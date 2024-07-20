Starting at under $1,500, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i seems to check the right boxes as the perfect laptop for creators. It has the most powerful Intel Core Ultra processor that there is, it's paired with RTX graphics, and it has a mini-LED display option.

It's made of all metal, coming in the gunmetal gray color we've seen on many Lenovo laptops. The bad news is that while the Yoga Pro 9i really doesn't get you the battery life and performance combination that you'd get from something like a MacBook Pro.

That said, I do love the product. It's got a phenomenal keyboard, a beautiful display, and enough power for most things that you can throw at it.

Lenovo provided XDA with the Yoga Pro 9i for review. It did not have any input on the contents of this article.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) 6 / 10 The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) is a new creator laptop from Lenovo. It sports the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs, and sports lots of AI features that make your laptop run faster under heavy loads thanks to the Intel NPU, the Lenovo AI Core Chip, and Lenovo X Power. Pros Excellent display

Great keyboard as always from Lenovo

Powerful performance Cons Battery life

Only one Thunderbolt port

A haptic touchpad would do wonders $1399 at Lenovo $1399 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i pricing and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i is available now, and the base model includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,482. However, you can boost that up to a Core Ultra 9 185H with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD for $1,699, so that's a pretty substantial upgrade.

The latter is what Lenovo sent me for review; however, while all models have a 3200x2000 display, these configurations are not Mini-LED. That adds on a $200 premium.

Specifications CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) IPS LCD, 165Hz, Dolby Vision HDR, 400 nits; 3.2K Mini LED, 165Hz, 1200 nits, Dolby Vision HDR RAM Up to 32GB 6400MHz LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD Battery 84WHr Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A (3.2 Gen1), 1x headphone, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DC-in, 1x SD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Dimensions 14.3x9.98x 0.7 inches (362x253x17.9 mm) Weight 4.82 pounds (2.18 kg) Speakers Six speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Tidal teal, Luna grey Price Starting at $1,700 Expand

Design

Gunmetal gray that blends in

Close

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i comes in Luna Grey, and yes, Lenovo spells gray with an 'e'. It's the dull, uninspired gunmetal gray color we've seen on so many laptops over the years, and to be clear, that's fine. One thing I've learned about this market over the years is that basic colors are in high demand; but if you want pretty and flashy, this is not it.

Branding on the lid is traditional for a Lenovo yoga, with the small company logo on one corner and the larger Yoga logo on the opposite one. The reverse notch sticks out at the top, and it's thicker than the rest of the lid to make room for the webcam and IR camera.

As for ports, the left side has Lenovo's proprietary charging port, which it uses for laptops that need over 100W of juice. You'll also find HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

That's right; only one of the USB Type-C ports is Thunderbolt, a confusing and disappointing choice for a product that bears Lenovo's premium '9i' branding. The Yoga Pro 9i competes squarely with the MacBook Pro, so it's strange to have such a limitation.

On the right side, there are two USB Type-A ports, along with a full-size SD card reader, a welcome addition and a rarity in consumer laptops.

Display and keyboard

It's pretty good