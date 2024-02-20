Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i is a refresh of the 2023 Yoga Pro 9i, and looks to improve on it's predecessors capabilities as a creative powerhouse. It comes with the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs, and has options for a discrete Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU. It's Mini-LED display option is a highlight, and will be a delight for any creative pro. Pros Great performance for creative professionals with Intel Core Ultra 9 processor Lenovo AI Core Chip and Lenovo X Power for optimization Gorgeous 4K 16-inch touch display Cons Very expensive See at Lenovo

Lenovo and Dell both introduced fresh new hardware at CES 2024, and we're taking a look at both the 2024 Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i and the all-new Dell XPS 16. While the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i is a refresh of its prior model, Dell's XPS 16 is essentially a brand-new laptop that has replaced the XPS 17.

These two laptops are set to be two of the best laptops for both business professionals and creative professionals. Both laptops feature up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, and options for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs, and impressive 16-inch touch displays.

I've gone ahead and put together this comparison to help you weigh the differences and similarities between these two powerful laptops. Both laptops will require you to invest a good chunk of change, so you'll want to be absolutely certain you're spending your hard-earned cash on the right laptop. That leaves us with just one question: is the Yoga Pro 9i 16-inch or the XPS 16 the right powerhouse laptop for you?

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) vs Dell XPS 16 (2024): Price, specs & availability

We saw both the Yoga Pro 9i (2024) and the Dell XPS 16 for the first time at CES 2024 in January. At the time of writing, the Yoga Pro 9i is still only available for pre-order on Lenovo's website. Lenovo has stated that we should see the Yoga Pro 9i (2024) on the market by April 2024. The Dell XPS 16 is similarly available for pre-order on Dell's website, and we should see it released sometime between March and April. We believe that the 16-inch configuration will be released in the coming weeks.

We are unsure of exactly how much the different configurations of the 2024 Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i will cost, but we do know that it will start at $1700. Specs-wise, the Yoga Pro 9i looks to be a powerful machine for business users and creative pros alike, coming with up to an Intel Core Ultra 5/7/9 H-series processor, discrete graphics featuring up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Storage-wise, the offering only scales up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD.

At the time of writing, we don't have the pricing just yet for all the Dell XPS 16 (2024) configurations, but we do know that the starting price of the XPS 16 will be $200 more expensive than the Yoga Pro 9i, with a starting price of $1900. Specs-wise, the Dell XPS 16 comes with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, a choice between Intel Arc Graphics or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a 60W power draw, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Storage-wise, Dell does scale all the way up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD.



Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) Dell XPS 16 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Home or Pro CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (H series) Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Intel Arc (integrated), up to Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5X Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz Storage Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 84WHr 99.5Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch (3.2K IPS LCD, 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, 400 nits; 3.2K Mini LED, 165Hz, 1200 nits, Dolby Vision HDR) 16.3 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 1920x1200 (FHD) with 100% sRGB or 3840x2400 (UHD+) with 100% DCI-P3 Camera 5MP (IR camera + ToF camera) FHD (1080p) with IR Speakers Six speakers, Dolby Atmos Quad speakers (10W total), Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D, Dolby Atmos Colors Tidal teal, Luna grey Platinum, Graphite Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A (3.2 Gen1), 1x headphone, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DC-in, 1x SD card reader Three Thunderbolt 4, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 14.3x9.98x 0.7 inches (362x253x17.9 mm) 14.1x9.4x0.74 inches (358.1x240x18.7mm) Weight 4.82 pounds (2.18 kg) From 4.7 pounds (2.13kg) Price $1,700 starting From $1,899

Performance and battery life

Two powerhouses go head-to-head

Dell XPS 16 (2024)

Both of these will be among the best creator laptops in 2024. Both laptops feature the powerful Intel Core Ultra processors. In particular, both will have options at the top tier for the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor which features 16 cores, a maximum speed up to 5.1GHz, and a 45W TDP. The Intel Core Ultra processors provide a wide range of new architectural changes that aim to improve battery life and GPU performance. We have a great write-up here where you can read about all the changes Intel has made with the release of the Intel Core Ultra processors.

When it comes to raw performance, the Dell XPS 16 is slated to just barely be the more powerful device with higher specification offerings in the categories of storage and battery. Whereas the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i comes with up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage space and an 84Whr battery, the Dell XPS 16 comes with up to 4TB of PCIe M.2 storage space, and a 99.5Whr battery. The 4TB of storage space is especially useful for creative professionals, especially anyone dealing with large file formats from editing 4K/8K video, or working with 3D rendering applications.

Graphics-wise, both laptops come with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. At the base tier, they also come with onboard Intel Arc graphics. Graphics-wise, creative professionals should opt for the RTX 4070 configuration, especially if you work with 3D rendering or high-resolution video files, while business users can stick with the Intel Arc configuration of either laptop.

Display

The choice between a bright mini-LED, and a gorgeous OLED.

When it comes to displays, both the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i and Dell XPS 16 offer incredibly enticing choices. Starting with the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i, you can choose between a 16-inch 3.2K IPS touch or non-touch panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, or a 16-inch 3.2K resolution mini-LED touch panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Either option is great thanks to the fast 165Hz refresh rate, which will make content appear more smoothly on your screen, but if you are a creative professional, we would recommend going with the Mini-LED option for better color accuracy and brightness.

All of Lenovo's display options for the Yoga Pro 9i feature a 16:10 aspect ratio. At the entry-level tier, you get a display offering 400 nits of maximum brightness, and the display is calibrated to cover 100% of the sRGB and P3 color gamuts. At the highest option, you'll get that Mini-LED display, which features a maximum of 1200 nits of peak brightness in HDR mode.

The Dell XPS 16 at the base tier features a 16.3-inch non-touch display with a slightly disappointing 1920x1200 resolution and is rated for 500 nits of brightness and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. At the top tier, you get a 16.3-inch 4K+ (3840x2400) resolution OLED touchscreen display that's rated for 400 nits of typical brightness and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

While the base-tier of the XPS 16's display is slightly disappointing to me with a measly 1920x1200 resolution, I do have high expectations for the OLED display of the top-tier. We have raved about the XPS 13 Plus OLED display, and if it's anything similar, we know it will be a wonderful display that will make any content shine.

Overall, this category goes to the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i. I prefer Mini-LED displays for their brightness when it comes to content creation, and the speedy 165Hz refresh rate makes the Yoga Pro 9i the better option for anyone who wants their content to look bright and smooth.

Design

A refreshed Lenovo, or a brand new Dell XPS design

Dell has revamped its entire lineup for 2024, and the XPS 13, 14 and 16 feature the design of the XPS 13 Plus (now called simply XPS 13), which our editor-in-chief Rich Woods referred to as a "more refined version of the XPS's sleek, iconic look" in his review. The XPS 16 design is futuristic but tasteful. There's no visible touchpad, but there are sensors below a glass palm rest, and the same comfortable keyboard with a gap-less design. The entire laptop has a machined aluminum construction, providing a sleek and elegant look.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i for 2024 doesn't feature a big overhaul in the way the 16-inch XPS does, featuring the same exterior design as its 2023 predecessor. The 2023 Yoga Pro 9i (previously called the Slim Pro 9i in the U.S.) was one of our favorite laptops on the market, with a comfortable, haptic touchpad, a great keyboard with slightly more travel than the 1mm of travel the XPS 16 gives you.

Dell's 1mm key travel between keys won't be for everyone, and I personally prefer a keyboard with a bit more travel than 1mm. If, like me, you prefer chiclet-style keys, the Yoga Pro 9i comes with the best keyboard for you. Of course, when it comes to buying a laptop based on keyboards, it's entirely down to personal preferences. Many people will love the seamless and futuristic look of the XPS 13, while others will prefer the more classic Lenovo keyboard that's offered in the Yoga Pro 9i.

Ports-wise, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i features a wider array of ports, coming with an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a single Thunderbolt 4 port. However, while the Yoga Pro 9i features a wider array of ports, it has fewer total ports than the XPS 16 which comes with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

While I prefer the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i's keyboard, I do enjoy the overall look of the XPS 16 a bit more than the Yoga Pro 9i. Lenovo has stuck with a design for the Yoga Pro 9i that absolutely works, but feels a bit bland at this point in 2024. Ports-wise, I also prefer the Dell XPS 16 for including more Thunderbolt 4 ports and including a microSD card reader.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) vs Dell XPS 16 (2024): Which one is right for you?

If you're a content creator looking for a powerful laptop with a bright display, look no further than the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i. Its Mini-LED display is capable of 1200 nits of brightness in HDR situations, and that's enough to put it ahead of the XPS 16. However, due to the space limitations of Lenovo only offering up to 1TB of SSD storage space, it will be worth picking up one of the best portable SSDs if you deal with large content files.

On the other hand, the XPS 16 is a beautiful laptop that is a premium powerhouse for business users. Its zero-lattice keyboard isn't for everyone, but it does add to the sleek and elegant look of the XPS 16. If you're looking to maximize performance, Dell will offer the 16-inch XPS in multiple configurations, but beware of premium pricing as you add hardware configurations.