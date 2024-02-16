Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) Doubling-down on AI The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) can be configured with an Intel Core Ultra 9-series CPU and an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, making it an incredibly powerful laptop. It also sports a high-resolution Mini LED display, which makes it very useful for professional HDR workflows. It has a good selection of ports, IR webcam, and a large battery capacity. Pros High-resolution display Supports up to 64GB of RAM Chassis uses recycled metals Cons Heavy Not very portable

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) was announced at CES, and will be arriving starting April 2024. This Pro version of the Yoga 9i features a larger display and supports a discrete Nvidia graphics card, making it a more powerful option for creative professionals. However, there's another excellent 15-inch laptop catering to the same crowd, and it has a much lower starting price. The MacBook Air 15-inch is Apple's most affordable large-screen laptop, and is one of the best laptops on the market. It's powered by the M2 SoC, making it a very versatile machine for editing and creative work. If you're shopping for a new laptop, should you run out and get the MacBook Air, or wait a few months for the Yoga Pro 9i? We're about to find out.

Price, specs & availability

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch has the price advantage

The Yoga Pro 9i (2024) will start at $1,700 when it goes on sale in April. We'll know the exact pricing for all the configurations only then. You can expect this laptop to be available via Lenovo's online store, along with all major online and offline retailers. The Yoga Pro 9i can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9-series CPU, and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Other than editing work, you could technically use it for gaming too. It can be spec'ed with ample RAM (up to 64GB), but storage is oddly limited to just 1TB.

The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch, on the other hand, launched in 2023 and is easily available to buy from Apple's website and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, etc. Prices start from $1,299, which gets you a decent 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Apple's M2 processor with a 10-core integrated GPU. It can be kitted with up to 24GB of unified memory (RAM), and up to 2TB of storage. You can also opt for the optional 70W USB-C charger, but this top-end model will set you back $2,499.



Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) Operating System Windows 11 MacOS CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (H series) Apple M2 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5X 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB Storage Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 84WHr 66.5-watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch (3.2K IPS LCD, 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, 400 nits; 3.2K Mini LED, 165Hz, 1200 nits, Dolby Vision HDR) 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display Camera 5MP (IR camera + ToF camera) 1080P webcam Speakers Six speakers, Dolby Atmos Six speaker array Colors Tidal teal, Luna grey Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, Silver Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A (3.2 Gen1), 1x headphone, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DC-in, 1x SD card reader USB-C, MagSafe, headphone jack Dimensions 14.3x9.98x 0.7 inches (362x253x17.9 mm) 0.45 x 13.4 x 9.35 inches Weight 4.82 pounds (2.18 kg) 3.3 pounds

Design

The MacBook Air 15-inch is slimmer and lighter

Lenovo says it has used recycled aluminum for the chassis of the Yoga Pro 9i, and at least 90% PCC plastic in the casing of the charger. The laptop should also be highly durable as it has passed the MIL-STD-810H certification for toughness. It comes in Tidal teal and Luna gray colors, and the overall aesthetic is minimalist. The base has rounded corners, while the lid has flattened edges. There's a raised lip in the center of the lid, where all the cameras are placed. The laptop has a total of six speakers with four back-to-back subwoofers and support for Dolby Atmos. There's a good selection of ports too, from two USB-A ports, HDMI, to a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, and a full-size SD card reader. I would have traded in one Type-A port for a second Type-C connector, as that feels like a miss. The Yoga Pro 9i (2024) is by no means light at 4.82 pounds, which is something to keep in mind if you plan to travel a lot with it. It is relatively slim though at 0.7 inches in thickness.

The MacBook Air 15-inch is essentially a larger version of the 13-inch Air. It's going to feel very familiar if you've used any recent MacBook. This also means you get the same sturdy aluminum build and precision finish for the entire chassis. It comes in Midnight, Starlight, Space gray, and Silver colors, of which we've found the first two finishes to be massive fingerprint magnets. Apple is not very generous with ports on the Air, as you just get two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 magnetic charging port. You can always choose from the best Thunderbolt dock if you need to expand the type of physical ports. The 15-inch Air has a larger footprint, but Apple has kept the weight somewhat low at 3.3 pounds, making it much lighter than the Yoga. It's also slimmer at 0.45 inches. Just like the Lenovo, Apple has also given the larger Air six speakers in total with the Dolby Atmos treatment, and audio quality is very good.

Going purely based on design, my vote goes to the MacBook Air 15. It makes up for the lack of physical ports with a slimmer and lighter design, which is a big deal if you'll be traveling a lot with your laptop.

Display

The Yoga Pro 9i (2024) has a stunning display

MacBook Air M2 15

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) has a 16-inch display, but you can choose between two display panels. The first option is an IPS LCD display with a 3.2K (3200x2000) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. This panel comes color-calibrated for high color accuracy, with a Delta E<1 rating. It supports 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 and sRGB color spaces, and can even play Dolby Vision content. The second option is Mini LED display with the same resolution and refresh rate, but a much higher rated brightness of 1,200 nits. This display also has the same HDR playback certification and color space coverage as the first one. It's a glass touch panel, but you can also get an IPS display with an optional glass covering.

The MacBook Air 15 has a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, with a 2880x1864 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It supports the wide P3 color gamut, which is handy for designers and creatives that require this sort of coverage. The display does have a notch, which tends to break the continuity of the screen, but it's something you will get used to after a while. There isn't HDR playback support, unfortunately, and the refresh rate is restricted to 60Hz. Between the two laptops, the Yoga Pro 9i certainly has the upper hand here, and will be better suited for HDR editing workflows that typically require greater levels of color accuracy.

Software

Lenovo is pushing for AI in the Yoga Pro 9i

Your software preference will mainly depend on which operating system you're most comfortable with, and which one supports the apps you'll need for work. Windows and macOS have their own individual advantages. With Windows 11, Microsoft is heavily pushing AI with the integration of Copilot, and the Yoga Pro 9i even has a dedicated key to launch this service. This Pro model also comes with Lenovo's own image training program, which is said to allow users to train a personalized model for AI-generated images and is stored locally. The more images you feed the program, the better it will be at learning and creating images on-demand based on your preference. The Microsoft Store is also home to many of the popular apps and games, and recently, Apple finally launched Apple Music, TV, and Devices apps for Windows PCs. You also have access to all the big gaming titles, either via Xbox Game Pass or other platforms like Steam.

Apple's macOS has been the go-to platform for professionals for decades now, mainly due to the quality and finesse of the apps. The latest version, Sonoma, introduces breathtaking screensavers, the ability to add widgets on the desktop, and tighter iPhone integration with the ability to use its rear camera as your MacBook's webcam.

Performance

Apple's M2 SoC is a proven performer

The Intel Core Ultra series marks a significant leap forward in computational performance, and if the results of the Core Ultra 7-155H in our MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo review is anything to go by, we can expect great things from the top-end Yoga Pro 9i with a Core Ultra 9-series processor. The integrated Intel Arc graphics chip also offers a good boost in gaming performance. Apart from the integrated Intel NPU for AI acceleration, Lenovo has used its own AI chip in the Yoga to better power its own AI solutions. For example, Lenovo X Power is said to use machine learning in order to enhance tasks like 3D rendering and film color correction by better optimizing resources. The laptop also comes with a collection of productivity tools like studio-grade noise-cancelling mics, Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, and a 5MP infrared camera.

The M2 SoC in the MacBook Air 15 is a tried-and-tested workhorse of a chip which can easily handle photo editing and basic video editing without breaking a sweat. Apple has managed to deliver all this power without needing a fan to cool it, making the Air a truly silent machine. It also comes with a 1080p webcam which offers good image quality, and the ability to track your face and keep you in the center of the frame during video calls. What really sets this apart though, is the keyboard and trackpad, which are in a class of their own.

Battery life

The MacBook Air 15 offers excellent battery life

The Yoga Pro 9i (2024) comes with a pretty sizable 84WHr battery capacity. It's hard to tell how well this will translate into real-world performance, but considering the specs of the laptop, I'm optimistic. Actual battery life will also depend on the type of configuration you end up with, and the kind of apps you use.

The MacBook Air has long been hailed for its exemplary battery life, and it only gets better with this larger 15-inch size. In our experience, we were typically getting between six and eight hours of runtime on one charge, with some reserve power left by the end of the day. We could even squeeze 10 hours out of the battery, when our workload was lighter, and we didn't have the brightness too high. If you're in a pinch, the new low-power mode will help you extend your usage time even further, but at the cost of performance.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) vs MacBook Air 15: Which is the right choice for you?

For most users, the MacBook Air 15 should be more than capable of handling everyday workloads, along with light editing and encoding workflows – all while offering very good battery life. The laptop can be configured with ample RAM and storage too, to suit your needs. The lower entry price also makes it a very good option for most people, which is one of the big reasons to go with it. The limited ports are probably its main drawback, but it's not a deal-breaker. If your work demands working with HDR content and if you won't be traveling often with your laptop, then the Yoga Pro 9i (2024) might be a better choice.

MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) Editor's choice $999 $1299 Save $300 The Apple MacBook Air 15 is the best productivity laptop of its size for most users. It manages to balance portability, performance, and battery life extremely well, making it an excellent buy. $1259 at Amazon$999 at Best Buy$1299 at Apple

We still don't know how much the top-end variant of the Lenovo will cost when it goes on sale in April, but it's safe to assume that it will be well over $2,000. There's no doubt that the Yoga has the better display, both in terms of size and features. It can also be configured with a lot more RAM, which can be beneficial in editing workflows. Plus, the new AI functionality could be another strong reason to pick this, if you think it will benefit your work. A couple of things to keep in mind though, is that it is a heavier and larger laptop than the MacBook Air 15, and will need to be plugged into a power outlet in order to make the most of the powerful components.