards.

