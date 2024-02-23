Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) Powerful creator's laptop The new Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i pairs great AI-advanced hardware with a gorgeous 3.2K display, making it an excellent all-around laptop for creators and other professionals. With its discrete GPU, it can even do some gaming, although it's still not as well-equipped for this as the Legion Slim 7i. Pros Superior 3.2k display Faster RAM Great speaker setup New AI enhancements Cons Inferior battery life No RTX 4070 option See at Lenovo

Creator laptops are an increasingly popular segment of the PC market. These machines pack beefy hardware and excellent displays designed for graphic design, 3D rendering, streaming, and video editing and blur the line between gaming and work laptops. Lenovo makes plenty of great computers that fit within both categories, and two shining examples are the new Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i and the Legion Slim 7i.

The Yoga Pro 9i and Legion Slim 7i are premium laptops sporting high-end hardware, including discrete GPUs, but Lenovo designed them for different purposes. This might make it difficult to decide which of the two is right for you. To help with that, we've laid out a side-by-side comparison of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i and the Legion Slim 7i so you can see how these powerful machines stack up.

Price, specs & availability

The current Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop dropped last year, while the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i is new for 2024. Both are 16-inch laptops with premium specs and price tags to match. The Legion Slim 7i starts at $1,770, while the Yoga Pro 9i carries a sticker price of $1,700. The two computers feature similar, although not identical, hardware configurations, with vibrant 16-inch 16:10 displays and snappy Intel Core CPUs backed up by plenty of RAM. They also feature Nvidia RTX 40-series discrete GPUs.

As you can imagine, there is a good deal of overlap between the two. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i is designed for content creation, whereas the Legion Slim 7i is part of Lenovo's lineup of gaming laptops. Both have plenty of muscle for demanding tasks, like visual design and gaming, although they serve different target markets. The Legion Slim 7i is available for purchase from the Lenovo website and other online retailers such as Best Buy. The Yoga Pro 9i will hit the market in April and will be available through the same channels.



Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (2023) Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Home CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H Intel Core i7-13700H; Intel Core i9-13900H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 RAM Up to 32GB 6400MHz LPDDR5X Up to 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 84WHr 99.99WHr Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) IPS LCD, 165Hz, Dolby Vision HDR, 400 nits; 3.2K Mini LED, 165Hz, 1200 nits, Dolby Vision HDR 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, HDR 400, 100%sRGB, 500 nits, 240Hz Camera 5MP (IR camera + ToF camera) 1080p webcam with e-shutter Speakers Six speakers, Dolby Atmos 2 x 2W Harman Speaker Colors Tidal teal, Luna grey Storm Grey / Glacier White Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A (3.2 Gen1), 1x headphone, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DC-in, 1x SD card reader 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card reader Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 14.3x9.98x 0.7 inches (362x253x17.9 mm) 14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69–0.78 inches (357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6 – 19.9mm) Weight 4.82 pounds (2.18 kg) 4.4.pounds (2kg) Price Starting at $1,700 Starting at $1,770

Design

Similar laptops, different purposes

Both the Legion Slim 7i and Yoga Pro 9i are full-sized laptops with traditional clamshell designs. One might expect the gaming-oriented laptop to be thicker and heavier, but true to its name, the Legion Slim 7i is lighter than the Yoga, weighing 4.4 pounds in its base configuration. In contrast, the Yoga Pro 9i weighs 4.95 pounds, or more than half a pound heavier than the Legion Slim 7i.

The overall dimensions of the two are similar, however, with the Legion's thickness starting at 0.69 inches and the Yoga's at 0.71 inches, depending on configuration (upgraded display options add some bulk, unfortunately).

Both laptops feature generously sized touchpads and full-sized backlit keyboards, complete with number pads. The Legion's keyboard also has customizable per-key RGB lighting, as is typical of many gaming laptops nowadays. The Legion also has two USB-C ports (one supporting Thunderbolt 4) and three USB-A connections, while the Yoga has only one Thunderbolt 4 and two USB-A ports. Both have HDMI ports, 3.5mm audio jacks, and SD card readers.

One notable difference is that the Legion Slim 7i has only two stereo speakers, while the Yoga Pro 9i offers a more impressive six-speaker setup. That's not a big deal for a gamer who's likely to be using a headset, but it's something to consider for those who use their laptops as multimedia devices and don't always wear headphones.

Display

16-inch is the new 15.6-inch

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and Yoga Pro 9i sport 16:10 displays, which are now the norm on premium laptops. Along with giving you more vertical screen real estate, this aspect ratio allows for larger 16-inch displays (measured diagonally), in contrast to the standard 15.6-inch 16:9 displays that are still common on cheaper laptops.

Both displays are very good, but the Yoga Pro 9i pulls ahead, which is unsurprising given that creators require high visual fidelity. The Yoga features a 3.2K (3200x2000 resolution) IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision support, and a 100% sRGB color gamut. There's also the option to upgrade to a touchscreen, and if you're serious, you can upgrade to the MiniLED touchscreen with 1200 nits of peak brightness.

That said, the Legion Slim 7i display is nothing to complain about. It features a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 240Hz variable refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and a 100% sRGB color gamut, which doesn't disappoint. It also features Nvidia G-Sync, a must-have for a smooth picture (read: no obnoxious screen-tearing) during high-speed gaming sequences. That and the higher refresh rate are things gamers should appreciate more than touch support or a 3.2K resolution. The displays are arguably where the Legion Slim 7i and Yoga Pro 9i differ the most, highlighting the different design intent between the two.

Performance

Both are ready for work and play

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i laptop at CES 2024

There are, of course, some noteworthy differences under the hood, but they're not massive. The heart of the Yoga Pro 9i is the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Meteor Lake CPU, which is both newer and more efficient than the 13th-gen Core i7-13700H Raptor Lake CPU that sits inside the base model of the Legion Slim 7i. However, you can get the latter with an Intel Core i9-13900H processor, which is close to the performance of the Ultra 9 185H on the newer Yoga Pro 9i. Still, the Ultra 9 185H has more cores (16 vs. 14) and higher memory speeds than the Raptor Lake processors.

As part of Lenovo's refreshed 2024 Yoga lineup, the Yoga Pro 9i also features some AI-powered enhancements thanks to the new Lenovo AI Core Chip. This provides more muscle for generative AI tasks and can automatically optimize the laptop's power consumption to maximize performance and battery life. The Image Training feature even lets you train an AI model using your images.

Related Lenovo refreshes its Yoga laptops with AI features, including an image trainer Lenovo's consumer laptops are getting a redesign and new AI capabilities thanks to Intel Core Ultra.

Furthermore, the Yoga Pro 9i has faster 6400MHz LPDDR5X RAM than the 5200MHz DDR5 RAM inside the Legion Slim 7i, and while both laptops come standard with 16GB of soldered memory, you can upgrade to 32GB on the Yoga. We'd like to see the same RAM upgrade available on a gaming laptop like the Legion, especially considering its already steep asking price. For graphical horsepower, the situation is reversed. Both machines offer discrete graphics, but the Legion has the edge, coming standard with Nvidia's RTX 4060 mobile GPU with the option to upgrade to the RTX 4070. The Yoga Pro 9i packs an RTX 4050 GPU in its base configuration, with the RTX 4060 available at extra cost.

None of these hardware configurations are anything to sneeze at, as you'd expect from PCs retailing for $1,700 or more. Like with the display, the differences in hardware between the Lenovo Slim 7i and Yoga Pro 9i further highlight their different purposes: one as a creator laptop and the other as a gaming machine. The Yoga Pro 9i pulls ahead in raw processing power and memory, while the Legion Slim 7i offers a better base GPU and support for the RTX 4070. Despite this, both laptops are highly capable when it comes to productivity and play.

Battery life

Will AI make a difference?

The Yoga Pro 9i and Legion Slim 7i are likely to stay plugged in most of the time, as running demanding programs for hours at a time (be it a game or design software) will make short work of any battery. Nonetheless, both have suitably large batteries to match their hardware, which is still important. After all, if you didn't need the portability of a laptop and planned to have your computer permanently parked at a desk, you'd probably be looking at buying or building a desktop PC instead. Eventually, you'll want to free your laptop from the wall outlet.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i comes with a very respectable 84 watt-hour battery. That's impressive enough, but the Legion Slim 7i outperforms it, and not by a small margin. Despite being lighter overall, the gaming machine's internal battery offers a capacity of 99.99Whr, a 16% increase over the Yoga. Although neither laptop is a slouch regarding battery life, the Legion comes out ahead. However, battery longevity naturally depends on real-world use, and the Yoga Pro 9i may not suffer too much of a disadvantage here, thanks to its AI-enhanced energy management. Time will tell.

Which is right for you?

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and Yoga Pro 9i are similar in design, price, and performance, with only a few important differences that set them apart. Both are equipped with great hardware and vibrant displays, making each suitable for productivity and entertainment. However, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i is the better buy for most people. Its superior display, better RAM configuration, and newer CPU architecture offset the Legion's main advantage, which is GPU power. The Yoga Pro 9i is simply the better all-around laptop, and its RTX 40-series GPUs give it plenty of power for creative tasks and gaming, should you choose to use it for that.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) Built for creators New for 2024, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i is a creator's dream and an all-around great machine for work, play, and just about anything else. Along with great hardware and a superb 3.2K display, it features some AI-powered features thanks to its Intel Core Ultra CPU and Lenovo's AI Core Chip. For the price, it simply offers more than the Legion Slim 7i, even if its GPU configuration isn't as impressive. See at Lenovo

On the other hand, if you want your laptop to be a gaming machine first and a workstation second (and aren't impressed by all the AI stuff), the Legion Slim 7i might be the better choice. It offers a better GPU (the GeForce RTX 4060) in its base configuration, which is only available on the Yoga Pro 9i as an upgrade. You can also opt for a beefier RTX 4070, which isn't available on the Yoga. Furthermore, the display still impresses, and gamers will certainly appreciate its buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support.