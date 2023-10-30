Key Takeaways Intel is expected to release its Meteor Lake mobile CPUs later this year, with premium SKUs using the new 'Core Ultra' branding.

Leaks suggest that the Meteor Lake chips will come in variants such as the Core Ultra 7 155H and Core Ultra 5 125H, offering different core counts and clock speeds.

A Bulgarian retailer has listed two Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 laptops powered by these chips, with prices ranging from around $1,395 to $1,594, although these prices could change upon release.

Following the launch of its Raptor Lake Refresh desktop processors earlier this month, Intel is expected to unveil its Meteor Lake mobile CPUs later this year. Multiple leaks in recent weeks have already revealed quite a bit about the upcoming chips, and Intel itself has officially confirmed that premium SKUs in the new lineup will use the 'Core Ultra' branding, ditching the current 'Core i' naming scheme it has been using for over a decade.

To add to what we already know about the Meteor Lake chips, a new listing now gives us an idea about how laptops with the next-gen processors might be priced globally. The news comes from Bulgaria (h/t @momomo_us), where a local retailer reportedly listed two variants of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 laptop, powered by two different Meteor Lake chips. Both feature a 14.5-inch 3K 120Hz touchscreen display with 400 nits of brightness, and rock 32GB of DDR5 memory alongside 1TB of PCIe SSD.

While one of the variants is powered by the Core Ultra 7 155H, the other comes with the Core Ultra 5 125H under the hood. If the earlier leaks hold up, the Core Ultra 7 155H will be a 16-core, 22-thread chip with a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.8 GHz boost clock. It is expected to offer 24MB of L3 cache and a 28-35W TDP. As for the Core Ultra 5 125H, it is said to be a 14-core, 18-thread CPU running at a base clock of 3.6 GHz and a boost clock of 4.5 GHz. It is expected to come with 20MB of L3 cache and a 28-35W TDP.

Meanwhile, the latest leak also revealed the prices of both the laptops. While the Core Ultra 7 model has a list price of 2948 Bulgarian Lev (around $1594), the more affordable Core Ultra 5 variant is listed at 2579 Bulgarian Lev (around $1395). It is worth noting, however, that these could very well be placeholder pricing, meaning the actual prices could vary significantly when these devices hit the market in December.